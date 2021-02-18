WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Feb. 1: At 2:24 p.m., police took a report of a two-vehicle accident that occurred around 4 p.m. Jan. 27 on Fourth Street Southwest near McDonald’s. According to the accident report, Bryanna Marie Roth, 25, of Janesville, told police she was northbound in a 2012 Hyundai Elantra when a vehicle, identified as a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Jade Victoria Bergmann, 20, of Nashua, pulled out in front of her and caused a collision with minor damage to both vehicles. The two drivers exchanged information and left the scene, but Roth did not get enough information for her insurance company and needed to go to police to complete a report. There were no injuries or citations.
Feb. 3: At 9:24 a.m., police took a report of harassment that took place at 8:23 p.m. Feb. 2 in the 100 block of First Street Southeast.
Feb. 5: At 10:24 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident on West Bremer Avenue near Fareway. According to the accident report, William Blake Billington, 35, of Clarksville, was eastbound in a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze and was attempting to turn left into the Fareway parking lot while Pamela Jean McKenzie, 49, of Waverly, was westbound in a 2014 Ford Focus. Billington said that McKenzie may have been going too fast, however McKenzie said that Billington turned in front of her so close that she could not avoid the accident. Police then called a witness for their take, who was stopped at the driveway waiting to turn right and believed that McKenzie was going at an appropriate speed. The collision resulted in moderate damage to the Cruze, and the Focus was a total loss. There were no injuries. Billington was cited for failure to yield upon making a left turn.
• At 10:38 p.m., police took a report of a missing juvenile from the intersection of Second Avenue and Fifth Street Northeast.
Feb. 6: At 12:40 a.m., police responded to a vehicle that was stuck in a snowbank near the intersection of Ninth Street and Ninth Avenue Northwest. An investigation led to the arrest of the driver, Sasha Ann Dowlen, 31, of Waverly, for OWI.
• At 6:37 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West Bremer Avenue and 16th Street Southwest. According to the accident report, Margaret Ramona Kobliska, 65, of Waverly, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu LTZ northbound on 16th Street and had pulled into the intersection for a left turn, when Yvonne Elizabeth Losch, 86, of Waverly, ran a red light while westbound in a 2001 Subaru Forester L and collided with the Malibu, causing minor damage to both. Losch asked police to observe the traffic lights, as the signals for both 16th Street and 15th Street Northwest were close together, and she may have seen the 15th Street light be green and was unsure if the 16th Street light as the same. The signals were determined to be working properly after three cycle observations. There were no injuries. Losch was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.
• At 10:31 p.m., police located runaways from Bremwood after their reported disappearance at 9:30 p.m. An investigation led to both girls being charged with fifth-degree theft and underage possession of alcohol, as they were found to have in their possession stolen liquor from Walmart. The charges will be referred to Juvenile Court Services.
Feb. 9: At 2:14 a.m., police were called to the Wooden Foot Saloon for a male banging on windows. An investigation led to the arrest of Anthony Michael Carter, 20, of Waverly, for public intoxication.
BREMER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Jan. 24: At 3:50 a.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident at the intersection of U.S. Highway 63 and South State Street in Denver. According to the accident report, Carl Alexander Jefferson, 48, of Apple Valley, Minnesota, was northbound in a 2013 Dodge Challenger when he attempted to turn right onto South State Street and slid on the snowy highway, striking a stop sign and entering the ditch, causing moderate damage to the car and $500 in damage to the sign. There were no injuries or citations.
Jan. 29: At 3:28 a.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident in the Hildebrand Rentals south of Waverly. According to the accident report, a 17-year-old male driver of a 2018 Hyundai Elantra was northbound on Cedar Avenue while approaching the security gate. The car then lost control on the packed snowy/icy road and slid into the fence and into the ditch, sustaining moderate damage, while the fence sustained approximately $4,000 in damage. There were no injuries. Deputies obtained a urine sample that was sent to the Division of Criminal Investigation for chemical testing. Meanwhile, the driver was cited for having no valid driver’s license, failure to maintain control and first-offense underage tobacco/vapor product possession.
