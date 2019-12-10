WAVERLY POLICE
DEPARTMENT
Nov. 25: At 4:30 p.m., police responded to a hit-and-run accident involving a parked vehicle that occurred at 3:30 p.m. in the Waverly-Shell Rock High School parking lot. The driver of a 2008 Chevrolet Impala discovered at 4 p.m. her car received damage from an unknown vehicle. No one from that vehicle left any information after the collision, which caused moderate damage to the Impala with some red transfer paint on the bumper. The incident remains under investigation.
Nov. 27: At 4:57 p.m., police responded to a three-vehicle accident at the intersection of Fourth Street and 29th Avenue Southwest. John Robert Stensland, 20, of Waverly, was stopped at a signal facing westbound on 29th Avenue in a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu. Meanwhile, Sheila Renee Regenold, 45, of Waterloo, was northbound in a 2007 Ford Edge SEL Plus, and David S. Bontrager, 18, of Waverly, was southbound in a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and was about to turn left onto 29th Avenue. The green light was for the north-south traffic on Fourth Street. However, Bontrager failed to yield when he made his turn, causing a collision between the truck and SUV. They then ricocheted into the Malibu, resulting in disabling damage for the Chevies and a total loss for the Ford. There were no injuries. Bontrager was cited for failure to yield upon making a left turn.
• At 9:40 p.m., police came into contact with Carol Rae Perdomo-Sarabia, 49, of Waverly, in the 1800 block of West Bremer Avenue. An investigation led to her arrest for public intoxication, and she was taken to the Bremer County Jail.
Nov. 30: At 8:51 a.m., police took a report of shoplifting that occurred between 12:20 and 12:30 p.m. Nov. 24 at Kwik Star South. The case is currently open and under investigation.
• At 3:54 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Fourth Street Southwest near the driveway to Village Square Shopping Center. A 17-year-old female from Waverly was driving a 2007 Pontiac G6 northbound when Barbara Joann Uhlenhopp, 85, of Waverly, driving a 2018 Ford Focus SE, was preparing to leave the lot. Uhlenhopp had pulled up next to a truck before turning right onto Fourth Street. She said she had looked but didn’t see the Pontiac before pulling out. The action caused a collision with minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries. Uhlenhopp was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Nov. 27: At 7 a.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident at the junction of U.S. Highway 63 and Iowa Highway 3. Lorita Denise Hunt, 59, of Sumner, was westbound on Highway 3 in a 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis and said the overpass was slick, causing her to lose traction and fishtail. The car then left the roadway, hitting a sign, causing approximately $1,000 damage to it, before coming to rest in the ditch, with the Grand Marquis taking on disabling damage. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 5:26 p.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident in the 1800 block of County Road C-50/275th Street. Ashleigh Noel Durant, 31, of Denver, was driving a 2016 GMC Terrain when it struck a deer, causing approximately $3,000 in damages.
• At 6:45 p.m., deputies responded to a van-deer accident on Ivanhoe Street at U.S. Highway 63. Eric Jon Runestad, 49, of Decorah, was driving a 2015 Toyota Sienna when it struck a deer, causing approximately $6,500 in damages.
Nov. 29: At 4:15 a.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218 at Mile Marker 195 in Janesville. Katie Louise Brown, 33, of Ionia, was driving a 2005 Dodge Caravan southbound and was crossing the Cedar River Bridge when she lost control on the icy bridge due to freezing drizzle in the area and started to spin. The van then struck the bridge railing and entered the median at the exit. It then left the median and went backwards across the highway, entered the ditch before hitting a fence and a tree, causing disabling damage to the van and approximately $600 to the fence. Brown was not injured, but passenger Kelley Sue Waid, 59, of Charles City, was taken by relatives to Waverly Health Center for possible injuries. There were no citations.
Nov. 30: At 5:19 p.m., deputies responded to a van-deer accident on U.S. Highway 63. Susan Diane Corderman, 64, of Wayland, was driving a 2015 Chrysler Town and Country when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $2,500.
Dec. 3: At 8:05 a.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident on Joplin Avenue. A 16-year-old female from Denver was driving a 2008 Dodge Avenger when it struck a deer, causing approximately $2,500 in damages.
Dec. 4: At 6:20 a.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident on 130th Street. Cody John Anderson, 18, of Fredericksburg, was driving a 2009 Toyota Corolla S westbound heading toward the curve that runs into Reed Avenue. He said another vehicle was coming into his lane, so he moved as far to the right as possible but went off into the shoulder. He then tried to bring the car back onto the road but lost control. When the car reached the center line, according to a deputy’s investigation, the car spun out of control and into the ditch, causing disabling damage. There were no injuries or citations.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Dec. 2: At 8:19 a.m., deputies took a report of a burglary in the 400 block of Coates Street in Parkersburg. The reporting party said a wallet and a bow worth $800 was taken out of a pickup.
• At 11:20 a.m., deputies took a report of a burglary in the 500 block of Fifth Street in Parkersburg. The caller said about three pairs of shoes were taken from a car and the house was entered.
Dec. 5: At 11:20 p.m., deputies arrested Megan Sauerbrei, 37, of Parkersburg, on warrants for first-offense possession of cannabidiol and first-offense possession of methamphetamine.
Dec. 7: At 4:46 a.m., deputies stopped a vehicle on a traffic violation at the intersection of 220th Street and Willow Avenue. An investigation led to the arrest of Caleb Lee Heath, 22, of Allison, for driving while revoked. He was released on a promise to appear.
• At 9:50 p.m., deputies took a report of burglary in the 400 block of Third Street in Parkersburg. The resident said a door was jimmied with some Christmas presents reported as missing.