WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
May 27: At 3:12 p.m., police took a report of criminal mischief that took place between May 22 and May 25 in the 100 block of East Bremer Avenue. The case is currently open.
• At 7:56 p.m., police were called to Bremwood in reference to an assault. An investigation led to two juvenile females being referred to Juvenile Court Services for assaulting two Bremwood staff members.
• At 10:30 p.m., police took a report of a theft that occurred around 2:16 p.m. in the 2500 block of Horton Road.
May 29: At 10:49 a.m., police were called to the 200 block of Second Avenue Southwest for a report of a bike stollen from a garage that took place around 10 a.m. The case is currently under investigation.
• At 11:31 a.m., police responded to several burglaries to vehicles in the Lantern Park Apartments parking lot. There were three separate reports.
• At 7:23 p.m., police were called to the 600 block of 10th Avenue Northwest for a report of a car burglary that occurred sometime after 8 p.m. May 28.
May 30: At 12:46 a.m., police were called to Kwik Star South for a report of individuals passed out in a vehicle in a parking lot. An investigation led to the arrest of Kali Macey-Marie Reichert, 20, of Waverly, for second-offense possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and underage alcohol possession.
May 31: At 12:48 a.m., police were called to The Pour House for a male who had fallen inside. An investigation led to the arrest of Michael Christopher Mosley, 54, of Loves Park, Illinois, for public intoxication.
• At 10:36 a.m., police arrested Christina Gay Anderson, 48, of Waverly, for driving while barred after stopping her near the 700 block of 16th Street Southwest.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
May 28: At 1:23 p.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident in the 2200 block of U.S. Highway 63. A 16-year-old driver was operating a 2004 Pontiac Sunfire northbound when a deer entered the roadway. The car impacted with the deer, causing the vehicle to be aa total loss. The driver also complained off minor pain. The driver was treated on scene by the Denver Ambulance Service.
• At 11 p.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident on U.S. Highway 63. A 17-year-old driver was operating a 2008 Pontiac Grand Am when it struck a deer, causing approximately $2,500 in damage.
May 30: Deputies arrested Brian Michael Leland, 38, of Urbandale, for a probation violation.
May 31: Deputies arrested Michael Christopher Mosley, 54, of Solon, for public intoxication.
June 1: At 10:04 p.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 63. Chloe Shaheera Grant, 18, of Hawkeye, was driving a 2006 Ford Taurus when it struck a deer, causing approximately $2,000 in damage.
June 3: At 1:23 p.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 2100 block of U.S. Highway 218. Jane Diane Simpson, 74, of Albertville, Minnesota, was driving southbound in a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu when she was distracted by her dogs inside of her car. The car then dropped off onto the inside shoulder, and when she tried to right the vehicle, she overcorrected and lost control. The vehicle went across both lanes of traffic and entered the west ditch, where the car struck a tree when the vehicle stopped, resulting in the Malibu becoming a total loss. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 11:28 p.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident in the 1500 block of Easton Avenue. Mildred Ann Liddle, 67, of Plainfield, was northbound in a 2001 Buick LeSabre when it struck a deer, causing approximately $3,000 in damage.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
June 3: At 11:43 a.m., deputies held Michael Allan Limkemann, 35, of Gladbrook, on a federal charge.
• At 7:45 p.m., deputies served a search warrant in the 500 block of West Weare Street in Clarksville. Following an investigation, Cody Michael Blue, 29, of Clarksville, was arrested for sexual exploitation of a child.
• At 8:09 p.m., deputies responded to a domestic incident in the 1000 block of Howard Street in Aplington. An investigation led to the arrest of Cody Winfield Kiewiet, 28, of Aplington, for domestic abuse assault.