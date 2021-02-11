WAVERLY POLICE
DEPARTMENT
Jan. 28: At 6:29 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Fourth Street Southwest and the entrance to Village Square Shopping Center. According to the accident report, Dorene Fae Miller, 81, of Waverly, was driving a 2010 Ford Focus SEL and was attempting to turn right from the driveway to go north on Fourth Street when Marianina Alice Schmitz, 69, of Kesley, driving a 2020 Chevrolet Trax 1LT northbound collided with her. Both drivers claimed they had the green light. The collision resulted in disabling damage to the Focus and minor damage to the Trax. As there were no independent witnesses, fault could not be determined, so no citations were issued. There were no injuries.
• At 8:12 p.m., police responded to a report of an assault in the 2400 block of Park Third Avenue Northwest. An investigation led to the arrest of Jessie Lea Jones, 34, of Waverly, for serious assault, a serious misdemeanor.
Jan. 29: At 1:55 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at Kwik Star South. According to the accident report, Deborah Lorena Ackerson, 49, of Waverly, had her 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe parked at the pumps when Geraldine Ann Ryherd, 80, of Cedar Falls, pulled up from behind in her 2002 Honda Civic and rear-ended it, causing minimal damage to both vehicles. Ryherd wasn’t sure how her car lurched forward into the SUV. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 3:19 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of 10th Avenue and 16th Street Southwest. According to the accident report, Gary Lee Freerks, 74, of Clarksville, was eastbound on 10th Avenue in a 2017 Hyundai Elantra SE when Mashara Lynne King, 42, of Evansdale, attempted to enter from 16th Street in her 2007 Chevrolet Impala LTZ from a stop sign. King said she did not see the Hyndai and hit it broadside, causing moderate damage to both vehicles. Freerks complained of some pain to his right shoulder, but he refused treatment on scene and drove himself to a hospital. King was cited for failure to obey a stop sign.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Feb. 3: At 9:54 a.m., deputies served an arrest warrant on Travis Richard Quario, 35, of Allison, on the original charge of second-offense possession of methamphetamine.
• At 8:09 p.m., deputies served an arrest warrant on Christina Yates Reedy, 41, of Central City, at the Linn County Jail on a charge of trafficking methamphetamine.
Feb. 4: At 5:30 p.m., deputies arrested Zachary Lee Kastner, 29, of Austinville, on a warrant for failure to appear on a probation violation on the original charge of domestic abuse assault causing injury.
• At 10:56 p.m., deputies served an arrest warrant on Christina Yates Reedy, 41, of Central City, following a medical examination at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
BUCHANAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Jan. 30: At 4:45 a.m., deputies arrested David Emil Haack, 29, of Fairbank, for first-offense OWI, a serious misdemeanor, and cited for failure to maintain control following a report of a vehicle in the ditch near the intersection of 100th Street and Fairbank Amish Boulevard.
IOWA STATE PATROL
Feb. 1: At 10:08 a.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of County Road C-33 and U.S. Highway 218. According to the accident report, Trevor Byram, 22, of Waverly, was driving a 2013 Freightliner truck when it failed to obey a stop sign and collided with a 2014 Ford F-150, driven by Jenrry Madrid-Sorto, 33, of Columbus, Nebraska, which was heading northbound on Highway 218. Madrid-Sorto eventually died from his injuries. The Ford was towed away by Dale’s Auto Service. The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office, Plainfield Fire Department and EMS and the Iowa Motor Vehicle Enforcement Department assisted on scene.