WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Jan. 12: At 4:24 p.m., police took a report of a theft of a putter in the 1200 block of Leitha Terrace that occurred sometime between 4 p.m. Jan. 11 and 4 p.m. Jan. 12.
Jan. 16: At 2:40 a.m., police stopped John William Arthur Jenkins, 23, of West Des Moines, for a traffic violation for failing to have a working center brake light, failure to illuminate a registration plate and failure to obey a traffic control device in the 100 block of West Bremer Avenue. An investigation found Jenkins to have marijuana in his possession, and he was arrested for first-offense possession of marijuana.
• At 11:51 p.m., police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation for an expired violation at the intersection of First Avenue and Fourth Street Northwest. An investigation found that the juvenile driver to be in possession of alcohol, The juvenile was referred to Juvenile Court Services for underage alcohol possession.
Jan. 18: At 6:44 p.m., police responded to a single-vehicle accident near the GMT and Gary Hinderaker Plumbing driveways. According to the accident report, Jean Pierre Gregoire, 56, of Riviera Beach, Florida, was driving a 2018 International semi-trailer and got stuck in the Hinkeraker driveway trying to get into the GMT driveway on a small hill of snow. The back axle was hung up on a rock, preventing the truck was backing out of the driveway. Some bystanders helped to remove the rock, and the truck was able to pull out. After the truck continued to GMT, police noticed ruts in a grassy area next to the Hinderaker driveway, with damage estimated at $500. After contacting the driver, Gregoire said that he took a wrong turn and got stuck. The exchange report was sent to the truck’s owner and to Gary Hinderaker, the plumbing company’s owner. Damage to the truck was estimated at $500 as well. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 11:48 p.m., police conducted stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 90 block of East Bremer Avenue for not having a registration sticker on the license plate. An investigation led to the arrest of the driver, George Ruben Villalpando, 27, of Waterloo, for possession of cocaine and marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, and a passenger, Ivan Villalpando, 22, also of Waterloo, for possession of cocaine.
Jan. 19: At 8:50 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle in the Kwik Star South parking lot. According to the accident report, Beni Ntakirutimana, 25, of Waverly, was backing out of a parking spot in a 2007 Kia Optima and turned too soon. In the process, the Kia struck a parked 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, causing minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries or citations.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE:
Jan. 16: At 2:25 a.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 2700 block of U.S. Highway 63. According to the accident report, Justin Le Curtis Dicken, 32, of Denver, was northbound in a 2010 Toyota 4Runner and lost control of the vehicle before driving onto the inside shoulder of the highway, entering the median. The SUV then hit a snowbank and began to roll before coming to rest in the median, causing a total loss. Dicken sustained a possible injury, but was not transported to a hospital. Instead, an investigation led to his arrest for first-offense OWI.
• At 7:15 p.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 2300 block of Killdeer Avenue. According to the accident report, a 17-year-old driver of a 2001 Dodge Ram 2500 northbound when he lost control on some ice. The truck entered the east shoulder before the driver overcorrected, causing a fishtail move and entering the west ditch before overturning. The truck sustained disabling damage. The juvenile was not injured. The teen was cited for failure to maintain control.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Jan. 14: At 4:19 p.m., Parkersburg police arrested Kurtis James Roose, 55, of Bristow, on a warrant for the charge of third-degree theft.
• At 9:44 p.m., Clarksville police stopped a vehicle at the intersection of North Main and East Poisal streets in Clarksville. An investigation led to the arrest of Arianna Linn Johnson, 19, of Waverly, on multiple charges.
Jan. 16: At 3:14 a.m., deputies served an arrest warrant on Joshua Dean Debower, 28, of Aplington, at the Allison Kwik Star. He was charged with fifth-degree theft.