WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
April 19: At 8:48 p.m., police responded to Walgreen’s for a scam report that took place at 7:35 p.m. The incident is under investigation at this time.
April 21: At 12:29 a.m., police took a report of an assault that took place around midnight in the 200 block of Sixth Avenue Northwest. The case remains under investigation.
• At 2:11 p.m., police were called to Walmart to take a report of thefts that took place on April 2. Then on May 1, the same female returned to the scene, and store management called police. They met with this female, Kara Fish, of West Union, and arrested her for three counts of fifth-degree theft.
April 28: At 11:21 p.m., police responded to the 200 block of Sixth Street Southwest on a report of an assault that took place around 10 p.m. The incident remains under investigation.
April 29: At 12:34 a.m., police again were called to the 200 block of Sixth Street Southwest for an assault call that took place around 10 p.m. April 28. The case remains under investigation.
• At 2:11 p.m., police were called to Walmart for a report of a theft that took place at 12:41 p.m. The case is currently open and under investigation.
May 4: At 4:22 p.m., police took a report of a theft that took place on April 28 in the 400 block of Cedar Lane Road. The incident remains under investigation.
BREMER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
April 21: Deputies took a report of a forgery. The investigation is ongoing.
April 28: Deputies stopped Miranda Wolfe, 23, of Cedar Rapids for a traffic violation. An investigation led to her being summoned to court for driving while license revoked.
April 29: Deputies took a report of fraud.
May 3: Deputies took a report of trespassing. An investigation led to the arrest of John Smith, 26, of Waterloo, for a violation of a no-contact order and second-offense trespassing. Also, Rebekah Campbell was arrested for being an accessory after the fact.
BUTLER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
May 2: At 10:59 p.m., deputies responded to an incident in the 500 block of North Cherry Street in Shell Rock. An investigation led to the arrest of Cory Lynn Kotenbrink, 41, of Shell Rock, for first-offense OWI.