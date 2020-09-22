WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Sept. 11: At 10:10 a.m., police located a person who was walking away from his vehicle that was in the ditch in the 2400 block of Fifth Avenue Northwest. According to the accident report, Clint Matthew Simpson, 23, of Waverly, was driving a 2007 Volkswagen Jetta eastbound and lost control of the car, entering the ditch. He tried to drive the car out of the ditch before it died. The Jetta sustained disabling damage in the accident. After arrival by police, an investigation led to Simpson being arrested for OWI. He was also cited for failure to maintain control and having no insurance in an accident. There were no injuries.
• At 10:59 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle on 16th Street Southwest. According to the accident report, a 2012 Nissan coupe was legally parked near a driveway facing south when a 16-year-old female was northbound in a 2012 Chevrolet Suburban. The driver decided she wanted to also park facing south, so she turned around in the nearby driveway for Waverly-Shell Rock School District, but as she backed out, she noticed another vehicle coming northbound, so she tried to hurry to get out of the way, according to the report, but in the process hit the parked Nissan, causing minor damage to both vehicles. There were no citations or injuries.
• At 8:11 p.m., police responded to a hit-and-run accident involving a parked vehicle in the Fareway parking lot. According to the accident report, a 2017 Chevrolet Traverse was parked in the lot facing west when an unknown vehicle struck it while the driver was inside the grocery store. The unknown vehicle then left the scene without leaving contact information. The Traverse sustained minor damage.
Sept. 12: At 10:35 p.m., police responded to a car-deer accident at the intersection of East Bremer Avenue and 39th Street. Kurt Michael Fay, 20, of Waverly, was eastbound in a 1995 Toyota Camry when it struck a deer, causing minor damage. There were no injuries.
Sept. 13: At 10:58 a.m., police investigated a report of a burglary to the Evangelical Lutheran Church in American Northeast Iowa Synod offices.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Aug. 21: At 12:51 p.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident on 120th Street. According to the accident report, Benjamin Murray Wilkerson, 23, of Waucoma, was driving westbound in a 2003 Ford Taurus when he lost control and started swerving on the gravel road. The car then left the road to the right and overturned in the ditch, resulting in the Taurus being a total loss. Wilkerson needed to be extricated from the car, and he was later taken to UnityPoint Health-Allen Memorial Hospital by Sumner EMS for suspected minor injuries. He was cited for driving while license suspended and failure to maintain control.
Sept. 10: Deputies took a report of burglary to an outbuilding at a rural Denver residence.
Sept. 11: Deputies arrested Rachel Ann Hawbaker, 34, of Ridgeland, for third-offense OWI and driving while license revoked for OWI test failure.
• At 11:21 a.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218 near mile marker 203. According to the accident report, Scot Alan Demro, 62, of Nashua, was driving northbound in a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu when he lost control due to hydroplaning on the wet pavement. The car then traveled off to the right side of the road and rolled over, resulting in the Malibu being a total loss. There were no injuries or citations.
Sept. 12: At 10:24 p.m., deputies responded to a van-deer accident on Iowa Highway 188. According to the accident report, Kristin Jean Hicok, 28, of Plainfield, was driving a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica when it struck a deer, causing approximately $2,500 in damage.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Sept. 12: At 4:55 a.m., Grundy County deputies made a traffic stop at the intersection of Westbrook Avenue and Iowa Highway 57. An investigation led to the arrest of Tammy Lynn Schmidt, 47, of Floyd, for first-offense OWI.
• At 5:19 p.m., deputies arrested Brandon Edward Doty, 28, of Clarksville, for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• At 10:33 p.m., Rachel Michelle Hansen, 28, of Shell Rock, was arrested on a charge that was not available in the Butler County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.
Sept. 13: At 1:47 a.m., deputies stopped Brooke Lynn Billman, 20, of Waverly, on a traffic violation. An investigation led to her arrest for first-offense OWI.
BLACK HAWK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Sept. 16: At 8:57 a.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 10000 block of Beaver Valley Road. A minivan, driven by Lonna Christensen, 67, of New Hartford, was eastbound when an ATV, driven by Neal Garbes, 57, of New Hartford, pulled out of a driveway and onto Beaver Valley Road, failing to yield before entering, according to a press release provided by the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office. Christensen swerved to avoid Garbes, but hit the van hit the ATV in the front fender. Garbes was ejected from the ATV and was airlifted to UnityPoint Health-Allen Memorial Hospital for his injuries, to which he is expected to recover. The van went into the ditch and was checked out by MercyOne Cedar Falls paramedics at the scene for minor injuries. Also assisting on scene were the Cedar Falls Public Safety Department – police and fire – and the Iowa State Patrol.
FAYETTE COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Sept. 16: At 1 a.m., deputies stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. Upon investigation, Madison Schaefer, 21, of Waverly, was arrested for first-offense OWI. She was held at the Fayette County Jail awaiting an initial appearance.