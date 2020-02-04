WAVERLY POLICE
DEPARTMENT
Jan. 21: At 5:08 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident on West Bremer Avenue. Sally Kay Oswald, 65, of Tarkio, Missouri, was in the left-turn lane driving a 2008 Toyota Yaris preparing to turn north onto an unspecified side street. Meanwhile, Jessica Marie Hoffert, 19, of Waverly, was parked in a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu LS and had attempted to make a U-turn but ran into the Yaris, causing minor damage to both cars. Hoffert was cited for failure to yield upon entering a through highway. There were no injuries.
Jan. 22: At 2:02 a.m., police stopped a vehicle in the 100 block of 12th Street Northwest for a traffic violation. A passenger in the car, Dallas Michael James, 24, of Waverly, was later arrested after an investigation for third-offense possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.
• At 3:57 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Fourth Street and 10th Avenue Southwest/Cedar River Parkway. Kimberly Jo Smith, 42, of Parkersburg, was driving a 2016 Kia Sportage SX and was stopped at a red light facing south. Jenniver Lynn Wamsley, 40, of Waverly, was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Equinox behind her and was following too closely, causing a rear-end collision with minor damage to both vehicles. Wamsley was cited for following too closely. There were no injuries.
Jan. 27: At 1:10 p.m., police took a report from Casey’s General Store on West Bremer Avenue of a theft that occurred at around 12:42 p.m. The case is still open.
Jan. 28: At 8:59 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle in the Waverly Mobile Home Park. A 2001 Toyota Camry was parked on the east side of the private drive facing north with its driver working on one of the mobile homes. Meanwhile, Emily Christina Marie Wheelock, 26, of Waverly, was backing out of her driveway in a 1994 GMC Sierra and backed into the front bumper of the Camry, causing minor damage to the car. The truck was not damaged. There were no injuries or citations.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Jan. 17: Deputies took a report of a vehicle going southbound in the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 63 from Iowa Highway 93 near Tripoli. An investigation led to the arrest of Spencer Lee Holm, 64, of Waverly, for operating while intoxicated.
Jan. 22: Deputies arrested Gregory Dana, 70, of Waverly, for first-offense OWI after responding to a report of a vehicle in the ditch in the 2000 block of Ivory Avenue.
Jan. 24: Deputies took John Spooner, 57, of Sumner, into custody on an active Bremer County warrant.
• Deputies arrested Damani Green, 19, of Waverly, on an active Bremer County warrant.
Jan. 25: Deputies took Aaron Kingsley into custody on an arrest warrant.
• Deputies arrested Peter McNeill for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Deputies arrested David Wagner, 50, of Janesville, on an active Bremer County warrant.
Jan. 26: Deputies stopped a vehicle on a traffic violation. An investigation led to the arrest of Zachary Stone, 23, of Cedar Falls, for OWI.
• Deputies arrested Kevin Knight, 39, of Waverly, on an outstanding warrant for third-degree theft and driving while license revoked.
• Deputies arrested Hayley Mae Kingsley, 20, of Denver, on a probation violation warrant.
Jan. 28: Deputies took Flora Epley, 39, of Oelwein, into custody on two warrants for identity theft.
Jan. 29: At 12:26 p.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 2500 block of Reed Avenue. Leonard Arthur Patten, 81, of Readlyn, was northbound in a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado, and David Lloyd Priebe, 64, of Sumner, was southbound in a 2007 Chrysler Town & Country. Patten had crossed the center line and ran into the minivan, causing both vehicles to be total losses. There were no injuries. Patten was cited for driving on the wrong side of a two-lane road.
• Deputies arrest Matthew Lee Gitch, 35, of Denver, on an active arrest warrant for second-degree harassment. Bond was set at $1,000.
Jan. 31: Deputies arrested Ashley Faye Knight, 33, of Plainfield, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear for a pretrial conference on the original charge of possession of methamphetamine. She was taken to the Bremer County Jail, where she was held on bond pending an initial appearance with a magistrate.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Jan. 29: At 8:39 p.m., deputies responded to a motor-vehicle accident in the 800 block of Hunter Street in Aplington. An investigation led to the arrests of Karen Louise Miller, 58, of Alden, for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, and Byron Farrall Williams, 64, of Ackley, for possession of a controlled substance and driving while license suspended. They were both taken to the Butler County Jail and later released on their own recognizance.
• At 11:30 a.m., Clarksville police took a report of an incident in the 200 block of South Elizabeth Street in Clarksville. An investigation led to the arrest of Ty Burlingame, 55, of Clarksville, for third-degree burglary. He was held in the Butler County Jail.
Jan. 30: At 3:27 p.m., Parkersburg police responded to an incident in the 600 block of Iowa Highway 57 in Parkersburg. An investigation led to the arrest of a 16-year-old male juvenile for fourth-degree criminal mischief. He was referred to Juvenile Court Services.
• At 9:40 p.m., Clarksville police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation at the intersection of South Hilton and West Weare streets in Clarksville. An investigation led to the arrest of Michael Lavern Quario, 32, of Allison, for driving while license revoked on an OWI test violation. He was taken to the Butler County Jail.
Feb. 2: At 2:18 a.m., deputies arrested Todd Lenn Hanson, 53, of Waterloo, for contempt of court at the Black Hawk County Jail.
• At 7:51 p.m., deputies responded to a fight in progress in the 100 block of North Fourth Street in Greene. An investigation led to the arrest of Chad Joseph Motz, 44, of Greene, for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.