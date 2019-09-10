WAVERLY POLICE
DEPARTMENT
Aug. 26: At 6:35 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West Bremer Avenue and 20th Street Southwest. Jackie Radloff Schneider, 60, of Luana, was driving westbound in a 2016 GMC Terrain SLT and trying to follow directions unfamiliar with the area. Meanwhile, Anton Antonio Phillips, 29, of Waverly, was northbound in a 2014 Kia Rio LX. He had stopped at the stop sign and then proceeded across as Radloff Schneider approached the stop sign. Radloff Schneider did not see the stop sign and continued westward, causing a T-bone collision and minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries, and both drivers were cited, Radloff Schneider for failure to obey a traffic control device and Phillips for having no insurance in a property-damage accident.
Aug. 28: At 10:36 a.m., police took a report from the 100 block of Sunset Street Southwest of a theft that occurred sometime between 10 p.m. Aug. 26 and 7 a.m. Aug. 27.
• At 1:17 p.m., police took a report of a theft that occurred sometime on Aug. 19 from the 900 block of Sixth Street Northwest.
Aug. 29: At 9:46 a.m., police took a report of a theft that occurred sometime between 5 p.m. Aug. 24 and 2 a.m. Aug. 25 in the 100 block of East Bremer Avenue.
Aug. 30: At 8:58 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Fourth Street and 29th Avenue Southwest. Daniel Joseph Wirtz, 22, of Shell Rock, was stopped at the stop light on 29th Avenue facing east in a 2006 Dodge Ram 1500. He stated that the light wasn’t cycling fast enough for his liking, so he attempted to back up to try to retrigger it. However, he backed into a 2008 Chrysler Town & Country, driven by Kristina Jeanne Bolton, 26, of Waterloo, which was right behind him but didn’t see it. The collision caused minor damage to the van, but there was no visible damage to the truck. There were no injuries. Wirtz was cited for unsafe backing on a highway.
Aug. 31: At 1:15 a.m., police stopped Brayann Muniz-Trujillo, 23, of Prairieville, Louisiana, for a traffic violation in the 1100 block of Fourth Street Southwest. An investigation led to his arrest for first-offense OWI.
• At 11:18 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the Village Square parking lot near McDonald’s. Mitfchell Lee Ellison, 63, of Plainfield, was westbound heading toward Fourth Street Southwest in a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze, while Kathryn Elizabeth Dettmering, 76, of Waverly, was southbound in a 1985 Oldsmobile Delta 88. A witness stated that Dettmering didn’t stop for a stop sign, placed by property ownership to control traffic with the intersection of the driveway and Fourth Street nearby, and collided with the Cruze on the passenger’s side, causing moderate damage to both vehicles. Dettmering left the scene, but she did later call police to provide information. Although Dettmering ran a stop sign, since the accident occurred on private property, no citations were issued. There were also no injuries.
Sept. 2: At 11:19 a.m., police stopped Christina Lynn Nielsen, 41, of Fort Dodge, for not having a valid license in the 100 block of Fourth Street Northeast. An investigation led to her arrest of driving while barred. She was taken to the Bremer County Jail and booked on the charge.
Sept. 3: At 2:45 a.m., police took a report of a suspected sexual assault that occurred earlier at Bremwood.
Sept. 4: At 4:56 a.m., police checked on a vehicle that was parked in the traveled portion of the roadway in the 1300 block of 240th Street just outside of town. Subsequently, Roschelle Ann Swinton, 53, of Dubuque, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was taken to the Bremer County Jail, where she was booked on those charges.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Aug. 29: Deputies arrested Ashley Nichole Hodge, 23, of Aubry, Texas, for first-offense OWI and possession of a controlled substance.
Aug. 31: Deputies arrested Ann Therese Scott, 59, of Sumner, for first-degree harassment.
Sept. 1: Deputies arrested Corissa Ann Frazier, 43, of Waverly, for carrying weapons, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a prescription drug.
• At 8:36 p.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident on East Bremer Avenue in Waverly. Waverly Police Officer Tyler J. Homeister, 30, of Waverly, was driving a 2018 Ford Explorer Interceptor owned by the Waverly Police Department westbound when a deer entered the roadway. When the squad car hit the deer, the impact caused disabling damage to the passenger’s side, with it estimated at $1,000. Officer Homeister was not injured.
Sept. 2: At 8:18 p.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident in the 1700 block of U.S. Highway 218. Susan Ann Graeser, 59, of Nashua, was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu northbound when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $7,000.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Aug. 30: At 10:09 a.m., Clarksville police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 100 block of North Traer Street in Clarksville. Following an investigation, police arrested Aaron Austin Berger, 43, of Carroll, for second-offense possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while revoked. He was held in the Butler County Jail on a $5,000 cash-only bond.
Aug. 31: At 4:47 p.m., deputies took Travis John Davis, 28, of Dike, into custody at the Hardin County Jail. He was picked up on two warrants for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was held in the Butler County Jail on a total of $5,000 in cash-only bonds in the defendant’s name only.
Sept. 1: At 2:38 a.m., Clarksville police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation at the intersection of East Locust and South Main streets. An investigation led to the arrest of Timothy Allen Williams, 30, of Charles City, for first-offense OWI. He was held prior to an appearance in court.
• At 5:29 p.m., deputies served an arrest warrant at the Linn County Jail. Brett Allen Bailey, 50, of Cedar Rapids, was wanted in Butler County for a probation violation on the original charge of possession of methamphetamine. He was taken to the Butler County Jail, where he was held on a $2,000 cash-only bond in his name only and to appear before a judge.
Sept. 2: At 10:01 p.m., deputies assisted on a fire call in the 12300 block of 290th Street in Ackley. A barn containing hay and a skid loader was fully engulfed in flames when emergency crews arrived and was spreading toward a machine shed that contained tractors. Deputies joined the Aplington ambulance, fire and police, the fire departments from Dumont, Parkersburg and Ackley, and Butler County Emergency Management.
Sept. 3: At 8:37 p.m., deputies stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Rickford and Locust streets in Dumont for a traffic violation. An investigation led to the arrest of Franco Anthony King, 38, of Bristow, for driving while barred. He was held pending a court appearance.
BUCHANAN COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Aug. 29: At 5 p.m. deputies arrested Zachary Scott Penning, 35, of Allison, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail.