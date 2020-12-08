WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Nov. 14: At 2:37 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle in the Miller True Value parking lot. According to the accident report, Robert Lee Folkerts, 60, of Allison, backed his 2006 Ford F-150 into a parked and unoccupied 2018 Ford C-Max, causing minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries or citations.
Nov. 15: At 2:39 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of First Street Northeast. An investigation led to the arrest of Mwalimu Karisa Kaingu, 26, of Cedar Falls, for second-offense OWI. He was taken to the Bremer County Jail.
Nov. 19: At 12:45 p.m., police responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 300 block of Third Street Northwest. An investigation led to the arrest of Garrett Alan Paulsen, 36, of Waterloo, for aggravated domestic assault by impeding airflow.
• At 4:42 p.m., police were notified of a suspicious vehicle in the Terex parking lot. An investigation led to the arrest of Donald Jones, 56, and Elizabeth Jones, for first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• At 9:28 p.m., police took a report of a car burglary in a Wartburg College parking lot. An investigation is ongoing.
Nov. 20: At 9:23 a.m., police took a report of a theft from O’Reilly Auto Parts. An investigation led to the arrest of Cassandra Renee Brackin, 28, of Waverly, for theft.
Nov. 21: At 6:06 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Second Avenue and Fourth Street Southwest. According to the accident report, Ryan Michael Doyle, 31, of Waverly, was northbound on Fourth Street in a 2011 Jeep Compass and then turned right onto Second Avenue before proceeding to U-turn without stopping and come back onto the northbound lane of Fourth Street, where he struck a northbound 2017 Dodge Caravan, driven by Matthew James Temple, 38, of Waverly. Doyle then took off from the scene, but was found a short time later at his home. Doyle told police he was scared after the collision and didn’t know what to do. According to a witness who was stopped at the stop sign on Second Avenue facing east, Doyle attempted the U-turn before hitting the Caravan. Doyle was cited for failure to yield upon entering a through highway. There were no injuries.
Nov. 23: At 7:01 p.m., police took a report of a theft from Walmart. The suspects were later stopped by Janesville police, and the alleged stolen items were seized. The incident remained under investigation with charges pending.
Nov. 24: At 11:59 a.m., police took a report of an assault that occurred between 11 p.m. Nov. 23 and 8 a.m. Nov. 24 at Bremwood. An investigation led to a juvenile female charged with simple assault against another female juvenile, and her case was forwarded to Juvenile Court Services.
• At 6:24 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 100 block of East Bremer Avenue. According to the accident report, Robert Joseph Gambiani, 63, of Waverly, was attempting to pull out from a parking spot in a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox while going around another truck in front of him but pulled into the path of a westbound 2008 Chrysler Town and Country, driven by Breanna Carolyn Geweke, 32, of Shell Rock. Both vehicles sustained minor damage. Gambaiani was cited for failure to yield while entering a through highway, a city infraction.
Nov. 27: At 6:09 a.m., police took a report of slashed tires that occurred sometime after 10 p.m. Nov. 26 in the 500 block of 16th Street Southwest.
Nov. 30: At 4:39 p.m., police responded to a report of an intoxicated driver at Kwik Star East. An investigation led to the arrest of Christopher Kenneth Sloan, 53, of Charles City, for first-offense OWI and unlawful possession of a prescription drug.
Dec. 1: At 2:55 a.m., police responded to a single-vehicle hit-and-run accident at Kwik Star East. According to the accident report, employees told police that a 2013 Chevrolet Impala LT, whose driver was later identified as Shannon Kay Escobar, 41, of Waverly, had hit a barrier post while parking in front of the store, causing the post to break off its base. One employee stated the driver entered the store and stated she didn’t hit the post, but the employee observed Escobar was erratic and aggressive before leaving. When police contacted Escobar later, she did admit to hitting the post, which caused an estimated $500 in damage. However, she claimed she hit it “going 1 mph.” The Impala was shown to have very minimal damage. There were no citations.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Nov. 17: At 5:57 p.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident on U.S. Highway 218. Angela Maire Letscher, 32, of Manly, was driving a 2010 GMC Acadia northbound when a deer entered the roadway, causing a collision with disabling damage estimated at $2,000.
Nov. 23: At 10:51 p.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident on County Road V-5C. Jessica Ina Jean Ling, 19, of Ossian, was driving a 2008 Honda Accord when it struck a deer, causing approximately $2,50 in damage.
Nov. 24: At 5:20 a.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 63. According to the accident report, Jeremy Robert Keith, 49, of Las Vegas, was driving northbound in a 2015 International Durastar 4300, owned by K2 Logistics LLC, of Las Vegas, when he lost control on some slush. Keith tried to correct the slide, but the rear wheels went onto the east shoulder. He was unable to keep control, and the truck slid into the ditch and rolled over onto the passenger side, causing disabling damage. Keith complained of an injury but refused to be taken to the hospital. There were no citations.
Nov. 28: At 6:35 p.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident on Iowa Highway 3 a half-mile west of Piedmont Avenue. Charlene Evon Hanson, 80, of Phoenix, was driving a 2011 Ford Fusion when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $8,000.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Nov. 24: At 8:58 a.m., deputies arrested James Joseph Coady, 34, of Clarksville, on a warrant.
Nov. 30: At 1:02 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at the intersection of Packard Avenue and 160th Street. When police arrived, Chad Michael Parton, 34, of Greene, allegedly led deputies on a chase. At 2:04 p.m., he was eventually stopped and charged with eluding. Then at 7:13 p.m., deputies added a charge of driving while barred. He was held at the Butler County Jail.