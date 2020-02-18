WAVERLY POLICE
DEPARTMENT
Feb. 7: At 1:59 p.m., police responded to Bremwood to take a report of criminal mischief and an assault. An investigation led to one juvenile male being referred to Juvenile Court Services for fifth-degree criminal mischief and simple assault.
Feb. 8: At 10:39 a.m., police took a report of a theft that occurred around 9:09 a.m. at Casey’s General Store on Fourth Street Southwest. An investigation led to the arrest of Michael Joe Peterson, 62, of Waverly, for fifth-degree theft.
• At 10:48 a.m., police took a report of a theft that took place around 10:05 a.m. at the Smart Style Salon. The case remains under investigation.
• At 6:09 p.m., police took a report of a scam from the 1300 block of Hillcrest Drive. The incident remains under investigation.
• At 9:37 p.m., police were called to Casey’s General Store on Fourth Street Southwest for a report of shoplifting. A juvenile was later arrested for fifth-degree theft.
Feb. 9: At 7:34 p.m., police took a report that occurred on the Bremwood campus. An investigation led to a charge of simple assault to a juvenile.
Feb. 10: At 8:35 a.m., police took a report of a theft from Casey’s General Store on Fourth Street Southwest. An investigation led to the arrest of Michael Joe Peterson, 62, of Waverly, for fifth-degree theft.
Feb. 12: At 6:11 a.m., police responded to a van-deer accident on 10th Avenue Southwest. Lelani Lynne White, 18, of Allison, was westbound in a 2008 Chrysler Town & Country when a deer ran into the van’s path, striking the front of the Chrysler and damaging the grill, hood and both fenders, estimated at $3,500. The deer ran away from the scene. There were no injuries.
• At 5:47 p.m., police responded to a single-vehicle accident on 10th Avenue Southwest. Nicholas Terry Foster, 41, of Waverly, was westbound on 10th Avenue in a 2010 Ford Expedition but lost control on the snow and ice-covered road. The SUV slid into the median, striking some of the trees on both sides as he continued through before stopping in the median. Damage to the Expedition was considered to be minor. There were no injuries or citations.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Feb. 10: At 6:56 p.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident on County Road C-50. Michelle Lee Miller, 61, of Waterloo, was eastbound in a 2015 NIssan Rogue when a deer entered the roadway. She was unable to avoid it, causing a collision and approximately $3,000 in damage to the front right side.
• At 10:53 p.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 2500 block of Killdeer Avenue. A 16-year-old male was driving a 2007 Honda Accord southbound when he lost control of the vehicle and entered the east ditch, where it rolled, causing it to be a total loss. Both he and a 16-year-old female passenger were taken to UnityPoint Health-Allen Memorial Hospital by Denver Ambulance for possible injuries. The driver was cited for failure to maintain control.
Feb. 11: Deputies took Jacob Donald Masker, 21, of Tripoli, into custody in Fayette County on a Bremer County warrant for violation of probation and then taken to the Bremer County Jail.
Feb. 13: At 9:30 a.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 63. Jaime Salazar Loza, 43, of Apodaca, Mexico, was northbound in a 2018 Freightliner semi when he lost control on the icy highway and entered the east ditch, causing the truck to jackknife. There were no injuries or citations.