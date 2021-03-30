WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
March 17: At 6:34 a.m., police took a report of damaged mailboxes in the 800 block of 10th Avenue Southwest.
• At 6:44 a.m., police responded to a hit-and-run accident involving a parked vehicle that occurred around 6 a.m. in the Waverly Plastics parking lot. According to the accident report, the owner of a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 reported an unknown vehicle had struck the truck’s left front door. He noticed a black SUV had parked next to it earlier the previous night. There was minor damage to the truck.
March 19: At 1:23 a.m., police stopped a vehicle on a traffic violation. An investigation led to the arrest of Mason Lee Ackerson, 19, of Waverly, for second-offense possession of marijuana.
• At 8:39 a.m., police were called to Casey’s on West Bremer Avenue for a shoplifting report that occurred around 8:25 a.m. An investigation led to theft charges being forwarded to Juvenile Court Services on a female juvenile who was found in possession of the items.
March 20: At 3:33 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of First Street Southeast. An investigation led to the arrests of Jeremy John Wion, 44, of Waterloo, and Cheryl Ann Walters, 48, of Waverly, both on charges of violation of a no-contact order.
• At 3:50 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident West Bremer Avenue and First Street. According to the accident report, Logan James Hoffman, 89, of Waverly, driving a 2002 Ford F-150, and Terry Ryan Adams, 44, of Denver, driving a 2017 Acura MDX, both were westbound and waiting on a light to turn green. When it did so, Hoffman didn’t realize that Adams had not immediately proceeded and let off his brake, running into the back of the Acura. There was no damage to the truck, while the SUV sustained minor damage. There were no injuries. Hoffman was cited for failure to maintain control.
March 21: At 5:31 p.m., police responded to the 1000 block of East Bremer Avenue for a hit-and-run accident involving a parked vehicle that occurred around 5:15 p.m. near South Riverside Park. According to the accident report, the owner of a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu LS found that it was damaged by an unknown vehicle while it was near the park. The unknown had struck the car in the rear driver’s side taillight, causing minor damage. The unknown driver continued without leaving any information.
• At 10:12 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Fourth Avenue Southwest and Iowa Street. An investigation led to the arrest of a passenger, Dillon Thomas Chase, 28, of Waverly, for third-offense possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
March 22: At 11:25 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle in the 200 block of Iowa Street. According to the accident report, Colton John O’Connell, 28, of Cresco, was backing out of a driveway and into a parked 2005 Buick Lacrosse, causing minor damage to both. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 12:40 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the Kwik Star West parking lot. According to the accident report, both Alvin Duwayne Legrand, 74, of Zwingle, in a 2018 GMC Sierra 2500 S, and Haley Nicole Randolph, 18, of Tripoli, driving a 1999 Mercury Sable GS, were parked in adjacent parking spots. Randolph did not see Legrand’s truck and backed into it, causing minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries or citations.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
March 18: At 6:20 a.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle on Exit 198 from northbound U.S. Highway 218. According to the accident report, Robert Mark Wefel, 55, of Clarksville, was northbound in a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado when his truck sideswiped a legally parked 2020 International LT semi-tractor/trailer that was parked in the right shoulder of the ramp. The driver of the semi was in the sleeper cab on a mandated break. The Silverado wound up facing east in the east ditch, which caused airbags to deploy. The pickup was a total loss. Wefel was taken to Waverly Health Center by a personal vehicle for possible injuries. The semi sustained minor damage. Wefel was cited for failure to maintain control.
March 20: At 11;13 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a driver that was going 100 mph on U.S. Highway 218. An investigation led to the arrest of Elijah Martiz Davis, 34, Waterloo, for third-offense OWI, driving under suspension, child endangerment without injury, interference with official acts causing injury, and also was cited for going 20 mph or more in a more than 55 mph zone.
March 21: At 6:31 p.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 1900 block of U.S. Highway 63. According to the accident report, Kerensa Joy Burkhardt, 46, of Waverly, was westbound in a 2004 Chevrolet Impala from a private driveway at a high rate of speed. She did not yield while crossing the northbound lanes of the highway and then went airborne when she crossed the median into the southbound lanes. In the process, the car struck a set of mailboxes, causing approximately $100 in damage to them and moderate damage to the Chevy. There were no injuries. Burkhardt was cited for reckless driving, failure to yield upon entering a through highway, striking fixtures and having no insurance in an accident.
March 24: At 11:28 p.m., deputies responded to a driving complaint at the intersection of U.S. Highway 218 and 190th Street. An investigation led to the arrest of Tia Florence Osterkamp, 29, of Charles City, for first-offense OWI.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
March 19: At 7:26 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of North Main and Fifth streets in Allison. Following an investigation, Joshua Dean Rogers, 29, of Allison, was arrested for driving while license revoked following an OWI charge.
March 21: At 2:46 a.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of 120th Street and Birch Avenue. An investigation led to the arrest of Kent Marlyn Kuhlers, 58, of Meservey, for first-offense OWI. He was later released on a promise to appear.
• At 6:14 p.m., deputies served an arrest warrant on Samantha Jo Schmidt, 33, of Shell Rock.
March 22: At 11:15 p.m., Steven Dean Henley, 56, of Clarksville, was taken into custody of deputies for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked and released.
• At 3:35 p.m., deputies served an arrest warrant on Rachel Sue Maxine Steere, 21, of Greene.