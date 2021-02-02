WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Jan. 20: At 2:25 p.m., police were called to Bremwood for a student that was out of control. An investigation led to a juvenile female being referred to Juvenile Court Services for simple assault.
• At 2:47 p.m., police were notified of two people taking cans from the Heritage Days can bin at Fareway. An investigation led to the arrest of Brandon Beau Rinne, 29, of Waverly, for third-degree theft and Jennifer Lynn Wamsley, 41, of Waverly, for fifth-degree theft.
• At 11:39 p.m., police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 700 block of Second Avenue Southwest. An investigation led to the arrest of the driver, Janae Nicole Winkowitsch, 23, of Allison, and the passenger, Dakota Shayne Stocks, 18, of Waterloo, for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Winkowitsch also was cited for having no insurance and for open container.
Jan. 22: At 6:42 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle on Seventh Avenue Northwest near the intersection with Ninth Street Northwest. According to the accident report, a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado was legally parked on the south side of Seventh Avenue when Eloise Ann Nelson, 78, of Waverly, was driving eastbound in a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox. The SUV then struck the truck in the rear bumper and left corner of the bed and damaging the left rear rim, considered to be moderate damage. The Equinox sustained disabling front-end damage on the passenger’s side. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 7:58 a.m., police took a report of a vehicle burglary that occurred sometime after 9:30 p.m. Jan. 21 in the 800 block of Fifth Street Northwest.
• At 8:31 a.m., police received a call about a vehicle burglary in the 900 block of Fifth Street Northwest.
• At 3:40 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Fourth Street and 10th Avenue Southwest/Cedar River Parkway. According to the accident report, Victoria Lynn Herrmann, 73, of Janesville, was northbound in a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD and was attempting a U-turn from the left-turn lane with a green light to go south. Meanwhile, Dave Patrick Tobin, 52, of Waverly, was eastbound in a Ford F-350 Super Duty and was attempting to turn right on the red light from 10th Avenue to Fourth Street southbound. The truck also had a trailer behind it. Herrmann and her passenger told police that they did not see the trailer when she attempted the U-turn and collided with the trailer. It was undetermined whether Tobin stayed in the right lane or Herrmann in the left lane upon making their respective turns. The Equinox was considered a total loss, while the trailer had minor damage. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 5:33 p.m., police took a report of a burglary that occurred around 2:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Fifth Street Northwest.
• At 6:13 p.m., police responded to an SUV-deer accident near the Waverly Shell Rock Soccer Complex. According to the accident report, Krista Kay Dolash, 34, of Waverly, was driving a 2020 Tesla Model X eastbound on Cedar River Parkway when a deer entered the roadway and into the path of the electric vehicle. The subsequent collision caused approximately $4,000 in damage. A salvage tag for the deer was issued to a third party.
• At 11:10 p.m., police took a report of a burglary that occurred sometime after 2 p.m. in the 800 block of Fourth Street Northwest. The investigation remained under investigation.
Jan. 23: At 9:58 a.m., police took a report of a burglary that occurred sometime between 8 a.m. Jan. 19 and 10 p.m. Jan. 22 in the 2100 block of West Bremer Avenue. The incident remained under investigation.
Jan. 25: At 2:45 p.m., police took a report of vandalism that occurred at Rolling Meadows Apartments.
Jan. 26: At 6:11 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Third Street and Fifth Avenue Northwest. According to the accident report, Sean Michael Albers, 18, of Shell Rock, was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Blazer and was stopped to turn onto Third Street, while Kobe Emmerson Woods, 22, of Mishawaka, heading east in a 2006 Toyota 4Runner, did not see the Blazer stop. The Toyota then rear-ended the Chevy, causing minor damage to both SUVs. Woods was cited for following too closely. There were no injuries.
