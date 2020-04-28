WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
April 14: At 4:40 p.m., police took a report of vandalism in the 200 block of Second Street Southeast. The case remains open.
April 15: At 6:13 p.m., police took a report of a Bremwood student that broke out a window on a staff vehicle. A juvenile female was referred to Juvenile Court Services for fourth-degree criminal mischief.
April 19: At 8:48 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle in the Fareway parking lot. A 2014 Buick Regal, owned by Lori Davis, was parked in a space legally when Dean Alton Wickwire, 58, of Shell Rock, backed his 2010 Toyota Tacoma into it, causing minor damage to the Regal, but no damage to the truck. Wickwire then went into the store to find Davis to inform her of the damage and then contacted police to report the accident. There were no injuries or citations.
BREMER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
April 19: Deputies arrested Courtney Vermeer, 26, of Mason City, on a warrant for first-degree theft.
BUTLER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
April 18: At 1:46 a.m., Clarksville police responded to an assault report in the 200 block of North Elizabeth Street. An investigation led to the arrest of Brandon Michael Mishler, 21, of Clarksville, for a violation of a protective order.