WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
July 15: At 4:48 p.m., police took a report of a theft in the 400 block of Third Street Southeast.
• At 5:09 p.m., police were called to Bremwood for a report of an assault. An investigation led to a 13-year-old juvenile male being referred to Juvenile Court Services for simple assault.
• At 6:21 p.m., police were called to Bremwood for a report of an assault. An investigation led to a 16-year-old juvenile male being referred to Juvenile Court Services for second-degree harassment, a serious misdemeanor.
July 16: At 1:18 a.m., police responded to a loud noise complaint in the 2500 block of Park Third Avenue Northwest. An investigation led to the arrest of Andrew Michael Newell, 27, of Waverly, for disorderly conduct, public intoxication and interference with official acts.
• At 1:59 a.m., after further investigation from the above incident, Anthony Robert Dann, 32, of Waverly, was also arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
- At 6:04 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Fourth Street and 10th Avenue Southwest. According to the accident report, both Kaysee Ann Stough, 36, of Plainfield, driving a 2003 Buick Regal LS, and Shelby Leigh Warner, 25, of Waterloo, driving a 2017 Chevrolet Sonic Premier, were northbound on Fourth Street, with Stough behind Warner, and approaching 10th Avenue. An uninvolved vehicle in front of Warner hit their brakes, causing Warner to brake hard. Stough attempted to brake as well, but rear-ended the Sonic, resulting in minor damage to both vehicles. A witness had recorded the accident, which the responding officer attempted to record onto his body-worn camera. Stough was cited for following too closely.
July 18: At 1:28 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of Fifth Street Northwest. An investigation led to the arrest of Justin Ray Meaux, 34, of Waverly, for first-offense OWI, as well as a citation for speeding.
• At 12:49 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West Bremer Avenue and 12th Street Northwest. According to the accident report, both Raquel Leah Cumberford, 38, of Lake Tapawingo, driving a 2019 Chevrolet Suburban, and Michael John Doty, 48, of Grinnell, driving a 2019 GMC Acadia SLT-2, were both southbound and stopped at a stop sign on 12th Street. The Acadia then rear-ended the Suburban, causing minor damage to both. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 4 p.m., police responded to a hit-and-run accident involving a parked vehicle that occurred around 3:45 p.m. at Casey’s West. According to the accident report, a 2017 Ford Expedition EL was legally parked in front of the store, and the driver was inside. Meanwhile, a black Chevrolet Cruze of an unknown model year was just jump started, and its male driver backed out of an adjacent space but backed into the front passenger door of the SUV, causing extensive damage to the door and the automatically retracting running board. Witnesses say the Cruze sustained a broken taillight and unknown other damages before leaving the scene without leaving any information. The Cruze was reported to have Indiana plates and also had a white bumper. The incident remained under investigation.
July 19: At 12:25 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the 2900 block of Fourth Street Southwest. An investigation led to the arrest of Marlie Anne Klinger, 25, of Waverly, for possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and OWI by drug. While interacting with the officer, Klinger allegedly resisted arrest, resulting in the officer sustaining minor cuts. As a result, a charge of interference with official acts resulting in bodily injury was added.
• At 6:30 a.m., police took a report of a rock being thrown through a window in the 1000 block of Kenyon Drive sometime after 10 p.m. July 18. The incident is under investigation.
• At 5:46 p.m., police took a report of a violation of a no-contact order that occurred at 6:19 p.m. July 6 in the 400 block of Third Avenue Southwest. An investigation led to Alena Vezirovic, 28, of Waterloo, being charged with a violation of a no-contact order-contempt.
July 20: At 8:02 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident that occurred around 9:30 a.m. July 19 on Meadowview Lane. According to the accident report, Raymond Perez Sr., 44, of Waverly, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado and was going home and was entering his driveway to load some items. He was initially eastbound, then pulled beside the north curb and backed into his driveway, according to the report. As the truck pulled off the curb, a 2013 Nissan Rogue, driven by a 14-year-old female, was backing out of a driveway on Leitha Terrace and did not see the truck backing into the nearby driveway. The SUV struck the back passenger door with the rear passenger side quarter. Perez told police he was waiting for the girl to move her vehicle, but she did not, so he separated his truck. The owner of the SUV said her ex-husband was able to remove the dent on the Rogue. There were no injuries or citations.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
July 7: Deputies took a report of credit card fraud. The incident remains under investigation.
July 8: Deputies took a report of a suspicious vehicle in Seven Bridges Park.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
July 20: At 8:19 p.m., deputies responded to an assault report in the 200 block of South Second Street in Greene. An investigation led to the arrest of Spencer John Manship, 40, of Greene, for first-offense domestic assault causing bodily injury.
FAYETTE COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
July 14: At 8:34 p.m., deputies attempted to serve a court order on an inmate in the Fayette County Jail. During the attempt, Erica Jo Slack, 38, of Tripoli, refused to follow deputies’ or jailers’ orders and assaulted a deputy. Slack was charged with interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor, and was held in the Fayette County Jail pending an appearance before a magistrate.