Jan 27: At 8:02 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of 11th Street and Fourth Avenue Southwest. According to the accident report, a 17-year-old driver of a 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 was southbound and stopped at the stop sign on 11th Street when another 17-year-old, driving a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee, approached. The Jeep could not stop completely on the slightly snowy street and rear-ended the GMC, causing minor damage to the Sierra and moderate damage to the Cherokee. The Jeep driver was cited for following too closely. There were no injuries.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Jan. 4: Deputies arrested Tori Parker, 26, of Cedar Rapids, for possession of marijuana and ecstasy and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop in the 400 block of East Bremer Avenue.
Jan. 6: Deputies were sent to a rural Denver address for a report of a domestic assault. An investigation led to the arrest of Tyrel James Jenkins, 43, of Denver, on a charge of domestic assault causing injury and impeding air flow.
Jan. 7: Deputies arrested Zaccariah David Refshauge, 32, of Elma, on an outstanding warrant on the charge of driving while license barred.
Jan. 8: Deputies charged Joseph Chase, of Waverly, for violation of the Iowa Sex Offender Registry, a Class D felony. He was held in the Bremer County Jail.
Jan. 9: Deputies charged Tyre Williams, 28, of Waterloo, with driving while license barred and providing false identification to a peace officer.
• Deputies charged Linda Jenkins, 61, of Waverly, with assault on an officer, first-offense public intoxication and interference with official acts. She was also cited for first-offense trespassing.
• Deputies charged Anthony Dann, 31, of Waverly, with driving while license barred.
Jan. 11: Deputies took a report of a domestic assault in Frederika. An investigation led to the arrest of Glen Gienau, 62, of Frederika, for domestic assault causing serious bodily injury.
Jan. 19: At 5:34 p.m., Deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident on Iowa Highway 93. According to the accident report, Yvonne Janine Wood, 55, of Tripoli, was driving a 2004 GMC Envoy westbound when she lost control on the icy road and entered the north ditch. The SUV then rolled onto its top, causing disabling damage. There were no injuries or citations.
Jan. 22: At 10:03 a.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 63. According to the accident report, Mark Richard Ackerson, 57, of Sumner, was driving northbound in a 2016 Kenworth 999 dump truck with dump trailer, owned by BMC Aggregates LC, of Elk Run Heights, and was turning right onto 180th Street. Meanwhile, Gregory Allan Korfe, 64, of Long Prairie, Minnesota, was also driving north in a 2020 Peterbilt truck, owned by Kane Transport Inc., of Omaha, Nebraska, and rear-ended the dump trailer. The cab of the Peterbilt separated from the frame and tumbled into the median after impact, causing the semi to be a total loss. The frame and trailer then jack-knifed in the northbound lanes of Highway 63. The dump truck then entered the north ditch of 180th Street, with the trailer rolling onto its left side, causing disabling damage. Korfe was later airlifted to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, by AirCare helicopter for suspected serious injuries. Traffic was blocked for about 4 hours. There were no citations filed at the time.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Jan. 24: At 6:43 p.m., deputies arrested Ashley Faye Knight, 33, of Denver, for failure to appear in court on the charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
Jan. 25: At 8:28 a.m., Clarksville police arrested Zachary Willis Mennen, 29, of Clarksville, for fifth-degree criminal mischief. He was released two hours later after pleading guilty on the charge and paying a fine.
• At 11:13 a.m., deputies arrested Chad Michael Dralle, 43, of Allison, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center on a warrant for a violation of probation on the original charge of first-degree harassment.
Jan. 26: At 9:30 p.m., Clarksville police stopped a vehicle on a traffic violation at the intersection of North London and East Superior streets in Clarksville. Following an investigation, Michelle Marie Hovenga, 33, of Clarksville, was arrested for third-offense OWI. She was held in the Butler County Jail pending a preliminary appearance and later released on bond.
BUCHANAN COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Jan. 10: At 4:45 p.m., deputies arrested Jabari Jerun Mattews, 25, of Waverly, on an active arrest warrant for failure to appear on a charge of driving while license suspended. He was held in the Buchanan County Jail prior to being released on his own recognizance following an initial appearance.