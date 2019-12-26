WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Dec. 6: At 10:23 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle that occurred at 11:35 a.m. Dec. 3 in the Walmart parking lot. Don Radloff, the driver of the parked 2001 Chevrolet Silverado, showed police the damage to the rear bumper on the passenger side. He said someone had approached him that they witnessed another vehicle strike his while it was in the Walmart lot. The Walmart employee told Radloff that it was a gray van and provided the license plate number. Witnesses also informed store staff of the collision. Police contacted one witness and provided additional details. Upon request after that interview, Walmart staff produced a video that showed a 2006 Chrysler Town & Country, driven by Robert Carroll Lovell, 82, of Clarksville, hit the truck and left the scene. Upon contacting Lovell, he said he never realized he hit the truck. There were no citations due to the low value of the damage.
Dec. 10: At 6:15 a.m., police took a report of stolen Christmas decorations that occurred sometime after 5 p.m. Dec. 9 from the 300 block of Second Street Southwest. The case is currently open.
Dec. 11: At 10:26, police were called to the Lied Education Center to take a report of criminal mischief. After an investigation, a juvenile male was referred to Juvenile Court Services for fifth-degree criminal mischief.
• At 1:15 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of First Avenue and Sixth Street Northwest. Derek Johnathan Zebell, 40, of Glencoe, Minnesota, was northbound on Sixth Street in a 2015 Dodge Ram when Jacqueline Elizabeth Ganshirt, 20, of Dubuque, pulled out from a stop sign eastbound in a 2004 Toyota RAV4, which caused a collision with moderate damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries. GAnshirt was cited for failure to obey a stop sign.
• At 10:40 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 2700 block of Fourth Street Southwest. Both Lacey Renee Graves, 23, of Janesville, driving a 2009 Pontiac Vibe, and Gabriella Grace Garbes, 20, of Cedar Falls, driving a 2010 Chevrolet Traverse, were westbound at the exit of the driveway leading from Kwik Star South at a red light waiting for the light to turn green. Garbes had told officers that she thought the light was taking longer than expected and maybe she was not in the right spot, so she inched backward. She said she saw no one behind her. However, she backed into the Vibe, causing moderate damage to it and minor damage to the Traverse. There were no injuries or citations.
Dec. 13: At 4:37 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle in the Kwik Star West parking lot. Thomas Jordan Schweer, 33, of Waverly, backed his 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan into a parked 2016 Nissan Frontier S, whose driver was pumping gas. The collision caused minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries or citations.
Dec. 14: At 7:36 p.m., police took a call from Walmart of a shoplifter. After an investigation, Danai Christine Chekenya, 21, of Wartburg College, was arrested and charged with fifth-degree theft.
Dec. 15: At 1:01 a.m., police took a report of a possible hit and run involving a pedestrian in the 300 block of Second Street Southeast. The incident is still under investigation.
• At 6:55 p.m., police responded to a single-vehicle accident at the intersection of 20th Street and Fifth Avenue Northwest. Josianna Brooks Holmberg, 18, of Waverly, was northbound on 20th Street in a 2002 Jeep Liberty Sport and was traversing the curve onto Fifth Avenue. She then observed a raccoon and swerved to the right to avoid running it over, but she went onto the gravel on the side of the road, corrected and went to the left, overcorrected and started to slide sideways. The Jeep then went off the road and into the ditch, where it rolled onto its top, causing disabling damage. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 9:36 p.m., police arrested Balingene Phepha Mamba, 22, of Wartburg College, for fifth-degree theft following an investigation into a shoplifting incident that occurred at 7:26 p.m., Dec. 14 at Walmart.
Dec. 17: At 11:58 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Fourth Street and 13th Avenue Southwest. Bryan Elton Garbes, 57, of Shell Rock, was southbound in a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado and was stopped for a red light. Anthony Robert Dann, 30, of Waverly, was behind Garbes, but was unable to stop his 1997 Chevrolet Silverado due to a brake failure. His truck rear-ended Garbes’ truck, causing moderate damage to Garbes’ truck. Due to the brake failure, Dann’s truck was deemed to be disabled and was towed away. He also was cited for failure to stop in an assured clear distance. Garbes took himself to Waverly Health Center for a check-up.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Dec. 3: Deputies arrested Jacob Johnson, 32, of Waverly, for driving while license revoked and driving while license suspended.
Dec. 5: Deputies received a report of a domestic abuse situation at the Janesville Tap. Further investigation led to the arrest of Airyn Sahr, 25, of Greene, for domestic assault causing bodily injury.
Dec. 11: Deputies took Duane Wilcox, 41, of Readlyn, into custody on two active Bremer County warrants.
Dec. 13: At 5:40 a.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident on Morgan Avenue. Autumn Rayann Mangine, 19, of Sumner, was driving a 2014 Ford Focus when it struck a deer, causing approximately $3,000 in damage.
Dec. 14: At 9:34 a.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident on Iowa Highway 3. Sherylann Faith Seehase, 65, of Waverly, was driving a 2014 Ford Escape when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $7,000.
Dec. 15: At 6:18 p.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident on Walnut Street in Sumner. Joshua Marcus Miller, 26, of Oelwein, was driving a 2008 Jeep Compass when it struck a deer, causing $1,800 in damage.
• Deputies arrested Anthony Smith, 43, of Charles City, for driving while license revoked after his vehicle was stopped for speeding in the 2400 block of U.S. Highway 218.
Dec. 16: At 6:36 p.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident on Euclid Avenue. Kathryn Ann Hobert, 56, of Waverly, was driving a 2013 Ford Taurus when it struck a deer, causing approximately $2,000 in damage.
• At 9:49 p.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident at the intersection of Iowa Highway 3 and Yukon Avenue. Melinda Marie Schroeder, 38, of Sumner, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Impala when it struck a deer, causing approximately $2,500 in damage.
• Deputies arrested Benjamin Neuendorff on Bremer County warrants for two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dec. 17: At 5:25 p.m., deputies arrested Amber Christine McLaughlin, of New Hampton, on a fifth-degree theft warrant.
• At 8:20 p.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident on Grand Avenue. Julie Ann Sowle, 57, of Waverly, was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox when it struck a deer, causing approximately $1,500 in damage.
Dec. 18: At 6:06 p.m., deputies arrested Megan Elizabeth Schultz on two warrants, for false report of an indictable offense to a public entity and third-degree harassment.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Dec. 15: At 7:15 p.m., deputies responded to a call in the 100 block of North Main Street in Clarksville. An investigation led to the arrest of Carter William Koop, 20, of Marshalltown, for driving while license suspended. He was held pending a court appearance.
Dec. 17: At 9:24 p.m., deputies served an arrest warrant in the 200 block of Fifth Street in Parkersburg. Rhianon Nicole McLane, 19, of Parkersburg, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of first-offense OWI. Bond was set at $500.
Dec. 18: At 4:40 p.m., deputies took a report of a burglary in the 18500 block of Clay Avenue in Dumont. The caller said there were some items missing and had seen someone running across the deck.
• Deputies took Zachary Warren Ragsdale, 38, of Clarksville, into custody from court to transport to prison.