WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
April 7: At 1:19 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of 21st Street and Third Avenue Northwest. An investigation led to a probable cause search of the vehicle, where a stolen hand gun, a marijuana blunt and a drug scale were found. The three subjects in the vehicle are under investigation for pending charges.
• At 6:54 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle in the Burger King parking lot. According to the accident report, a 2008 Jeep Liberty Sport was parked in the lot and unoccupied when Michael E. Lee, 60, of Bono, Arkansas, backed his 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander out of the drive-thru lane and into the Liberty. Both vehicles sustained minor damages. There were no injuries or citations.
April 8: At 1:37 a.m., police took a report of a runaway from Bremwood who reportedly left the campus sometime after 10 p.m. April 7.
• At 9:49 a.m., police received a call regarding a drug investigation at Bremwood. An investigation led to a 17-year-old juvenile being referred to Juvenile Court Services.
• At 11:35 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle in the Walmart parking lot. According to the accident report, Lois Dorothy Trachte, 77, of Waverly, was driving a 2016 Dodge Caravan and attempted to park next to a 1997 Dodge Ram 1500, whose owner was inside the supercenter shopping. Trachte told police she realized too late she oversteered before clipping the truck, causing moderate damage to the van and minor damage to the Ram. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 8:55 p.m., police stopped a vehicle for erratic driving in the 1200 block of Fourth Street Southwest. An investigation led to the arrest of Tamra Elaine Schneider, 46, of Shell Rock for first-offense OWI, a serious misdemeanor.
April 9: At 11:30 a.m., police were dispatched to the Lied Education Center for a concealed weapons charge at the school. A 12-year-old juvenile was referred to Juvenile Court Services.
• At 9:26 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of First Avenue and First Street Northeast. An investigation led to the arrest of Daniel Paul Davis, 51, of Cedar Falls, for OWI, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
April 11: At 2:14 a.m., police arrested Jomarre Kabain McNair, 21, of Waverly, for public intoxication at the intersection of West Bremer Avenue and Second Street Southwest. According to a news release, McNair was drunk in public and was in the middle of the street on Bremer Avenue waiving his sweatshirt above his head.
• At 11:20 a.m., police took a call of criminal mischief that occurred sometime after 7:30 p.m. April 10 in the 200 block of Sunset Street.
• At 12:54 p.m., police were called to a domestic assault that was occurring in the 2400 block of Park Third Avenue Northwest. An investigation led to the arrest of Jabari Jerun Mathews, 25, of Waverly, for second-offense domestic assault, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
April 12: At 1:27 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the Miller True Value parking lot. An investigation led to the arrest of Destany Lynn Otto, 23, of Cedar Falls, for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• At 1:55 p.m., police responded to a single-vehicle accident at Third Avenue and Iowa Street Southwest. According to the accident report, Alexis Renae Christensen, 21, of Waverly, was driving southbound in a 2013 Chevrolet Traverse LT when something, possibly medically related, caused her to run off the road and drive onto a nearby yard before striking a bird bath. The SUV sustained minor damage, and the damage to the bird bath was not assessed. Christensen was taken to Waverly Health Center for evaluation by Waverly Ambulance. There were no citations.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
April 1: At 3:48 p.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident at the intersection of County Road C-50 and Navaho Avenue. According to the accident report, Colton James Hoeppner, 22, of Waterloo, was westbound in a 2008 Chrysler Town & Country when he thought he saw something enter the roadway. He attempted to change lanes in order to avoid the unknown object. A disability requires Hoeppner to use hand controls for acceleration and braking, and he was unable to differentiate between the two devices, causing the vehicle to lose control. The van entered the ditch and struck the Navaho Avenue embankment, causing the Town & Country to go airborne and land on the west side of the road and into the south ditch. There were no injuries. The van was disabled. Hoeppner was cited for no valid driver’s license and failure to maintain control.
April 2: At 4:18 p.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 2300 block of Iowa Highway 3. According to the accident report, Michael Wayne McInroy, 55, of Readlyn, was driving a 1999 GMC Sierra westbound and attempted to enter a driveway at a residence. However, McInroy was unable to steer the vehicle into the driveway, but instead drove into the south ditch. The van sustained disabling damage. McInroy was taken by Sumner EMS to UnityPoint Health-Allen Memorial Hospital for suspected minor injuries as well as to investigate for a possible OWI. He was cited for failure to maintain control.
April 10: At 12:15 a.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident on 115th Street. Dylanie Renee Christensen, 20, of Sumner, was driving a 2017 Jeep Cherokee when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $2,500.
April 12: Deputies arrested Brandon Jason McFadden, 22, of Waverly, for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• At 2:04 p.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of County Road V-21 and Grand Avenue. According to the accident report, David Duane Hauser, 67, of Allison, was northbound in a 2004 Cadillac DeVille and had stopped at a stop sign before pulling onto V-21. Meanwhile, Debra Ann Kleppe, 57, of Tripoli, was westbound on V-21 in a 2011 Dodge Durango. Hauser said he did not see the SUV before he proceeded, hitting it and causing disabling damage to it and moderate damage to his car. Kleppe was taken to Waverly Health Center by Waverly Ambulance for possible injuries. Hauser was cited for failure to obey a stop sign.
April 13: At 5:59 a.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 63. According to the accident report, Ross Alan Knight, 49, of Waverly, was facing south in a 2013 Ford Taurus while pulled over onto the shoulder to let some vehicles pass due to a malfunction of his car. While he tried to re-enter the highway, he pulled in front of a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Michael Eugene Morse, 41, of Readlyn, causing both vehicles to become total losses following the crash. Morse was taken to UnityPoint Health-Allen Memorial Hospital by Denver Ambulance for suspected minor injuries. Knight was cited for unsafe staring of a stopped vehicle.
BUTLER COUNTY SHERIFF
April 9: At 7 p.m., deputies served a hold order on Maria de Lourdes Hernandez, 38, of Dumont.
April 10: At 9:06 p.m., Clarksville police conducted a traffic stop at the Clarksville Casey’s General Store. An investigation led to the arrest of Angela Sue Poppe, 47, of Waverly, for second-offense OWI.
April 11: At 1:24 a.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of South Cherry and East Main streets in Shell Rock. An investigation led to the arrest of Amarri Ray Nash, 18, of Wateroo, for first-offense possession of marijuana and interference with official acts.
April 13: At 9:43 a.m., deputies executed a hold order on Bradley james Boeckmann, 65, of Shell Rock.
• At 3:03 p.m., Parkersburg police arrested Thomas Brent Stewart, 56, of Aplington, for stalking/protective order violation.
• At 9:57 p.m., deputies executed an arrest warrant on Blake Edward Hartzell, 30, of Clarksville, for two violations of probation.