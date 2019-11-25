WAVERLY POLICE
DEPARTMENT
Nov. 13: At 2:38 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of 11th Street and Fourth Avenue Southwest. A 17-year-old female, driving a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer, and a 15-year-old male, driving a 2002 Chevrolet S-10, were both backing out of parking spaces on opposite sides of the aisle in the Waverly-Shell Rock High School parking lot. Police stated that the damage indicated that the Trailblazer was further out into the aisle before the S-10 backed out and ran into it. The S-10 driver then left the scene, but the Trailblazer driver knew who he was. Police located and spoke with the S-10 driver, who said he “heard something” when he was backing out, saw the Trailblazer, and though that the driver had waved him away, so he went home. The Trailblazer driver said her gesture was more of a, “What happened?” arms-in-the-air reaction. Both vehicles sustained minor damage. The S-10 driver was cited for leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
Nov. 14: At 5:45 p.m., police responded to an SUV-deer accident on Technology Place. Stacy Lea Kluiter, 38, of Waverly, was driving a 2016 GMC Yukon eastbound when a deer ran in front of her. She struck the deer, causing minor damage to the front driver’s side bumper. There were no injuries.
Nov. 16: At 1:14 a.m., police stopped Blake Gordon Smith, 26, of Sumner, for a traffic violation in the 300 block of West Bremer Avenue. After conducting a field sobriety test, Smith was arrested for first-offense OWI.
• At 1:30 p.m., police responded to a hit-and-run accident involving a parked vehicle in the 800 block of 10th Avenue Northwest. A 2017 Ford F-350 was legally parked facing west and was apparently hit sometime between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The driver said when he first saw the truck at 9 a.m., it was fine, but later found his bumper damaged by an apparent eastbound unknown vehicle, possibly another truck or a trailer. There were also gray pieces of plastic near the impact site. Police were unable to find the run vehicle.
• At 5:11 p.m, police responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of Second Street Southwest. An investigation led to the arrest of Damani Derrod Green, 19, of Waverly, for serious domestic assault.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Nov. 10: At 7:26 p.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident on U.S. Highway 218. Sarrius Decnan Redd, 31, of Waterloo, was southbound when a deer entered the roadway. Redd was unable to avoid a collision, which resulted in disabling damage estimated at $5,000.
Nov. 13: At 6:04 p.m., deputies responded to a truck-deer accident in the 1600 block of County Road V-21. Lyell George Lund, 67, of Ionia, was eastbound in a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado when it struck a deer, causing approximately $1,500 in damage.
Nov. 15: At 5:05 p.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident at Exit 198 of U.S. Highway 218. Diana Marie Steffan, 54, of Waverly, was driving a 2016 Ford Explorer northbound and taking the exit when a deer entered the roadway. She was unable to avoid a collision, which called all of the curtain airbags to deploy, resulting in disabling damage estimated at $3,000.
Nov. 16: At 5:50 p.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 2600 block of Dakota Avenue. Susan Kay Poock, 54, of Waverly, was northbound in a 2004 Jeep Cherokee when she lost control of her vehicle. It then ran off of the road, entering the ditch and rolled onto its roof. Poock was then taken to Waverly Health Center by Waverly Ambulance for possible injuries. She was cited for failure to maintain control with a charge of second-offense OWI pending.
Nov. 17: At 5:41 p.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 63. Matthew Steven Wittenburg, 33, of Denver, was driving a 2015 GMC Yukon when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $8,000.
• At 6:35 p.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident in the 2000 block of Iowa Highway 3. Billy Cebert Fox, 61, of Sumner, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox when it struck a deer, causing approximately $5,000 in damage.
Nov. 18: At 8:24 p.m., deputies responded to a truck-deer accident in the 2400 block of County Road C-50. Leo Robert Becker, 67, of Waterloo, was eastbound in a 2001 Ford Ranger when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $2,500.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Nov. 18: At 3:52 p.m., deputies took a report of a theft from the Rehab Center of Allison. A resident reported $20 was taken.
Nov. 21: Deputies served an arrest warrant for Jeffrey Allan Martin, 32, of Sumner. He was arrested for violation of probation on the original charge of possession of methamphetamine and marijuana and child endangerment. He was held on a cash-only bond of $2,000.
• At 8:34 p.m., deputies stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Main and Washington streets in New Hartford. An investigation led to the arrest of Tristan Kumar Leyh, 21, of Cedar Falls, for driving while revoked.