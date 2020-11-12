WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Oct. 27: At 10 a.m., police responded to a hit-and-run accident involving a parked vehicle in the 600 block of 16th Street Southwest. According to the report, the owner of a 2006 Ford F-150 told police his and his girlfriend’s 2012 Chevrolet Impala were sideswiped by an unknown vehicle. Both of those vehicles sustained minor damage. Police contacted officials at Waverly-Shell Rock High School to see if there was surveillance video, but the cameras could not reach that far down 16th Street. There was no further information on the run vehicle.
Oct. 29: At 9:53 a.m., police responded to a call in the 3300 block of East Bremer Avenue regarding some suspicious activity.
• At 6:53 p.m., police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation at the intersection of 16th Street Southwest and Robertson Road. An investigation led to the arrest of Brayden Allen Grosse, 18, of La Porte City, Rashaun Johmal King, 18, of Monmouth, Illinois, Ryan William Zinnen, 18, of Woodstock, Illinois, and Dalyn Thomas Pedersen, 18, of West Branch, all for first-offense possession of marijuana, a serious misdemeanor.
Nov. 1: At 12:43 p.m., police took a call of subjects fighting in the 1100 block of Second Avenue Southwest. An investigation led to the arrest of Zachary Neal Moser, 30, of Oelwein, being charged for assault.
Nov. 2: At 8:50 a.m., police responded to a single-vehicle accident on 17th Avenue Southeast. According to the accident report, Phillip Nathaniel Fitch, 37, of Waverly, was eastbound in a 2019 Dodge Durango R/T when, as he told police, he looked down for a moment, and then as he looked back up, he noticed his SUV was about to strike a mailbox. He then swerved to avoid it, but overcorrected, causing the Durango to go into the ditch, causing both side curtain airbags to deploy upon impact. The vehicle sustained minor body damage, but had to be towed because of the airbag deployment, with unknown undercarriage damage. There were no injuries or citations.
Nov. 3: At 1:32 p.m., police took a report of a stolen package from a doorstep of an apartment in the Westgate Manor Apartments that occurred around 12:34 p.m. The incident remains under investigation.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Oct. 29: At 10:10 p.m., deputies responded to a van-deer accident in the 2900 block of Iowa Highway 3. Sara Ann Larson, 57, of Waterloo, was driving a 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan when it struck a deer, causing approximately $5,000 in damage.
Oct. 30: Deputies arrested Ryan Lane Brooks, 43, of Shell Rock, for third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor.
Oct. 31: At 12:12 a.m., deputies responded to a van-deer accident in the 2600 block of Iowa Highway 93. Loren William Piehl, 76, of Sumner, was driving a 2015 Chrysler Town & Country when it struck a deer, causing approximately $7,000 in damage.
• At 5:58 a.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident in the 1100 block of County Road V-56. Amy Lynn Ann Miller-Deterding, 43, of Fredericksburg, was driving a 2008 GMC Acadia when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $8,000.
• At 11:49 p.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 1000 block of County Road V-56. According to the accident report, Paige Marie Rader, 22, of Sumner, was southbound in a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt, while Mark Allen McGonigle, 59, of Fredericksburg, was northbound in a 2003 Ford Taurus. McGonigle told deputies he had reached down to light a cigarette, but when he looked up, his car crossed the center line and clipped the Cobalt, which caused Rader to lose control and enter the east ditch. Both vehicles were considered total losses. There were no injuries or citations.
Nov. 2: At 1:45 p.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 3200 block of 160th Street. According to the accident report, Gerald Marvin Warnke, 75, of Sumner, was driving eastbound in a 2006 John Deere 8230 tractor and was attempting to shift into a higher gear and was distracted because the transmission wasn’t warmed up enough to allow it. When he looked up from his gearbox, the front tire had gone into the ditch and continued going straight forward. The tractor wound up in the ditch and later drove up the embankment on the other side of the ditch. In the process, Warnke sustained head and hip injuries, and was taken by his wife to UnityPoint Healthcare-Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner for treatment. The damage to the tractor included a bent rim with a deflated tire, and the arm rest was broken off the seat, so the tractor was disabled. There were no citations.
• At 6:25 p.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident in the 2800 block of Iowa Highway 3. Emily Christine Pniewski, 31, of Waverly, was driving a 2010 Toyota Scion XB when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $5,000.
• At 9:11 p.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident in the 1400 block of Iowa Highway 93. Maureen Sarah Zobel, 70, of Sumner, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $9,000.
Nov. 3: At 4:48 p.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 2200 block of County Road V-56. According to the press release, Jesse Layne Rapson, 25, of Hawkeye, was driving a 2013 John Deere 8360R tractor pulling a liquid manure spreader southbound while Jeffrey Adam McRobie-Bishop, 26, of Waverly, approached from behind in a 2003 Kia Spectra. McRobie-Bishop advised that he was unable to see the manure spreader before he rear-ended it due to dust blowing off it. The collision caused moderate damage to the truck and farm implement, but the Spectra was a total loss. McRobie-Bishop sustained a possible injury, so he was taken to Waverly Health Center by Sumner EMS for treatment. He was also cited for failure to reduce speed and having no insurance in an accident.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Oct. 29: At 9:48 p.m., deputies stopped a vehicle on a traffic violation in the 33300 block of Iowa Highway 57. An investigation led to the arrest of Leaires Demarquis Hicks, 26, of New Hartford, for possession of a controlled substance and driving without a license. He was held in the Butler county Jail.
Nov. 4: At 2:14 p.m., Clarksville police arrested Jade Elizabeth Gaffney, 29, of Clarksville, on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
• At 9:38 p.m., Clarksville police stopped a vehicle in the 200 block of South Main Street of Clarksville. An investigation led to the arrest of Jordan Maurice Kellogg, 23, of Ionia, for driving without a license, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.