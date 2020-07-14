WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
June 19: At 12:33 p.m., police took a report of thefts that occurred on May 5, May 12 and June 13. An investigation led to the arrest of Ricky Dean King, 36, of Sumner, on June 21 for third-degree theft.
June 22: At 9:32 p.m., police and Bremer County deputies executed a search warrant in the 1400 block of Meadow Brook Lane in Waverly. Controlled substances and drug paraphernalia were seized in the search. The case is still under investigation and charges are pending.
June 25: At 2:33 p.m., police conducted a routine traffic stop in the 500 block of First Street Southwest. Following an investigation, Blaine Eugene Buchanan, 65, of Waverly, was arrested for driving while license revoked. He was taken to the Bremer County Jail, where he was booked and released with a court date.
• At 4:54 p.m., police arrested Ashley Janette Kirby, 31, of Denver, at Walmart following a shoplifting incident. She was booked and released with a court date on a charge of fifth-degree theft.
• At 9:48 p.m., police received a call regarding a subject trying to break into an apartment. An investigation led to the arrest of Nicholas Page Henderson, 26, of Marion, for public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor.
June 26: At 12:32 a.m., police responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 700 block of 12th Street Southwest. Philip Ryan Trimble, 39, of Waverly, was southbound in a 2017 Subaru Legacy 3.6R LI when a deer ran out in front of him, causing the driver to correct toward the west shoulder of the roadway, striking a small bridge over a dry run area. The Legacy came to rest on top of the guardrail causing damage to the front passenger’s side of the vehicle, disabling it. Dale’s Auto Service was called to tow the vehicle away, and the Waverly Street Department was notified of the damage to the guardrail, which is estimated at $2,000. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 11:53 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the Walmart parking lot. Mary Ann Marie Knight, 72, of Readlyn, was driving westbound through the lot in a 2010 Ford Escape XLT, when McKenzie Ellen Garman, 19, of Shell Rock, backed her 2003 Nissan Maxima out of a parking space and into the Escape, causing minor damage to both vehicles. Following the exchange of information between the drivers and police, officers requested video footage from the store. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 1:42 p.m., police responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 1100 block of Cedar Lane. Joel Orville Teetzen, 73, of Denver, was northbound in a 2013 Chrysler Town & Country when he reportedly had fallen asleep, as the accident report said he told the responding officer, and the van swerved to the right, striking a curb. It then went over the curb and strike a utility pole, causing approximately $1,500 in damage to the pole and disabling damage to the van. The officer observed a cut on Teetzen’s leg, but the driver refused an ambulance and said he might get it examined later on his own. Waverly Utilities was informed of the damage, and Dale’s Auto Service towed away the van. There were no citations.
June 28: At 1:12 a.m., police made contact with an erratic driver in the 200 block of Third Street Southeast. An investigation led to the arrest of Keri Lynn Lais, 32, of Waverly, for third-offense OWI, a Class D felony.
June 29: At 5:40 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle on Fourth Street Southwest. Roger Dean Petersen, 81, of Waverly, was southbound driving a 2006 Chevrolet Uplander EXT L when it struck a legally parked 2014 GMC Sierra 2500, rear-to-rear, causing minor damages to both vehicles. There were no injuries or citations.
July 1: At 12:25 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 100 block of East Bremer Avenue. Kimberly Kay Widdel, 81, of Waverly, was attempting to pull away from a parallel parked position in her 2018 Ford Explorer Platinum and thought the way was clear, but Danielle Jo Rider, 20, of Shell Rock, had just turned from First Street Southeast in her 2004 Pontiac Grant Prix GT2 and was heading eastbound when the Explorer ran into her car, causing minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries or citations.
July 3: At 12:03 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the Handy Laundry parking lot. Michael Hamilton Strydom, 40, of Waverly, had entered the lot in a 2014 Toyota Sienna and had passed by a parked 2008 Dodge Magnum SXT, driven by Judy Ann Barker, 63, of Waverly. Strydom then attempted to back into a parking space while Barker attempted to back out of her space without making sure the van had cleared. Both vehicles sustained minor damage. There were no injuries or citations, though Barker was deemed to be at fault, according to the accident report, for insurance purposes.
