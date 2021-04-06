WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
March 23: At 8:42 a.m., police were called to the Lied Education Center at the Bremwood campus to take a report of theft that occurred around noon March 5. An investigation led to a male juvenile being charge for fifth-degree theft. The case was forwarded to Juvenile Court Services.
March 24: At 11:18 a.m., police were called to Rolling Meadows Apartments for a report of a theft to a mailbox that occurred sometime between March 15 and 19. The case is currently under investigation.
March 25: At 3:06 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle in the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community parking lot at the Green Entrance. According to the accident report, a 2017 Subaru CrossTrek Limited was legally parked in the lot when a 16-year-old driver of a 2001 Ford Ranger Super Cab backed out of an adjacent spot and turned too soon, causing a collision with minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 4:16 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle in the GMT Corporation parking lot along East Bremer Avenue. According to the accident report, Angelia Denise Brown, 57, of Ypsilanti, Michigan, was backing a 2015 Freightliner straight truck out of a parking space when it contacted a parked 2013 Buick Regal, causing minor damage to the car. The truck was not damaged. There were no injuries or citations.
March 28: At 7:19 p.m., police took a report of an attempted burglary that occurred sometime after 8 p.m. March 24 in the 500 block of Sixth Avenue Northwest. The incident remains under investigation.
• At 8:55 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident on 10th Avenue Southwest at the intersection with Fourth Avenue Southwest. Both a 2010 Toyota Tacoma, driven by a 17-year-old, and a 2015 Lincoln MKC LS, driven by Roxanne Solis Mills, 61, of Waverly, were stopped at a red light facing east, according to the accident report. When the light turned green, the teen proceeded before Mills did so, causing a rear-end collision with minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries. The teen was cited for failure to maintain control.
March 29: At 12:04 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the 1800 block of Fourth Street Southwest. An investigation led to the arrest of the driver, Isaac William Nebelski, 26, of Waverly, for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• At 11:39 p.m., police stopped a vehicle in the 500 block of Heritage Way for a traffic violation. An investigation led to the arrest of Blake Alan Beard, 30, of Holly Lake Ranch, Texas, for second-offense OWI along with a speeding citation for going 21 mph or more over a posted 55 mph or less zone.
March 30: At 2:12 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle at a residence in the 1900 block of Horton Road. According to the accident report, Gerald Lee Kass, 71, of Waterloo, was backing a 2014 Ford F-350 out of a driveway and into a parked 2013 Chevrolet Silverado that was at the end of the driveway. The collision resulted in minor damage on the Ford and moderate damage on the Chevy. There were no injuries or citations.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
March 26: At 1:39 p.m., deputies responded to a call of a vehicle on fire in the 2700 block of 110th Street. Following an investigation, Tangie Ann Coward, 29, of Waterloo, was arrested for driving while barred.
March 28: At 10:25 p.m., deputies responded to a van-deer accident that occurred around 10 p.m. in the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 218. Alan John Smidt, 56, of Kalona, was driving a 2005 GMC Safari when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $5,000.
March 29: At 4:38 a.m., deputies responded to a truck-deer accident that occurred at around 4:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of Iowa Highway 3. Nicholas Eugene Bloker, 40, of Plainfield, was driving a 2020 GMC truck when it struck a deer, causing approximately $1,500 in damage.
March 31: At 10:32 a.m., deputies assisted a motorist at the intersection of 230th Street and Piedmont Avenue. However, an investigation led to the arrest of Jeffrey Jay Blue, 49, of West Union, for first-offense OWI.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
March 27: At 9:24 p.m., Clarksville police served an arrest warrant on Blake Edward Hartzell, 30, of Clarksville.
March 30: At 3 a.m., deputies were called to Pit Stop Auto Service and Repair in Parkersburg for a suspicious person or vehicle. Following an investigation, deputies arrested Amanda Jo Seely, 32, of Mason City, for public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.
BUCHANAN COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
March 21: At 9:25 p.m., deputies arrested Cody Michael Marvets, 22, of Readlyn, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.