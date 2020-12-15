WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Nov. 25: Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation, during which the officer observed a substance within the vehicle consistent with a controlled substance in plain view. Police then attempted to arrest the driver, Joseph E. Miner, 41, of Waterloo, and asked him to exit the vehicle, but he refused. After several attempts to talk him out, he was physically assisted out of the vehicle and then had Waverly Ambulance take him to Waverly Health Center for a medical check-up as a precaution. Upon further investigation, warrants were issued against Miner for felony possession of 5 or more grams of methamphetamine, a Class B felony, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, a Class D felony, failure to affix a drug tax stamp, also a Class D felony, interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Miner was booked into the Bremer County Jail on Dec. 7, where he was held on a $20,500 bond. The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa State Patrol also assisted in the case.
Dec. 3: At 2:50 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of 10th Avenue and 16th Street Southwest. According to the accident report, Brenda Marlene Butzlaff, 75, of Greene, was westbound in a 2012 GMC Terrain and came to a stop at the intersection. Meanwhile, Michael Clifford McNeal, 34, of Waterloo, proceeded northbound on 16th Street in a 2012 Ford Econoline E350 without yielding to Butzlaff and hit the SUV broadside. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage, with the GMC being a total loss. Butzlaff also complained of an injury to her midsection, and she was taken to Waverly Health Center by Waverly Ambulance. McNeal was cited for failure to obey stop sign.
Dec. 7: At 2:40 p.m., police responded to a hit-and-run accident involving a parked vehicle on First Avenue Northwest near Wartburg College. According to the accident report, a legally parked 2009 Volkswagen GTI was hit sometime after 6 a.m. by an unknown vehicle with minor damage resulting in the left rear wheel well. There was also evidence of black transfer paint. There was no suspect information, and there were no cameras in the area.
• At 2:58 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the Kwik Star South and Subway parking lots. According to the accident report, Adam Jon Wagner, 44, of Wilton, was westbound in a 2020 Ram 1500 Limited in the Kwik Star lot, while Harlen Herman Koelling, 80, of Waverly, was southbound in a 2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid and was exiting the Subway lot into the Kwik Star lot and was intending to turn right toward Fourth Street Southwest. As Koelling was proceeding, he veered into the passenger side of the Ram, causing minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries or citations.
BREMER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Dec. 2: At 5:37 p.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident on Iowa Highway 3. According to the accident report, Larry Allan Wescott Jr., 42, of Tripoli, was driving a 2015 GMC Yukon when it struck a deer, causing approximately $3,000 in damage.
Dec. 3: At 7:18 p.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident on Iowa Highway 188. According to the accident report, Regina Rae Rosol, 47, of Plainfield, was driving a 2013 Ford Focus westbound and observed a tire in the middle of the lane while cresting a hill. She was unable to avoid the tire due to approaching traffic, so the car ran over the tire, causing disabling damage to the bottom of the car, causing an oil leak.
Dec. 5: At 2:09 p.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident on Iowa Highway 3. Rodney Allen Cross, 59, of New Hampton, was eastbound in a 2019 Hyundai when it struck a deer, causing moderate damage estimated at $5,000.
Dec. 6: At 9:15 p.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident on U.S. Highway 218. A 17-year-old driver was southbound in a 2003 Ford Mustang when a deer struck it on the driver’s side, causing disabling damage estimated at $2,000.
Dec. 8: At 6 a.m., deputies responded to a truck-deer accident on 250th Street. Matthew Thomas Sowle, 53, of Waverly, as driving a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado when it struck a deer, causing approximately $3,000 in damage.
BUTLER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Dec. 4: At 8:23 a.m., Clarksville police stopped a vehicle at the intersection of South Fremont and East Superior streets in Clarksville for a traffic violation. An investigation led to the arrest of Mitchell Ryan Kelderman, 27, of Clarksville, for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also was arrested on two arrest warrants.
Dec. 5: At 7:56 p.m., deputies arrested Jaron James Wagner, 27, of Waterloo, on a warrant.
Dec. 8: At 1:56 a.m., deputies performed a motorist assist at the intersection of Diagonal Road and Vail Avenue in New Hartford. Upon further investigation, Eric Gary Ohrt Slater, 22, of Waterloo, was arrested for second-offense OWI. He was released at 10:40 a.m. on his own recognizance.
Dec. 9: At 7:24 a.m., deputies arrested Bittenie Lynne Buehner, 33, of Waterloo, for third-degree burglary.
• At 9:30 a.m., deputies arrested Derek James Eicher, 25 of Denver, on two counts of third-degree burglary.
• At 11:32 a.m., Parkersburg police arrested Mickayla Marie Anderson, 21, of Parkersburg, for third-degree sexual abuse.