WAVERLY POLICE
DEPARTMENT
Nov. 17: At 11:44 a.m., police wrapped up an investigation into a series of bad checks from Kwik Star South. Employees turned in 12 bad checks on Oct. 22 that were presented between Aug. 4 and 11. As a result, Kellie Anne Rutzen, 53, of Waverly, was arrested for third-degree theft.
• Police also arrested Rutzen for fourth-degree theft following an investigation over 11 bad checks presented at Casey’s General Store No. 2 at 1032 Fourth St. SW. Those checks were presented between June 20 and Aug. 11 and were turned into police on Sept. 18.
• At 12:01 p.m., police took a report of a hit-and-run accident involving a parked vehicle in the Kwik Star West parking lot. A Chevrolet Impala of unknown year had started to back into a parked 2017 Ford Edge that was at the gas pumps. The collision had enough force that the Edge was pushed backwards a short distance. The accident was caught on surveillance video, but police were unable to identify the Impala driver. The Edge took on minor damage, and there were no injuries.
Nov. 20: At 9:46 a.m., police were called to the Lied Education Center to take a report of an assault that occurred around 2 p.m. the previous day. An investigation led to a female juvenile being referred to Juvenile Court Services for simple assault.
Nov. 21: At 1:08 a.m., police were sent to Waverly Friends of the Family shelter to take a report of a disturbance with a physical altercation. After speaking to both parties, neither wanted to press charges. One party was taken to a hotel for the evening.
• At 3:36 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Fourth Street Southwest north of 13th Avenue Southwest. Both Ben Thomas Amfahr, 32, of Tripoli, driving a 1994 Chevrolet Silverado 3500, and Aysiah Treonna Keller, 19, of Waterloo, driving a 2009 Chrysler PT Cruiser, were southbound and in the left lane. Amfahr was slowing for traffic ahead, while Keller was directly behind. The PT Cruiser then rear-ended the truck, causing disabling damage to the car and minor damage to the Chevy. Keller thought her brakes gave out. There were no injuries. Keller was cited for failure to stop in an assured clear distance.
Nov. 22: At 7:38 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the Kwik Star West parking lot. Nichole Marie Adams, 41, of Waverly, was pulling her 2011 Buick Encore into a parking space next to the building. Meanwhile, Larry Lawrence Schortau, 65, of Tripoli, was directly to the east in a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze LT in another parking space. Schortau attempted to back out of his space before the Encore was able to get into the other, causing each vehicle to sideswipe the other with minor damage to both. There were no injuries, and as it was on private property, no citations were issued.
Nov. 23: At 2:11 a.m., police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 700 block of Fifth Avenue Northwest. An investigation led to the arrest of Annaka Lynne Noss, 21, of Dougherty, for first-offense OWI.
• At 6:44 p.m., police responded to the Bremwood campus and arrested a 16-year-old juvenile female for assaulting a peer and a staff member. Her case was referred to Juvenile Court Services.
Nov. 25: At 1:52 a.m., police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 800 block of West Bremer Avenue. An investigation led to the arrest of Alex Ernesto Flores-Ramirez, 32, of Cedar Falls, for second-offense OWI, having an open container, failure to obey a steady red signal and no valid driver’s license.
• At 11:19 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 600 block of West Bremer Avenue. John Douglas Pabst, 79, of Waverly, was westbound in a 1995 Ford Crown Victoria and had nearly passed Kwik Star West when Marion Martha Wilharm, 86, of Waverly, pulled out from the convenience store’s driveway in a 1992 Ford F-150 and collided with the car in the rear passenger’s side with the front end. There were minor damages to both vehicles. Wilharm said she saw other cars pass by the driveway and when she proceeded, she hit the Crown Victoria suddenly. There were no injuries, and as the damages were below reportable limits, there were no citations.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Nov. 19: At 5:40 p.m., deputies responded to a truck-deer accident on U.S. Highway 63. Randy Eugene VanBrocklin Jr., 35, of Independence, was southbound in a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado when a deer entered the roadway. VanBrocklin was unable to avoid a collision, causing extensive, disabling front-end damage estimated at $5,000.
Nov. 20: At 6:50 a.m., deputies resonded to a van-deer accident on Viking Avenue. Jentry Lee Woltzen, 32, of Sumner, was driving a 2012 Dodge Caravan when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $3,500.
Nov. 21: At 7:29 a.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident at Exit 198 of U.S. Highway 218. Abdiqani Mohamed Ismail, 25, of Burien, Washington, was driving southbound in a 2016 Freightliner Cascadia 125 semi with trailer when he tried to negotiate the curved exit when the truck tipped over into the ditch. Ismail said the load may have shifted, causing the rollover, which totaled the semi. He was taken to Waverly Health Center by Waverly Ambulance for suspected minor injuries. There were no citations.
Nov. 22: At 12:02 p.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of U.S. Highway 218 and 160th Street. Linda Lee Thurn, 57, of Independence, was driving a 2008 Honda Pilot northbound when she was slowing to turn onto 160th Street eastbound. Brandon Michael Rowe, 20, of Ocheyedan, was following in a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado and was adjusting his radio and didn’t see the Pilot stopping. The truck rear-ended the SUV, causing moderate damage to the Pilot and minor damage to the Silverado. Rowe was cited for following too close. There were no injuries.
Nov. 25: At 5:24 p.m., deputies responded to a van-deer accident in the 2200 block of Iowa Highway 3. Andrea Marie Schaefer, 41, of Readlyn, was driving a 2012 Chrysler Town & Country when it struck a deer, causing approximately $3,500 in damages.
Nov. 29: Deputies arrested Caleb Lee Heath, 22, of Allison, for driving while license denied or revoked on an OWI charge.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Nov. 23: At 9:23 a.m., deputies took a report of burglary from the Rehabilitation Center of Allison. Employees reported that six pairs of socks were stolen.
• At 11:44 a.m., deputies responded to a report of an assault at the intersection of Iowa Highway 57 and Sinclair Avenue in New Hartford. A man had reportedly assaulted his wife. The investigation continues.
Nov. 24: At 3:21 a.m., Aplington police took a report of a vehicle theft in the 1100 block of Parriott Street. James Lee Choate, 44, of Latimer, was arrested for driving while suspended, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and reckless driving.
Nov. 27: At 11:32 p.m., deputies responded to a disturbance at the intersection of 110th Street and Willow Avenue. An investigation led to the arrest of Joe Alex Davis, 45, and Daniel Lee Derifield, 35, both of Greene, both for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. They were released on promises to appear.
Nov. 29: At 12:07 p.m., deputies received a call from the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office of someone being arrested in Waverly on a Butler County warrant. Caleb Lee Heath, 22, of Allison, was arrested on a warrant for possession of cannabidiol and was later released on a $1,000 bond.
Dec. 1: At 2:57 p.m., deputies responded to a burglary report in the 16300 block of Royal Avenue in Clarksville. It was unknown what was damaged or taken.
Dec. 2: At 6:48 a.m., deputies and Parkersburg police took a report of a theft in the 500 block of Second Street in Parkersburg. A wallet and stocking cap were taken from a work truck.
• At 7:43 a.m., deputies took a report of a theft in the 400 block of Bethel Street in Parkersburg. A 12-gauge Benelli shotgun was taken from a truck.
• At 8:19 a.m., deputies took a report of burglary from the 400 block of Coates Street in Parkersburg. An $800 bow and some cash out of a wallet were stolen out of a pickup truck.