WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
July 8: At 2:28 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of West Bremer Avenue and Heritage Way. An investigation led to the arrest of Desiree Ann Johnson, 29, of Hiawatha, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
July 9: At 11:43 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop behind Kwik Star East. An investigation led to the arrest of Dennis Wade Roberts, 27, of Sumner, for possession of methamphetamine, OWI from drug intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.
July 10: At 10:24 a.m., police responded to Kid’s Kingdom for a report of a suspicious person. An investigation led to the arrest of Taylor Marie Dunahoo, 30, of Des Moines, for possession of a controlled substance.
• At 1:21 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of 10th Avenue and 16th Street Southwest. According to the accident report, Steven Dean Kratchmer, 62, of Clarksville, was eastbound in a 2013 Ford Explorer XLT while Ronald Sindric, 73, of Waverly, was southbound in a 2018 Mazda 6 Sport and had come to a stop at the stop sign. Sindric then proceeded into the intersection without seeing the Explorer. The Ford collided with Mazda, causing total losses to both vehicles. The Explorer then continued east and struck down a light pole. Sindric was taken to Waverly Health Center by Waverly Ambulance from chest pain from the airbag deployment. Kratchmer sustained a minor shoulder injury and was treated on scene. Sindric was cited for failure to obey a stop sign and yield right of way.
July 12: At 9:26 a.m., police took a report of a violation of a no-contact order that occurred July 7. An investigation led to the arrest of Darren Javon Smith, 34, of Waterloo, for contempt of court.
July 13: At 7:59 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle in the 200 block of Eighth Street Northwest. According to the accident report, a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu 1LT was legally parked when Kayla Marie Lang, 34, of Tripoli, tried to park her 2013 Chrysler 300 S in front of it. Lang misjudged the space she had and struck the Malibu’s front bumper with the right side of her car, causing minor damage to both. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 2:08 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle in the Walgreens parking lot. According to the accident report, a 2017 Toyota Highlander Hybrid was legally parked when a 16-year-old driver of a 2003 Ford Escape backed out of an adjacent parking spot and turned the car too soon, striking the driver’s side door of the Highlander causing minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries or citations.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
July 9: At 11:36 a.m., deputies were involved in a chase of a van along U.S. Highway 63, which later was in a single-vehicle accident in the 2700 block of Larrabee Avenue near Denver. According to the accident report, a 14-year-old male from Cedar Rapids was driving a stolen 2008 Dodge Caravan southbound and was attempting to elude law enforcement. The van later left the roadway and entered a provide residence and later struck a tree that disabled the van. Both the driver and a 16-year-old female passenger from Elgin fled the scene, but later taken into custody with possible injuries. They were taken to Waverly Health Center by Denver Ambulance for treatment before their incarceration. The male was cited for driving while license suspended, reckless driving, excessive speed for going 100 mph in a 65 mph zone and driving on the wrong side of a highway along with other charges in Fayette and Linn counties.
• At 10:18 p.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident in the 1800 block of U.S. Highway 218. Earl Leroy Kiser II, 57, of Verona, Ohio, was driving northbound in a 2020 Nissan Altima when it struck a deer, causing disabling damages. There were no injuries or citations.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
July 10: At 6:18 p.m., deputies arrested Kevin Jamal Ruiz, 19, of Waterloo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on a non-scheduled traffic violation. He was released at 9:02 a.m. July 11 on a promise to appear.