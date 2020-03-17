WAVERLY POLICE
DEPARTMENT
March 4: At 4:45 p.m., police took a report of a hit and run that ocurred sometime after 10 p.m. March 2 in the 100 block of First Street Southeast. The incident is under investigation.
March 5: At 8:53 a.m., police took a report of vandalism to avehicle that took place sometime between 8:15 a.m. and 9:45 p.m. March 4 in the parking lot east of the 200 block of Ninth Street Southeast.
March 6: At 8:35 a.m., police were called to Love and Lace to take a report of criminal mischief that occurred sometime between 5 p.m. March 5 and 8 a.m. March 6. The case is currently open and under investigation.
• At 12:17 p.m., police responded to Woodhaven Shelter to take a report of criminal mischief and assault. An investigation led to one juvenile male being charged with fifth-degree criminal mischief and simple assault. He will be referred to Juvenile Court Services.
• At 11:17 p.m., police police were called to assist a vehicle rollover in the 600 block of First Street Northwest. The accident is still under investigation.
March 8: At 12:32 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of First Avenue Southeast in regard to a two-vehicle accident at the driveway to Village Square Shopping Center off of Fourth Street Southwest. Linda Lee Bingham, 72, of Shell Rock, was driving a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe SEL eastbound in the driveway. She said the vehicle in front of her, which was not involved in the accident, had suddenly stopped to make a left turn toward McDonald’s, but it had to wait for oncoming traffic to clear. Meanwhile, Eduardo Israel Figueira, 37, of Waverly, had rear-ended the Santa Fe with his 2002 dodge Ram 1500 Quad Cab. Bingham had pulled off to the side to talk with Figueira about the accident, but he instead did a U-turn and took off. Bingham then followed him to First Avenue, where they eventually met to discuss what happened and report the accident to police. The Santa Fe sustained minor damage, while there was no visible damage to the Ram. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 1:35 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 3900 block of East Bremer Avenue. Julianna Renae Schatz, 18, of Waverly, was driving eastbound in a 2004 Pontiac Grand Am GT and had briefly looked over at a passenger. Meanwhile, Courtney Amber Manning, 32, of Waverly, was preparing to turn right onto 39th Avenue Southeast in a 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan. When Schatz turned to look forward again, she noticed too late that the van was about to turn, and the Grand Am rear-ended it, causing minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries. Schatz was cited for following too closely.
March 9: At 12:44 p.m., police were called to the Lied Education Center to take a report of an assault that occurred at 9:55 a.m. March 6. An investigation led to a juvenile female being referred to Juvenile Court Services for simple assault.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
March 6: Deputies took Frank Allee, of Readlyn, into custody after he turned himself in on a warrant for first-degree harassment.
• Deputies responded to the 100 block of Highland Avenue in Readlyn for a trespassing complaint. During an investigation, deputies arrested Ryan Franck for carrying a concealed weapon while intoxicated, public intoxication and trespassing. The incident is still under investigation, and additional charges are pending.
March 7: At 7:15 p.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident in the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 218. Chad Alan Peterson, 66, of Marion, was southbound in a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee when it struck two deer, causing approximately $3,000 in damage.
• Deputies arrested John Burk, 23, of Waterloo, for driving while license revoked after his vehicle was stopped in the 3000 block of 252nd Street.
March 9: Deputies took a report of identity theft from the 2000 block of 270th Street.
March 10: Deputies arrested Daniel Paul Kuethe, 40, of Urbandale, for third-offense possession of a controlled substance, second-offense OWI and possession of contraband in a correctional facility.
March 11: At 9:12 p.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 218.. Connie J. Kraft, 58, of East Peoria, Illinois, was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Equinox when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $10,000.
• Deputies arrested Michael Quario, from Allison, on a Bremer County warrant for third-degree burglary.
March 15: Deputies arrested Dallas Lee Fowlkes, 24, of Independence, for first-offense OWI.
March 16: Deputies arrested Crystal Dawn Orr, 36, of Maynard, for second-offense OWI.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
March 9: At 11:58 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of North Main Street in Allison. An investigation led to the arrest of Alisha Bliss Matteson, 29, of Allison for possession of a controlled substance, first-offense OWI and driving while license suspended/revoked for implied consent.
March 15: At 9:08 p.m., Aplington police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation at the intersection of Iowa Highway 57 and 13th Street in Aplington. An investigation led to the arrest of Heather Smith, 26, of Iowa Falls, for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.