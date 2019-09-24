WAVERLY POLICE
DEPARTMENT
Sept. 9: At 2:12 a.m., police stopped Cameron James Vance, 28, of Waverly, for a traffic violation in the 1600 block of 10th Avenue Southwest. An investigation led to his arrest for first-offense OWI. He was taken to the Bremer County Jail.
Sept. 10: At 5:47 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and 13th Street Northwest. River Jeffery Horns, 17, of Cresco, was eastbound on Fifth Avenue in a 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan. He then stopped in the intersection with 13th Street and backed up in order to make the turn onto 13th Street. However, he did not realize that Cassandra Rae Young, 24, of Waverly, was right behind him in a 2016 Toyota Corolla and backed into the car, causing minor damaged to both. There were no injuries. Horns was cited for unsafe backing on a highway.
• At 6:30 p.m., police responded to a single vehicle accident on Cedar River Drive. A 2003 Buick Regal was parked in front of 902 Cedar River Drive before it apparently rolled into a nearby garage. Police found the car against the garage with the car doors locked, no keys in the ignition and in gear. A resident noticed the car against the garage at 6:30, while his son remembered the car parked in front of the apartment building at 5 p.m. The car sustained minor damage, with the garage sustaining approximately $1,500 in damage. There were no citations.
Sept. 11: At 10:55 a.m., police were called to the Lied Education Center on the Bremwood campus for a report of an assault. An investigation led to a 16-year-old male from Mason City being charged with assault with a dangerous weapon. He was booked in the Bremer County Jail and then taken to the North Iowa Detention Center. The case will be forwarded to Juvenile Court Services.
• At 6:47 p.m., police responded to a call from Bremwood in reference to a resident that was eating up staff members with a shovel. A 12-year-old female resident was charged with serious assault and felony criminal mischief. She was taken to the North Iowa Detention Center and referred to Juvenile Court Services.
Sept. 12: At 3:37 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the Waverly-Shell Rock High School parking lot. Kaden Allen Bibler, 15, of Waverly, had backed his 2006 Ford Fusion out of a parking space and was preparing to pull away when Jack Henry Cole, 17, of Waverly, started to back his 2002 Oldsmobile Alero from his parking space on the opposite side of the aisle. The Alero then made contact with the Fusion, causing minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 3:44 p.m., police took a report of fraud from the 300 block of 24th Street Northwest. The case is currently under investigation.
Sept. 13: At 8:57 a.m., police were dispatched to Iowa Street and Second Avenue Southwest for a Bremwood student who had run away from campus. After located by officers, the juvenile took off running from them. They then caught him, during which time the student assaulted them. The student is being referred to Juvenile Court Services for interference with official acts.
• At 10:33 p.m., police were dispatched to Wartburg College Lohe Hall. Upon arrival, officers arrested Jacob Arthur Leisinger, 22, of Wartburg College, for possession of cannabidiol and two counts of unlawful possession of a prescription drug.
Sept. 14: At 2:51 a.m., police stopped a vehicle for erratic driving in the 1700 block of 230th Street. An investigation led to the arrest of Amy Jo Baker, 39, of Sumner, for first-offense OWI, a serious misdemeanor.
• At 9:29 p.m., police investigated a 911 call from the 400 block of 24th Street Northwest and arrested Jacob Aaron Durnin, 31, of Waverly, for felony domestic abuse, false imprisonment and child endangerment.
Sept. 15: At 1:48 a.m., police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 1700 block of Fourth Street Southwest. An investigation led to the arrest of Emily Jo Loop, 30, of Rochester, Minnesota, for first-offense OWI, a serious misdemeanor.
• At 4:58 p.m., police investigated a fight in Riverside Park. As a result, two juvenile males were both charged with disorderly conduct. Also, one received an additional charge of assault causing bodily injury, and the other with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.
