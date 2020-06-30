WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
June 10: At 11:21 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle in the Waverly Health Center parking lot. A 2010 Ford F-150 was parked in the lot while the owner was inside the hospital. When she returned, she reportedly spoke with a witness who saw a 1993 Ford Crown Victoria back into it. The witness, according to the accident report, attempted to speak with the Crown Victoria’s driver before the car left the lot. The witness did get the license plate and gave it to the truck’s owner, who gave it to police. After running the plate number, Waverly police asked Bremer County deputies to contact Ruth Moeller, 88, of rural Waverly, who was reported to be the owner of the car and get her phone number to get insurance information. According to the report, when the officer explained what happened, she reportedly told him she didn’t understand. The officer also had the hospital staff pull surveillance video, and it reportedly showed the Crown Victoria back into the truck. The truck had minor damage, but the car didn’t have reported damage. There were no injuries or citations.
June 20: At 12:14 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident on the Bremer Avenue Bridge. Abigail Marie Tupper, 23, of Waverly, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Impala LT westbound when she approached 1989 Dodge Ram 1500, driven by Robert John Brunkhorst, 54, of Waverly, and rear-ended the truck. When police arrived on scene, and when talking with Tupper, she allegedly admitted to texting and driving when she hit the Ram, causing disabling damage to the car. The truck had no discernable damage. There were no injuries, though Brunkhorst later reportedly stated he had a sore neck, but he refused treatment at the time. Tupper was cited for texting and driving and received a warning for failure to stop in an assured clear distance.
BREMER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
June 15: Deputies took a report of chickens that had been killed and vandalism to the chicken coop in the 1800 block of Hawthorne Avenue. The investigation is ongoing.
June 16: Deputies arrested Joyna Marie Smith, 34, of Waverly, on an active arrest warrant for harboring a runaway. Bail was set at $500.
• At 10:53 p.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident on U.S. Highway 218. Renae Lea McMahon, 38, of Waterloo, was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $8,000.
June 20: At 7:54 a.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 2000 block of Hawthorne Avenue. Stone Lee Peters-Schmudlach, 22, of Tripoli, was driving a 2011 Dodge Ram 2500 northbound when the truck reportedly went toward the east ditch. Peters-Schmudlach then allegedly overcorrected and lost control of the vehicle, causing it eventually to go into the ditch and flipped onto its side, sustaining disabling damage. There were no injuries or citations. Dale’s Auto was called in to remove the truck from the ditch.
• At 11:39 a.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Iowa Highway 3 and County Road V-56/Viking Avenue. Douglas Craig Martin, 75, of Des Moines, was southbound on Viking Avenue in a 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan when it allegedly ran a stop sign and into he path of a westbound 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer, driven by Silvestre Alonso, 49, of Oelwein, causing both vehicles to be total losses in the crash. Martin was extricated from his vehicle and flown by AirCare to UnityPoint Healthcare-Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, where he died from his injuries. Alonso and a passenger, Walter Hernandez, 33, of Oelwein, were both taken to MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center for minor injuries by Fairbank Ambulance.
June 21: At 2:56 a.m., deputies responded to a truck-deer accident on Viking Avenue. Cordell James Bolhuis, 25, of Sumner, was driving a 2012 Nissan Titan when it struck a deer, causing approximately $5,000 in damage.
• Deputies arrested Nathan Hoy, 38, of Cedar Rapids, for violation of a no-contact order. He was taken to the Bremer County Jail, where he was held to appear before a magistrate.
June 23: Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 3300 block of 180th Street. An investigation led to the arrest of John Spooner for driving while license barred, an aggravated misdemeanor.