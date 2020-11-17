WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Nov. 3: At 10:45 a.m., police responded to a hit-and-run accident in the Walmart parking lot. According to the accident report, Alice Jean Nolan, 82, of Nashua, was backing her 2003 Buick LeSabre Limited from a parking space and backed into the side of a waiting vehicle. She then talked with the male driver of the second vehicle, thought to be in his 70s in a newer car, of gray or white in color, and they discussed having someone call in the accident for a police report. According to the report, the male driver went up to the store entrance to flag someone down but then later drove away. Police have asked Walmart loss prevention personnel review the surveillance tape to identify the second driver. Both vehicles are believed to have minor damage. There so far are no citations issued.
Nov. 4: At 11:48 a.m., police took a report of an assault that took place around 9:14 a.m. Nov. 2 at the Lied Education Center. The juvenile was referred to Juvenile Court Services on an assault charge.
• At 3:20 p.m., police responded to a single-vehicle collision against a house in the 200 block of Southridge Drive. According to police reports, Steven Kirk Denny, 57, of Waverly, was driving a 2000 Dodge Grand Caravan and pulled into the driveway a house on this block and then asked the owner if he could get a ride. When the homeowner refused, Denny allegedly became upset and backed out of the driveway into his own yard and then forward back into the house, through the deck support and onto the raised concrete patio, destroying some landscaping and lawn ornaments and deck furniture, a total estimated damage of $3,000. Meanwhile, the van was a total loss. An investigation led to Denny’s arrest for third-or-subsequent-offense OWI. He also was issued citations for having no insurance and reckless driving. He also was taken to UnityPoint Health-Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo by Waverly Ambulance for some possible injuries.
Nov. 6: At 10:25 a.m., police received a report of a burglary from the 1100 block of Second Avenue Southwest that occurred sometime since Nov. 1. The incident remains under investigation.
• At 12:11 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the Burger King parking lot. According to the accident report, Bryan John Geerts, 38, of Waverly, was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Impala 1LT and waiting in line to get to the drive-thru speaker behind several other vehicles in front of the restaurant, when Daniel Dustin Bonzer, 28, of Waverly, pulled his 2015 Fiat 500 Abarth behind the Impala. However, Geerts changed his mind about staying in line and decided to pull into a parking spot to go inside. Bonzer saw Geerts backing up and tried to mirror him but did not get out of the way in time before the collision. The resulting crash caused minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 3:23 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West Bremer Avenue and 16th Street Southwest. According to the accident report, Michael Hamilton Strydom, 40, of Waverly, was stopped in a line of vehicles stopped at a stop light at 16th Street in a 2014 Toyota Sienna. Meanwhile, Britney Ann Holthaus, 20, of Plainfield, was westbound in a 2012 Chevrolet Impala LT while approaching the line but she said she did not realize they were all stopped. She then rear-ended the van, causing minor damage to her car and moderate damage to the Toyota. There were no injuries. Holthaus was cited for following too closely.
Nov. 7: At 3:10 p.m., police responded to a hit-and-run accident involving a parked vehicle that occurred around 2:45 p.m. in the Walmart parking lot. The owner of a 2016 Kia Sorento returned to her vehicle after shopping, according to the accident report, and noticed some minor damage to back bumper near the rear passenger-side quarter panel that contained some red transfer paint. Police have asked Walmart security to review surveillance footage to identify the run vehicle.
• At 9:44 p.m., police responded to a car-deer accident on Heritage Way. According to the accident report, Mitchell Jay Roose, 57, of Waverly, was eastbound in a 2015 Ford Fusion SE Hybrid and negotiating a curve when a deer entered the path of the car from the north ditch. The deer collided with the front driver’s side of the Fusion, causing damage estimated at $9,500. There were no injuries.
Nov. 8: At 12:33 p.m., police took a report of identity theft from the 300 block of Sixth Street Southwest that occurred sometime on Nov. 2. The case is under investigation.
Nov. 11: At 4:03 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the McDonald’s parking lot. According to the accident report, Barbara Jean Hoins, 67, of Waverly, was backing her 2014 Buick Enclave out of a parking spot and said the sun obscured her vision, so she was unable to spot a 2018 Chevrolet Traverse LT, driven by Lori Ann Cain, 57, of New Hartford, that was behind her. She continued to back up into the front bumper on the driver’s side of the SUV with the passenger’s side of her rear bumper. The crash caused minor damage to both. There were no injuries or citations.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Nov. 7: At 10:10 a.m., Parkersburg police arrested Marty Jean Timson-Kramer, 46, of Parkersburg, for assault, an aggravated misdemeanor and second-degree theft, a Class D felony, following an investigation of an earlier incident. Timson-Kramer was taken to the Butler County Jail, where he was held on a $2,000 bond and a no-contact order was issued.