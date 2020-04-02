WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
March 15: At 1:11 a.m., police stopped a vehicle in the 1000 block of West Bremer Avenue for careless driving. An investigation led to the arrest of Dallas Lee Fowlkes, 24, of Independence, for first-offense OWI, a serious misdemeanor, and careless driving, a simple misdemeanor.
• At 2:02 a.m., police stopped Serina Annette Hovden, 21, of New Hampton, for a traffic violation in the 1200 block of Fourth Street Southwest. An investigation led to her arrest for first-offense OWI.
March 18: At 12:47 p.m., police responded to a report of a sexual assault that occurred around noon March 13 at Bremwood. The case is under investigation.
March 20: At 5:04 p.m., police took a report of criminal mischief to a vehicle that occurred between 5 p.m. March 19 and 4 p.m. March 20 in the 400 block of 12th Street Northwest. The incident is currently under investigation.
March 23: At 10:46 a.m., police took a trespassing call in the 200 block of First Street Southeast. The incident is under investigation.
BREMER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
March 21: At 11:23 a.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident in the 2300 block of U.S. Highway 63. Rosemarie Josephine Greer, 55, of Nashua, was driving a 2016 Toyota Camry northbound when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $15,000.
BUTLER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
March 29: At 2:49 p.m., deputies and Clarksville police responded to an incident 200 block of North Elizabeth Street in Clarksville. An investigation led to the arrest of Brandon Michael Mishler, 21, of Clarksville, for felony possession of a controlled substance, felony unlawful possession of a prescription drug, and simple misdemeanor counts of criminal trespassing and fifth-degree theft.