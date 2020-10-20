WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Oct. 6: At 2:17 p.m., police responded to a control call at Bremwood for a juvenile female for whom four staff members wanted to press charges. The female was transported to a local hospital for a mental evaluation.
• At 9:58 p.m., police took a report of a hit-and-run accident with property damage in the 100 block of Ninth Avenue Northwest. No information on the accident was available.
Oct. 7: At 1:12 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle on Sunny Slope Drive. According to the accident report, a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox LT was parked in front of the owner’s apartment. Meanwhile, Erica Kay Smith, 40, of Waverly, backed a 2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek into the back of the Equinox, damaging the bike rack on the rear of the Subaru and causing minor damage to the Chevrolet. There were no injuries or citations.
Oct. 8: At 9:03 a.m., police took a report of vandalism that occurred sometime after 10 p.m. Oct. 7 in the 200 block of Fifth Street Northeast.
Oct. 9: At 8:09 a.m., police were dispatched to Wartburg College to assist security with a narcotics investigation in one of the dorm rooms. An investigation led to the arrest of Caje Billie Peterson, 21, of Walnut, Illinois, for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Peterson was taken to the Bremer County Jail, where she was booked and released with a court date.
• At 8:14 a.m., police took a report from Leisure Services of a tree that was damaged overnight in the 100 block of East Bremer Avenue.
• At 8:38 a.m., police took a report of disorderly conduct at the Lied Education Center.
• At 7:22 p.m., police responded to an SUV-deer accident on Heritage Way. Tara Erin Koop, 34, of Greene, was westbound in a 2014 Ford Escape when a deer ran out of the ditch and in front of the vehicle, causing a crash and disabling damage estimated at $5,000.
• At 11:45 p.m., police and Bremer County deputies responded to Kwik Star South for an SUV-deer accident that occurred at 11:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 218. According to the accident report, David Joseph Kohls, 63, of Waverly, was northbound in a 2008 Pontiac Torrent GXP in Janesville somewhere between Exit 195 and the Cedar River when a deer crossed his path, causing a collision and disabling damage estimated at $5,000.
Oct. 12: At 4:31 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the Walmart parking lot. According to the accident report, Brittney Marie Close, 20, of Waverly, was driving through Row 9 of the parking lot in a 1993 Chevrolet Lumina when Janell Ann Ohrt, 55, of Sumner, was backing her 2014 Ford Edge SE out of a parking space but did not yield the right of way, according to Close. Ohrt told police that she did not see the Lumina when looking behind her before backing out until it was too late. The collision resulted in both vehicles sustaining minor damage. There were no injuries or citations.
Oct. 14: At 6:19 a.m., police responded to an SUV-deer accident on 10th Avenue Southwest. According to the accident report, Shawn Marie Thill, 49, of Elk Run Heights, was driving a 2018 Dodge Durango R/T when a deer struck her vehicle, causing approximately $2,500 in damage.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Oct. 8: At 6:30 a.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident on Iowa Highway 188. Carol Ann Zander, 64, of Waverly, was driving a 2014 Toyota Prius when it struck a deer, causing approximately $5,000 in damage.
Oct. 9: At 7:39 a.m., deputies responded to a truck-deer accident on County Road V-14/Easton Avenue. Leon Ray Luhring, 67, of Waverly, was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado when it struck a deer, causing approximately $5,000 in damage.
Oct. 10: Deputies arrested Levi Franklin Holmberg, 27, of Waverly, on two probation violation charges.
Oct. 11: At 11:54 p.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident on County Road V-48/Reno Avenue. According to the accident report, Tarron Scott Lechtenberg, 20, of Fredericksburg, was driving southbound in a 2009 Audi Quattro when he fell asleep at the wheel while apparently under the influence of an unspecified drug. The Quattro crossed into the northbound lane of traffic before entering the ditch and a corn field. The car then re-entered the roadway and came to rest facing south in the northbound lane. The Audi then caught fire. Lechtenberg was able to get out of the vehicle before being taken by Tripoli Ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner for suspected minor injuries. The car was a total loss due to the fire. Lechtenberg was cited for failure to maintain control and having no insurance in a property damage accident.
Oct. 12: At 11:50 a.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 63. Steffen David Rubenstein, 21, of Fort Campbell, Tennessee, was driving southbound in a 2013 Subaru Impreza, when a deer entered the road in front of him, according to the accident report. He then swerved to avoid it, but entered the west ditch, striking the embankment and causing disabling damage. There were no injuries or citations.
Oct. 13: At 3:16 p.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218. A 2000 Honda CRV, driven by Victor Manuel Matute, 49, of Waterloo, was southbound/eastbound when the vehicle went off the road and into the median shoulder. The driver overcorrected, according to the accident report, and entered the median, where it rolled once, becoming a total loss after coming to rest on its wheels facing north. There were no injuries. Matute was cited for failure to maintain control and having no valid driver’s license.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Oct. 10: At 4:17 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher Byron Voges, 38, of Plainfield, on an arrest warrant.
• At 8:06 p.m., Iowa State Patrol troopers arrested Dianne Darlene Holm, 53, of Owatonna, Minnesota, for first-offense OWI.
• At 5:56 p.m., deputies responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of North Baughman Street in Clarksville. Following an investigation, Cory Jay Sawvel, 49, of Clarksville, was arrested on possession of a controlled substance.
Oct. 11: At 12:05 a.m., Franklin County deputies arrested Justina Davis, 29, of Hampton, on a warrant.