• At 3:34 p.m., police were alerted that a Bremwood resident had destroyed three windshields of staff members as well as an Apple watch.
July 4: At 6:24 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle in the Dairy Queen parking lot. Colten Daniel Dralle, 18, of Sumner, was backing his 2012 Chevrolet Impala LT out of a parking space and into a parked 1964 International SUV, causing minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries or citations.
July 6: At 6:08 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 1000 block of 10th Avenue Southwest. According to the accident report, John Patrick Campbell, 72, of Waverly, was eastbound in a 1999 Ford Ranger and was slowing down to enter his home’s driveway when Bradley David Clark, 38, of Waverly, also eastbound in a 2008 Kia Sorento, approached and was unable to slow down in time, causing a rear-end collision with moderate damage to the truck and disabling damage to the SUV. Campbell complained of some pain to his back, but the officer was not able to ascertain whether an ambulance was needed. Clark was cited for following too closely.
July 7: At 10:44 p.m., police were called to Bremwood to take a report of an assault. An investigation led to a male juvenile being referred to Juvenile Court Services for simple assault.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
June 24: Deputies assisted Fayette County with the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Bremer County. As a result from the search, Matthew Henry, 42, of Sumner, was charged with possession of marijuana.
June 25: Deputies arrested Dalton Hallock, 19, of Manchester, at the Clayton County Jail on an active warrant.
June 26: At 5:10 a.m., deputies responded to a truck-deer accident on U.S. Highway 63. Mark Karl McElhose, 44, of Readlyn, was driving a 2013 GMC Sierra when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $7,500.
• Alicia Thompson, 35, of Waverly, turned herself in to deputies on an active warrant for failure to appear.
June 28: Deputies attempted to stop a 1998 Chevrolet truck for a traffic violation in the 2000 block of U.S. Highway 63. The vehicle failed to stop, and a pursuit ensued. After approximately 20 minutes, the driver, Richard Ott, 26, of New Hampton, was taken into custody without incident. Ott is charged with eluding a law enforcement vehicle, speeding, window tint violation and failure to obey a stop sign. He was taken to the Bremer County Jail, where he was held on bond. The Tripoli Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Department of Natural Resources also assisted in the incident
• Deputies were dispatched to 207 N. Walnut St. in Sumner for a domestic assault report. An investigation led to the arrest of Nathaniel Newton, 22, of Sumner, for domestic assault causing bodily harm.
July 5: Deputies were called to the 1500 block of Easton Avenue for a report of a woman passed out in her car on the side of the road. An investigation led to the arrest of Bethanie Hinders, 33, of Clarksville, for third-offense OWI.
• At 2:50 a.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident on County Road C-50/275th Street. Ah Kyone, 43, of Waterloo, was driving a 2007 Chrysler Sebring when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $3,500.
July 6: At 6:12 a.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident on County Road C-16/120th Street. Nicole Lee Rosol, 48, of Frederika, was driving a 2008 Ford Fusion when it struck a deer, causing approximately $2,000 in damage.
• At 6:14 a.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident on U.S. Highway 63. David Alan Eichenberger, 67, of Fredericksburg, was driving a 2002 Buick Park Avenue when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $2,000.
July 7: At 4:11 p.m., deputies responded to an accident involving loose equipment in the 2300 block of County Road C-50/260 Street. Kerry Ann Even, 47, of Fairbank, was driving eastbound in a 2006 Pontiac Grand Am, when a kayak fell off the roof of a westbound 2006 Toyota Sienna, driven by Alex Kayler McCrary, 24, of Readlyn. The kayak then hit the front of the car, then flopped around to strike the side of the Grand Am, causing minor damage to the vehicle. There was no report on how much damage the kayak received. The van was not damaged. There were no injuries or citations.