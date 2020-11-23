WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Nov. 9: At 9:25 a.m., police took a report of a stolen vehicle part that occurred sometime between 8:44 p.m. Nov. 7 and 6:45 p.m. Nov. 8 from the 700 block of Fourth Avenue Northwest.
• At 10:55 a.m., police took a report of a stolen car part that occurred sometime between 4 p.m. Nov. 7 and 11 a.m. Nov. 8 from the E Lot on the Wartburg Campus.
Nov. 11: At 10:02 a.m., police responded to a report of vandalism that occurred between 10 p.m. Nov. 10 and 9:45 a.m. Nov. 11 in the 600 block of 16th Street Southwest. An investigation led to the arrest of Angela Sue Poppe, 46, of Waverly, for criminal mischief for vandalizing a truck belonging to a guest.
• At 7:19 p.m., police responded to a car-deer accident in the 100 block of Cedar River Parkway. Kaylynrae Woodman, 20, of Plainfield, was driving a 2007 Buick Lucerne eastbound when it struck a deer, causing minor damage estimated at $1,500.
Nov. 13: At 8:15 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Second Avenue and 16th Street Southwest. According to the accident report, Kerstin Ann Steege, 34, of Waverly, was southbound in a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica and was waiting for another vehicle to turn left onto Second Avenue, when Erin Christina Biesterfelt, 40, of Waverly, who was driving a 2013 Infiniti G37, approached the area and did not realize the traffic ahead was stopped. The resulting rear-end collision caused moderate damage to the Pacifica and disabling damage to the Infiniti. There were no injuries. Biesterfelt was cited for following too closely.
Nov. 14: At 11:11 p.m., police stopped Courtney Lynette Pimlott, 36, of Nashua, for a traffic violation at the intersection of Fourth Street and Eighth Avenue Southwest. An investigation led to her arrest for first-offense OWI as well as citations issued for speeding (going 39 mph in a 25mph zone) and open container.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Oct. 27: Deputies met with Clarksville police who picked up Wyatt James Whipp on a warrant for a probation violation. He was taken to the Bremer County Jail.
Oct. 30: Deputies charged Andrew McGlaughlin, 26, of Waverly, with third-offense OWI and driving while license revoked.
Oct. 31: Deputies arrested Samuel Lane on a warrant at the Bremer County Jail.
• Deputies took a report of a burglary.
• Deputies were dispatched to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of East Main Street in Denver. The investigation led to the arrest of Steven Onstad, 65, of Waverly, for public intoxication.
Nov. 4: At 7:55 a.m., deputies responded to a hit-and-run accident on U.S. Highway 218. According to the accident report, Adam John Horan, 40, of Cedar Falls, was driving northbound in a 2016 Nissan Murano when another vehicle, identified as a 2004 Dodge Ram, pulled alongside in the left lane and stayed beside the Murano with the front of the Ram aligned with the rear door of the Nissan for about 2 miles, in Horan’s estimation. Then, the truck suddenly moved to strike the SUV in the rear driver’s side quarter panel near the Janesville exit. Horan attempted to evade by swerving toward the shoulder, but was unable to avoid contact. The Ram then proceeded at a high rate of speed before turning off on Edgebrook Drive. Horan later turned around and found the Ram again heading northbound before following the truck again. A cat-and-mouse maneuver ensued as the two vehicles entered the south end of Waverly before the truck went back onto Highway 218 and sped away. The damage to the Murano was determined to be minor, and there were no injuries.
Nov. 5: Deputies arrested Reed Alan Kahler, of Waverly, for fifth-degree theft.
Nov. 7: At 12:07 a.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident on Iowa Highway 3. Courtney Elise Moser, 22, of Westby, Wisconsin, was driving a 2008 Volkswagen Jetta when it struck a deer, causing approximately $2,500 in damage.
Nov. 9: At 7:50 p.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident on U.S. Highway 63. A 16-year-old was driving a 2001 Ford Escape when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $2,500.
Nov. 10: At 12:15 a.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident on Iowa Highway 188. Tyler Winter Spencer, 28, of Plainfield, was driving a 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $5,000.
Nov. 11: At 6:43 p.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident in the 1700 block of U.S. Highway 218. Robert Lynn Axdahl, 61, of Nora Springs, was driving a 2020 Ford Explorer when it struck a deer, causing approximately $5,000 in damage.
Nov. 14: At 7 a.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident on 110th Street. According to the accident report, a 16-year-old driver of a 2016 Chrysler Town & Country was westbound and a deer stopped in the roadway. The driver then swerved to avoid the deer and lost control before entering the north ditch. The van rolled over, coming to rest on its top. The teen walked home from the accident and then taken to UnityPoint Health-Community Memorial Hospital for possible minor injuries by a parent. The van was a total loss. There were no citations.
• At 1:15 p.m., deputies responded to a truck-deer accident on U.S. Highway 218. Robert Joseph Schneider, 70, of Riverside, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $3,000.
Nov. 15: Deputies arrested Logan Victor Danner, 21, of Tripoli, for assault on law enforcement officer or others of certain occupations without injury and cited him for public intoxication on school or other public property.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Nov. 15: At 12:50 a.m., deputies responded to a vehicular accident at the intersection of 220th Street and Iowa Highway 14. An investigation into the accident led to the arrest of Kaleeya Moore, 31, of Waverloo, for first-offense OWI and possession of a controlled substance.
Nov. 17: At 10:41 a.m., Parkersburg police responded to a call of a sick person in the 600 block of Iowa Highway 57 in Parkersburg. An investigation determined there was an assault taking place. As a result, Trey Scott Sliefert, 25, of Storm Lake, was arrested for willful injury.