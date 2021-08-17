WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Aug. 3: At 11:11 p.m., police were called to the 800 block of Seventh Avenue Northwest for a domestic assault complaint. An investigation led to the arrest of David Allen Hubbard, 43, of Waverly, for domestic assault, a serious misdemeanor, child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor, first-degree harassment, also an aggravated misdemeanor, and first-offense OWI, a serious misdemeanor. Hubbard was taken to the Bremer County Jail, where he was booked on the listed charges.
Aug. 5: At 12:19 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of 15th Street Northwest. An investigation led to the arrest of Damon Deyo Schmidt, 19, of Waterloo, for OWI and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as a juvenile female passenger being charged for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aug. 6: At 3:29 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Fourth Street Southwest near Dollar Tree. According to the accident report, Zakaria Steven Albers, 40, of Waverly, was northbound in a 2017 Kia Forte LX when Ciara Linn Rowe, 34, of Waverly, was exiting the Dollar Tree parking lot in a 2017 Nissan Rogue S. Rowe apparently did not see Albers when entering Fourth Street and came into Albers’ lane, striking the Forte and causing minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries. Rowe was cited for failure to yield upon entering a through highway.
• At 5:07 p.m., police took a report of a stolen bicycle that occurred around 3 p.m. in the 200 block of First Street Southeast.
• At 11:48 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of West Bremer Avenue. An investigation led to the arrest of Timothy Sean Anderson, 18, of Waterloo, for first-offense possession of marijuana.
Aug. 8: At 10:37 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle in the 700 block of Third Street Southwest. According to the accident report, a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu LTZ was legally parked and facing south when Charles Don Johnson, 36, of Waverly, was southbound in a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and towing a camper and was turning left into a driveway/alleyway. The truck was too close to the Malibu, and when Johnson turned into the driveway, the right rear of the camper contacted with the car, causing minor damage to the camper and moderate damage to the Malibu. There were no injuries or citations.
Aug. 9: At 2:19 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the Collegetowne Plaza parking lot. According to the accident report, Kayla Michelle Andorf, 28, of Waterloo, was driving a 2021 Chrysler Voyager LX and was attempting to exit the lot and turn northbound on 10th Street Southwest. Meanwhile, Troy Donovan Ivey, 58, of Waverly, was northbound in a 2016 Chrysler Town & Country. Apparently Andorf did not see Ivey approach until it was too late, and then she confused the brake for the gas, allowing the right front of the Voyager to strike the driver’s door of the Town & Country, causing minor damage to both. There were no injuries. Andorf was cited for failure to yield upon entering a through highway.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
July 26: Deputies took a report of a person being sprayed by a crop duster plane.
July 31: Deputies took a report of a burglary. The incident remained under investigation.
Aug. 1: Deputies stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. An investigation led to the arrest of Jeffery Barkau, 48, of Denver, for third-offense OWI.
Aug. 6: At 2:58 p.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218. According to the accident report, Adrianna Theresa Ann Ferch, 19, of Charles City, was eastbound in a 2015 Chrysler 200S when she said she was bent over to retrieve some keys that she had dropped. When she leaned over, she pulled the steering wheel, causing the car to exit the road to the right. The Chrysler then went airborne and landed on its wheels on the hillside, causing disabling damage. There were no injuries. Ferch was cited for failure to maintain control.
Aug. 7: At 4:53 a.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident on U.S. Highway 63 southbound. Elaine Vella Johnson, 60, of Frederika, was driving a 20007 Hyundai Elantra when it struck a deer, causing approximately $2,500 in damage. Though the vehicle wasn’t disabled, Johnson arranged for her car to be towed from the scene.
Aug. 9: At 10:35 a.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 2100 block of Iowa Highway 93 East near Tripoli. According to the accident report, Kevin Griffin Clark, 52, of Sumner, was westbound in a 2003 Chevrolet Monte Carlo when he started to experience back spasms and passed out. The car then went through the south ditch and into a bean field before coming to a stop. The Monte Carlo sustained disabling damage while causing an estimated $750 in damage to the beans. Clark was taken to Waverly Health Center by Tripoli Ambulance for treatment of the medical condition. There were no citations.
Aug. 11: At 7:49 p.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident on U.S. Highway 218 northbound. Pieer Ehab Fatehy Salib, 21, of Clear Lake, was driving a 2008 Honda Fit when a deer entered the roadway. Salib said he couldn’t see the deer due to the position of the sun and collided with the animal. The Fit sustained approximately $3,000 in damage. Salib had some minor injuries that were treated on scene.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Aug. 6: At 4:17 p.m., deputies arrested Gilberto Guadalajara Gonzales, 56, of Mason City, on a warrant for second-degree harassment.
Aug. 8: At 3:43 p.m., deputies arrested Jace Allen Snyder, 19, of Alexander, on a warrant for assault with bodily injury.
BLACK HAWK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Aug. 12: At 12:37 p.m., deputies along with the Iowa Motor Vehicle Enforcement division and Denver fire and ambulance responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 2200 block of East Cedar-Wapsi Road. According to a press release, Zachary Cibula, 19, of Denver, was driving a Ford F-150 when he apparently fell asleep at the wheel and collided head-on with another F-150 driven by Randy Rempt, 62, of Waterloo. Rempt was trapped in his vehicle, and Denver firefighters had to extricate him from his truck. Both drivers were taken to UnityPoint Health-Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo for non-life-threatening injuries by Denver ambulances. Cibula was cited for failure to maintain control.