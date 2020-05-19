WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
May 5: At 9:06 p.m., police arrested Samantha Schmidt, of Shell Rock, for fifth-degree theft at Walmart.
May 7: At 7:31 a.m., police were notified of vandalism that took place in Kohlmann Park within the last day. The investigation is ongoing.
May 9: At 6:01 p.m., police were called to the East Bremer Diner for an incident. An investigation led to the arrest of Paul Matthew Hites, 44, of Waverly, for first-offense OWI.
May 13: At 12:22 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Fourth Street and Fifth Avenue Southwest. A 17-year old girl was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox northbound following a white, full-sized truck that was not involved in the accident. The truck had stopped quickly in front of her, so she slammed on her brakes and avoided colliding with it. However, Angela Mo Kragness, 37, of Waverly, driving a 2010 Ford Explorer XLT, could not stop behind the Equinox in time and rear-ended it, causing disabling damage to her SUV due to airbag deployment and moderate damage to the Chevy. When the younger driver’s parents arrived, she and her 17-year-old female passenger both complained of possible head injuries, so they took them both to the doctor to be evaluated. Kragness also complained of facial pain from hitting the airbag, but she was not treated. Kragness was cited for following too closely.
BREMER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
May 6: At 6:05 a.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 1600 block of County Road C-33. Jaime Deanne Johnson, 33, of Waverly, was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze westbound when she came upon a deer in the roadway. She swerved to avoid it but then left the roadway and onto the north shoulder. In the process, she hit the guardrail of a bridge, causing minor damage to the right side of the Cruze. Johnson complained of pain in the shoulder area but refused to be taken by an ambulance. There were no citations.
May 7: Deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 1000 block of Viking Avenue. Jazmin Melissa Luis, 20, of Sumner, was driving a 2003 Ford Freestar northbound when a deer ran out in front of her. She swerved to avoid the deer, lost control and drove into the east ditch, where it ran into a fence, causing $100 damage to it. The van was a total loss. There were no injuries. Luis was cited for failure to maintain control.
May 8: Deputies took Tommy Schneider, of Waverly, into custody on Bremer County arrest warrants.
• At 5:16 p.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 1900 block of Wildwood Avenue. A 13-year-old boy was driving a 2002 BMW 325i northbound at excessive speed. He then lost control of the car and swerved left and then right before entering the east ditch, where the vehicle rolled onto its side. The car sustained moderate damage. The driver and the other occupants of the vehicle left the scene of the accident. An investigation later led to the 13-year-old being cited for no valid driver’s license.
May 10: Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle stopped in the roadway in the 1600 block of U.S. Highway 218. An investigation led to the arrest of Hunter Lance Poppe, 20, of rural Waverly, for second-offense OWI.
May 12: Deputies executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Main Street in Plainfield. An investigation led to the arrest of Michael Allan Limkemann, 35, of Plainfield with third-or-subsequent-offense possession of a controlled substance and possession of firearms by a felon, both Class D felonies.
May 13: Deputies arrested Samuel Evans, 44, of Denver, on a warrant for third-degree harassment.
BUTLER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
May 7: At 7:27 p.m., Clarksville police investigated suspicious activity near Heery Woods State Park in Clarksville. As a result, Thomas William Biemann Jr., 18, of La Porte City, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released at 11;13 p.m. on his own recognizance.
May 8: At 1:22 p.m., deputies served a warrant on Robert Earl Brandhorst, 53, of Nashua, for failure to appear. He was released on bond at 6:07 p.m.