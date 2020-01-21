WAVERLY POLICE
DEPARTMENT
Jan. 2: At 10:54 a.m., police were sent to Woodhaven Shelter at Bremwood to take a report of an assault that had occurred. An investigation led to the arrest of an 11-year-old male from Ames for assault causing injury.
Jan. 3: At 10:16 a.m., police stopped Kacie Ann Kolbe, 31, of Oelwein, for a traffic violation in the 1200 block of 230th Street. An investigation led to her arrest for driving while license barred.
Jan. 4: At 1:44 a.m., police stopped Breanne Renee Rodemeyer, 35, of Waverly, for a traffic violation in the 400 block of 16th Street Southwest. An investigation led to her being taken to the Bremer-Waverly Law Enforcement Center for additional sobriety testing by the Iowa State Patrol drug resistance enforcement officer. She was later arrested for OWI while drugged.
Jan. 6: At 11:09 a.m., police took a report of a theft from the Rolling Meadows Apartments that occurred sometime between 9 p.m., Jan. 3 and 7 p.m. Jan. 5.
Jan. 9: At 10:27 p.m., police were called to the parking ramp of the Bremer-Waverly Law Enforcement Center for an impaired person. An investigation led to the arrest of Jakeyna Monique Atkins, 34, of Waverly, for public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor.
Jan. 10: At 6:39 a.m., police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 300 block of West Bremer Avenue. An investigation led to the arrest of Johnny B. Spencer Jr., 35, of Ottumwa, for driving while license barred, an aggravated misdemeanor, and speeding, a scheduled traffic violation.
• At 2:54 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Fourth Street and 10th Avenue Southwest. The officers met with the drivers in the Casey’s General Store Waverly No. 2 parking lot. Zakeria Martin Larter, 33, of Waverly, was driving southbound in a 2012 Toyota RAV4 when the light at 10th Avenue turned red. He told officers that the traffic in front of him stopped very quickly, and he did so as well. That was when he said Ai Guo Sun, 41, of Waverly, rear-ended him with a 2010 Toyota Corolla. The RAV4 only sustained very minor damage, while the Corolla only displayed previous damage. Guo said he was rubbing his eye when the traffic stopped ahead of him. There were no injuries or citations due to the lack of severity of damage.
Jan. 12: At 3:18 p.m., police were sent to Walmart in response to a shoplifting incident. An investigation led to the arrest of Mattea Canique Cyrus, 28, of Waterloo, for fifth-degree theft. She was taken to the Bremer County Jail and booked on the charge.
• At 4:44 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 1200 block of Fourth Street Southwest. Garry Joseph Meyer, 51, of Waverly, was northbound in a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee, when Jason Allen Jordan, 43, of Plainfield, was southbound in a 1997 Ford Explorer. Jordan was attempting to turn left into the Village Square driveway but right in front of Meyer. The resulting crash caused disabling damages to both vehicles, but neither driver were hurt, but an unidentified passenger in the Explorer complained of stomach pain and was taken to Waverly Health Center by Waverly Ambulance. Jordan was cited for failure to yield upon making a left turn.
Jan. 13: At 6:02 p.m., police took a report of a scam that occurred at around 5 p.m. in the 400 block of Seventh Street Northwest.
Jan. 14: At 6:01 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Fourth Street and 10th Avenue Southwest. A 16-year-old from Waverly was eastbound in a 2001 Dodge Ram 1500 Quad Cab and was going through the intersection. Meanwhile, Charles Harry Endelman, 71, of Waverly, was westbound in a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and was attempting to turn left onto Fourth Street to head south. However, Endelman did not yield to the Ram and caused a collision, which resulted in minor damage to both trucks. The driver of the Ram complained of a wrist injury, and was going to take himself to Waverly Health Center for treatment. Endelman was cited for failure to yield upon a left turn.
BREMER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Dec. 23: Deputies served two warrants on Caleb Lee Heath, 22, of Allison, both of which were as a result of Heath failing to appear for a Dec. 20 arraignment hearing for driving while license revoked. He was held in the Bremer County Jail.
