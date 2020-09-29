WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Sept. 15: AT 6:28 p.m., police took a report of criminal mischief that occurred sometime after Sept. 5 in the 600 block of Fourth Avenue Northwest. An unknown suspect or suspects used a knife to puncture two tires on a passenger car. The incident is under investigation.
• At 8:11 p.m., police took a report of fraudulent activity from a bank account where the victim, who was at the Quality Inn, had lost $2,000. The incident is under investigation.
Sept. 16: At 5:26 p.m., police arrested Devin Alisha Marie Lagow, 27, of Waverly, for serious domestic abuse causing bodily injury following an incident in the 1300 block of Grandview Avenue. She was held prior to appearing before a magistrate on the charge.
Sept. 18: At 1:46 p.m., police took a report of an assault against a juvenile in the 300 block of Third Street Northwest.
Sept. 19: At 1:35 p.m., police took a report of an assault that occurred sometime between Aug. 22 and Aug. 30 in the 700 block of 16th Street Southwest.
Sept. 21: At 10:30 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of 10th Avenue and 16th Street Southwest. According to the accident report, Esther Lorene Harlan, 74, of Waverly, was southbound in a 2017 Nissan Rogue and was attempting to make a left turn onto 10th Avenue, but did not see a westbound 2008 Mercury Murano, driven by Olivia Linda Perry, 19, of Charles City. Perry reportedly told police the Rogue pulled in front of her before she had a chance to react, causing a collision with disabling damage to the Nissan and the Mercury being a total loss. Both drivers complained of chest pains or injuries, so they were each taken to Waverly Health Center by Waverly Ambulance. Dale’s Auto Service towed away both SUVs. Harlan was cited for failure to obey a stop sign.
• At 11:09 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle in the Taco John’s parking lot. According to the accident report, Garry Joseph Meier, 61, of Waverly, was backing up a 2010 Ford F-150, but ran into a parked 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT, causing minor damage to both. There were no injuries or citations.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Sept. 15: Deputies arrested Jason Harmon, 42, of Marshalltown, for a probation violation. He was taken to the Bremer County Jail, where he was held on bond.
Sept. 16: At 5:40 a.m., deputies responded to a motorcycle-deer accident on U.S. Highway 63. According to the accident report, Jordan Ray Adler, 28, of Tripoli, was driving southbound on a 2010 Kawasaki E2J motorcycle when a deer ran out in front of him, causing the bike to hit the deer, making it a total loss. Adler remained on the motorcycle, but when deputies arrived, he complained of an injury. He was taken to Waverly Health Center by Denver Ambulance. He was wearing a helmet. There were no citations.
• Deputies arrested Joshua Woodward, 29, of Clermont, for driving while license barred after his vehicle was stopped in the 2100 block of Iowa Highway 3 for an equipment violation. He was taken to the Bremer County Jail, where he was booked and released on a promise to appear.
• Deputies arrested Frank Allee, 53, of Readlyn, for a probation violation. He was taken to the Bremer County Jail, where he was held on a $5,000 bond.
• At 2:50 p.m., deputies arrested Katlin Adams Wood on a no-bond warrant for parole violation.
• Deputies arrested John Medina Sr., 34, of Waterloo, on an arrest warrant for a probation violation. He was taken to the Bremer County Jail, where he was held on a $2,000 bond.
Sept. 18: At 1:59 a.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident in the 1900 block of U.S. Highway 218. Monica Jean Sackett, 24, of Cedar Rapids, was driving a 2010 Volkswagen CC Sport when it struck a deer, causing approximately $2,500 in damage. There were no injuries or citations.
Sept. 22: At 2:11 p.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 1600 block of County Road V-62/Y Avenue. According to the accident report, Joshua Freedom Smith, 41, of Manchester, was driving northbound in a 1999 Chrysler 300 when the car crossed the center line and ran off the road to the left for an unknown reason. Smith advised something may have broken on one of the wheels, but deputies did not find evidence of that on the vehicle or the road. The Chrysler then went through the ditch before hitting the embankment hard and into a corn field, before coming to rest. Smith then drove the car through the field, back into the ditch and to the side of the road, before leaving the scene and getting a ride to Sumner, where deputies met with him. The car was considered a total loss, and damage to the corn was estimated at $200. There were no injuries. Smith was cited for failure to maintain control.
Sept. 23: Deputies arrested Ashley Janette Kirby, 31, of Denver, on a warrant for failure to appear in court. She was later released on bond.
Sept. 24: Deputies arrested Madyson Margaret Hagen, 25, of New Hartford, for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
IOWA STATE PATROL
Sept. 20: At 7:10 a.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle personal-injury accident at the junction of U.S. Highways 63 and 18 at Exit 198. According to the accident report, Hunter Poppe, 21, of Shell Rock, was driving a 2019 Ford F-350 northbound in the southbound lanes from the exit when he apparently collided nearly head-on with a 2015 Peterbilt semi, driven by Ricky Toutges, 58, of Byron, Minnesota. Wayne’s Towing of New Hampton towed away both vehicles. Poppe sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, by New Hampton Ambulance and MercyOne Air Care helicopter. Toutges sustained minor injuries in the accident. The Iowa State Patrol was assisted by the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement and New Hampton Fire and Rescue. The accident remains under investigation.