Jan. 30: At 2:01 p.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 1900 block of U.S. Highway 63. According to the accident report, Catarino Rueda Fuetas, 44, of New Hampton, was driving a 2015 Freightliner semi-trailer northbound when he entered an area that was 100% covered by snow and ice. The driver then lost control of the semi and entered the east ditch, causing it to jack-knife, resulting in moderate damage. There were no injuries or citations.
Feb. 2: At 2:58 a.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident on Iowa Highway 93. Sara Katherine Ziegler, 40, of Sumner, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $7,000.
• At 4:44 a.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident on U.S. Highway 218. William Cody Richey, 29, of Nashua, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Sonic when it struck a deer, causing approximately $3,000 in damage.
• At 4:15 p.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 2200 block of U.S. Highway 218. According to the accident report, Hussen Abdi Yusuf, 28, of Greeley, Colorado, was driving southbound in a 2016 Freightliner Cascadia 125 when it lost control on the icy highway, jack-knifed and came to rest in the west ditch with the trailer blocking both southbound lanes of traffic. The cab sustained minor damage from the trailer. There were no injuries. Yusuf was cited for failure to maintain control.
Feb. 5: At 7:41 a.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 63. According to the accident report, James Louis Barbutes Jr., 42, of Waverly, was driving a 2004 Jeep Cherokee when he lost control on the ice-covered highway and entered the median, and the SUV overturned. Both Barbutes and a passenger were uninjured in the accident. The Cherokee sustained disabling damage. There were no citations.
• At 8:41 a.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218. According to the accident report, Amber Marie Forbort, 19, of Minnetonka, Minnesota, was southbound in a 2003 Toyota RAV4 when she lost control on the icy roads and strong winds before entering the median and rolled over onto its top, causing disabling damage. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 9:18 a.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218. According to the accident report, Kaylee Lurain Smith, 29, of Cypress, Texas, was driving northbound in a 2017 Kenworth semi tractor-trailer when she lost control on the icy road. The truck jack-knifed and entered the median, causing minor damage. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 4:31 p.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 63. According to the accident report, Tracy Lynn Bergman, 54, of Sumner, was driving south in a 2006 Jeep Commander when she lost control on the ice-covered road and windy conditions before hitting a snowbank. The SUV then flipped multiple times before coming to rest on its top, resulting in the Jeep being a total loss. Bergman was then taken to UnityPoint Health-Allen Memorial Hospital for minor injuries by her spouse. There were no citations.
Feb. 8: At 2:27 p.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 218. According to the accident report, Zoltan Pusenyak, 47, of Circle Pines, Minnesota, was southbound in a 2008 Freightliner tractor-trailer, owned by Ruan Transportation Corp., of Des Moines, and was in the outside lane, according to witnesses, when it steered hard to the left and crossed the median to the northbound lanes. Meanwhile, Isaac Ronald Snow, 32, of Hanover, Ontario, Canada, was northbound in a 2019 Peterbilt 389 tractor-trailer, owned by Mike Needham Trucking Co., of Mount Forest, Ontario, Canada, and saw the Freightliner come across the median and steered hard toward the ditch, but could not avoid the other semi hitting his on the driver’s side behind the cab. Pusenyak’s truck came to rest on the roadway with him trapped inside, while Snow’s vehicle wound up in the ditch and the trailer broke off, with both considered total losses. Pusenyak was taken by Air Care helicopter to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, for serious injuries. There were no citations filed.
BUTLER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Feb. 10: At 8:26 a.m., deputies arrested Kevin Vern Adelmund, 31, of Dumont, on a court hold order.
• At 8:54 a.m., deputies arrested Kody Jon Reich, 29, of Dumont, on a court hold order.