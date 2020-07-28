WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
July 13: At 8:52 p.m., police were called to the Bremwood campus for an out of control juvenile that happened around 7 p.m. An investigation led to a 13-year-old girl being arrested and charged with two counts of assault against staff members.
July 14: At 5:16 a.m., police were called to Kwik Star West for a report of a possible intoxicated driver. Upon contact with the driver, John Steven Curnow, 61, of Otsego, Minnesota, was arrested and charged with third-offense OWI, a Class D felony.
• At 9:18 p.m., police responded to the Bremwood campus in reference to a juvenile that was assaulting staff members. An investigation led to a juvenile female being charged with serious assault.
July 15: At 10:40 a.m., police took a report of theft from Norby’s Farm Fleet that occurred around 10:33 a.m. June 28. The case is currently open and under investigation.
• At 7:53 p.m., police were called to Bremwood for an assault in progress. An investigation led to one female juvenile being charged with a count of serious assault causing injury.
July 16: At 10:29 p.m., police were called to the Bremer County Fairgrounds in reference to a window being broke out sometime after 3 p.m. July 15.
July 17: At 12:49 p.m., police arrested John William Geesman, 38, of Waverly, for fourth degree theft following an investigation that began May 7.
July 19: At 1:52 a.m., police stopped Kayla Jo Seppelt, 30, of Cedar Falls, for driving without her headlights on in the 100 block of West Bremer Avenue. An investigation led to her arrest for OWI, and she was taken to the Bremer County Jail.
BREMER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
July 14: At 12:32 p.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident on Reed Avenue. Cody John Anderson, 18, of Fredericksburg, was driving a 2017 Subaru Legacy when it struck a deer, causing approximately $6,000 in damage.
July 17: At 2:25 a.m., deputies responded to a truck-deer accident in the 1800 block of 275th Street. Anthony Donald Becker, 27, of Denver, was driving a 2005 Ford F-150 when it struck a deer, causing approximately $2,500 in damage.
July 19: Deputies arrested Cierra Mae Wilson, 19, of Minneapolis, on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• At 11:27 a.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident on County Road V-49. A 17-year-old male from Denver was driving a 1999 Buick Century southbound when an uninvolved vehicle ahead of him was slowing down to turn into a driveway. The juvenile reportedly did not observe the vehicle slowing, so he tried to avoid contact by swerving into the northbound lane. However, Ricky Leon Dabney, 67, of Waterloo, was northbound in a 1947 Dodge truck at that moment, and the Buick collided with the truck causing disabling damage to the Century and the truck to be a total loss. Both Dabney and his passenger, Kathleen Dabney, 60, of Waterloo, were taken to UnityPoint Healthcare-Allen Memorial Hospital by Readlyn Ambulance for suspected minor injuries. The teenager was not injured, and he was cited for driving on the wrong way of a two-way highway.
July 20: Deputies arrested Saw Denni, 30, of Waterloo, for first-offense OWI.
• At 5:37 a.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident on County Road C-50. Jesse Paul Lang, 36, of Oelwein, was driving a 2014 Ford Focus when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $5,000.
BUTLER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
July 16: At 9:05 p.m., Clarksville police served a search warrant in the 400 block of South Fremont Street in Clarksville. As a result, David John Krueger, 59, of Waverly, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, and Brenda Kae Hewitt, 54, of Clarksville, was also charged with possession of a controlled substance as well as possession of drug paraphernalia.
July 17: At 8:59 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua Lee Penning, 28, of Allison, for violation of a protective order.