Dec. 24: Deputies arrested Saw Denni, 30, of Waterloo, for OWI.
Dec. 25: Deputies arrested Alec Krueger, 25, of Cedar Falls, for second-offense OWI following a traffic violation in the 1900 block of U.S. Highway 218.
Dec. 26: Deputies took a report of a burglary to a garage at a rural Tripoli residence. The incident is under investigation.
Dec. 28: Deputies arrested Amanda Pearce, 30, of La Crosse, Wisconsin, for first-offense OWI, first-offense possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
• Deputies arrested Ryan Gulick, 41, of Waverly, for first-offense OWI.
Dec. 29: Deputies took a report of a stolen 2001 Chevrolet Malibu from the 1100 block of Ivory Avenue. The car is described to be blue with license plate HYT 723. The case is still under investigation.
Dec. 30: Deputies took a report of a scam from the 1700 block of 190th Street.
Jan. 1: Deputies arrested Tyler Lee Close, 21, of Waverly, for public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance
Jan. 4: Deputies arrested Christopher Lawrence Cosgrove, of Cedar Falls, for failure to appear.
Jan. 8: At 5:35 p.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident in the 2950 block of Iowa Highway 93. Faye Leigh Pleggenkuhle, 52, of Fredericksburg, was driving a 2005 Buick LeSabre when it struck a deer, causing approximately $4,000 in damage.
Jan. 9: At 7 a.m., deputies responded to a truck-deer accident on 212th Street. Dean Irvin Miller, 58, of Waverly, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado when it struck a deer, causing approximately $3,000 in damage.
Jan. 10: At 5:58 p.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident on U.S. Highway 218. Neal Torrey Jakel, 51, of Cedar Rapids, was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Impala when it struck a deer, causing approximately $5,500 in damage.
• At 6:30 p.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of U.S. Highway 63 and Larrabee Avenue. Estheranne Duver, 31, of Blue Springs, Missouri, was westbound on Larrabee in a 2007 Chevrolet Impala and stopped at a stop sign. Meanwhile, Ronald Leroy McGill, 58, of Fredericksburg, was northbound on Highway 63 in a 2001 Freightliner owned by Durnan Trucking Inc., of New Hampton. Duver thought she had plenty of time to cross the northbound lanes of the highway before the semi would arrive, but misjudged the distance and was struck broadside by the Freightliner, causing the Impala to be a total loss. The semi sustained moderate damage. There were no injuries. Duver was cited for failure to yield upon entering a through highway and having no insurance in a property-damage accident.
Jan. 14: At 7:04 a.m., deputies responded to a truck-deer accident at the intersection of Timber Avenue and Iowa Highway 3. Michael Loren Ellis, 25, of Aurora, was westbound in a 2018 Chevrolet Colorado when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $3,000.
BUTLER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Jan. 11: At 12:32 a.m., deputies arrested Anthony Robert Dann, 30, of Waverly, on a warrant for attempted third-degree burglary following a traffic stop at the intersection of West Main and South Walnut streets. The arrest was in relation to an assault that occurred on Jan. 9 in Shell Rock. Dann posted a $2,000 bond and was issued a no-contact order for the victim.
• At 11:58 a.m., deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of Wright Street in Parkersburg. Brian Buss, 57, of Parkersburg, was arrested for domestic assault. He was held pending a court appearance.
• At 8 p.m., deputies stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 200 block of South Street in Dumont. An investigation led to the arrest of Charlie Schrale, 60, of Aplington, for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on a $3,300 bond.
Jan. 12: At 10:16 p.m., deputies stopped a vehicle at the intersection of 110th Street and Iowa Highway 14 for traffic violation. An investigation led to the arrest of Brady Eiklenborg, 25, of Allison, for first-offense OWI. He was held pending a court appearance.
Jan. 13: At 8:51 a.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Iowa Highway 3 and Butler Road. An investigation led to the arrest of Ashley Faye Knight, 32, of Plainfield, for driving while license suspended.