Sept. 17: At 3:15 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the Fareway parking lot. Janice Kay Spree, 81, of Readlyn, was southbound in a 2016 Toyota RAV4 when Brian Lee Jenkins, 62, of Waverly, cut across the lot in a 2003 Pontiac Bonneville. The two vehicles collided, causing minor damage to each. There were no injuries or citations.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Sept. 13: At 6:42 p.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident on County Road V-14/Easton Avenue. Curt Ryan Hartman, 46, of Waverly, was driving southbound in a 2012 Dodge Journey when it struck a deer, causing moderate damage.
• Deputies took David Hurst, 49, of Mason City, into custody on an active Bremer County warrant.
• Deputies served an arrest warrant on Todd C. Robinson for a probation violation regarding a charge of OWI.
Sept. 17: At 5 a.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 3200 block of Iowa Highway 3. James Robert Wehling, 31, of Westgate, was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Impala westbound when he came upon a black mule standing in the roadway. He was unable to avoid the animal, striking it. He then continued and veered off the road, entering the north ditch. The car then ran over a telephone fiber optics utility box and struck a fence before coming to rest just west of a residence. The car was a total loss. The mule was valued at $1,500, while damage to the fence was estimated at $500 and to the utility box, $1,000. Wehling was taken to UnityPoint Health-Allen Memorial Hospital by Fairbank Ambulance for suspected minor injuries. There were no citations filed.
• At 5:15 p.m., deputies responded to a three-vehicle accident in the 3100 block of Iowa Highway 93. Melissa Dawn Nickerson, 31, of Sumner, was eastbound in a 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan. Meanwhile, Jeffrey Ray Bloom, 56, of Fredericksburg, was in front of her driving a 2010 Chevrolet Colorado, and was waiting to turn left into the driveway near Liquid Glass. Nickerson said she felt dizzy and looked down for a moment. When she looked up, she noticed Bloom had stopped, and she couldn’t stop in time and rear-ended the truck. The force of the collision pushed the Colorado into the path of a westbound 2016 Ford Escape, driven by Trace Jane Waddell, 49, of Sumner. All three vehicles sustained total losses. All three drivers as well as Jonathan Francis Langreck, 41, of West Union, a passenger in Bloom’s vehicle, and Hailey Kay Ann Waddell, 20, of Waverly, a passenger in the Escape, were all taken to Community Memorial Hospital by Sumner EMS for suspected serious injuries.Nickerson was cited for failure to maintain control.
Sept. 18: At 6:29 p.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 100 block of Maplewood Circle. Keaton Bradley Laures, 16, of Denver, was driving westbound in a 2001 Dodge Dakota when he reached for something to fix his hair. When he turned around, he realized he was going off the roadway and then hit some brick landscaping. He attempted to swerve, but it was too late. The truck was a total loss, while the wall sustained approximately $8,500 in damage. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 8:02 p.m., deputies responded to a motorcycle-deer accident on 210th Street. Kimberly Ann Bumgarner, 53, of Waverly, was westbound in a 2010 Harley-Davidson Fatboy that she had just purchased when a deer entered the roadway. She was unable to avoid a collision, which caused minor damage to the bike. However, she sustained minor injuries and was taken to Waverly Health Center by Waverly Ambulance for treatment. There were no citations.
• Deputies took Ashley May Chapman, of Evansdale, into custody for two warrants: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sept. 19: Deputies arrested Earl Brandhorst, of Greene, on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of fifth-degree theft.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Sept. 17: At 7:36 a.m., deputies took a report of a stolen vehicle in the 400 block of Sixth Street in Mason City. A woman, who works for a delivery company there and whose father lives in Butler County, reported she saw a car that she recognized as her father’s and it passed by her before she knew it was stolen.
Sept. 19: At 5:42 p.m., deputies served an arrest warrant at the 400 block of Sixth Street in Parkersburg. Shane Anthony Johnson Sr., 42, of Marshalltown, was arrested for failure to appear for an arraignment hearing for possession of a controlled substance. He was held on a $750 bond and was awaiting a court appearance.