WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
April 3: At 5:37 p.m., police took a report of a rape. On April 8, police arrested Ryan Daniel Tradel, 38, of Traer, and formerly of Waverly, on two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, both Class B felonies. The arrest stems from allegations Tradel had inappropriate contact with a minor. He was held in the Bremer County Jail on a $100,000 bond. If convicted, each count is punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
April 4: At 4:37 p.m., police were alerted of a Bremwood resident assaulting staff. The juvenile was charged with assault causing bodily injury.
• At 5:13 p.m., police took a report of an assault at Bremwood that took place at 1:15 p.m. The juvenile was charged with assault.
April 6: At 8:31 p.m., police responded to a domestic assault call in the 700 block of 16th Street Southwest. An investigation led to the arrest of Samuel David Morgan, 22, of Waverly, for domestic assault causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor.
April 7: At 11:31 a.m., police took a report of shoplifting that occurred at 8:56 a.m. March 27 at Kwik Star East. An investigation led to a male juvenile being charged with fifth-degree theft and trespassing. The case has been forwarded to Juvenile Court Services.
April 8: At 7:02 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle in the Kwik Star East parking lot. A 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 was parked in front of the building when Mandie Ann Wiffler, 40, of Nashua, pulled into an adjacent parking space in a 2006 Hyundai Elantra. A wheel slipped, causing the Hyundai to collide with the truck, causing minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries or citations.
April 9: At 1:42 p.m., police arrested Joyna Smith, of Waverly, for harboring a runaway following a report from April 2 that three runaways were staying in an apartment in the 1100 block of Second Avenue Southwest. They were reported missing on March 26. Smith allegedly kept the juveniles in her apartment for seven days without notifying authorities.
• At 10:35 p.m., police took a report of a Bremwood resident assaulting staff with a deadly weapon. The juvenile was charged accordingly.
April 10: At 4:39 p.m., police took a report of theft that occurred between 8 p.m. April 7 and 8 a.m. April 8 in the 1500 block of Fifth Avenue Northwest.
April 11: At 8:10 p.m., police took a report of a theft that occurred at 8:25 p.m. April 8 at Walmart. The unidentified individual has been charged.
• At 9:04 p.m., police took a report of a theft that occurred at 8:25 p.m. April 8 at Walmart.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
April 6: Deputies were dispatched to a rural Waverly address for a report of a domestic assault. An investigation led to the arrest of Christopher Edward Jones, 40, for domestic assault causing injury.
April 10: At 3:52 a.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident in the 2500 block of U.S. Highway 63. Jane Denise Miles, 63, of Frederika, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Caprice when it struck a deer, causing approximately $1,500 in damage.
April 12: At 7:13 p.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of U.S. Highway 218 and Eagle Street between Waverly and Janesville. Gabriella Grace Garbes, 20, of Cedar Falls, driving a 2004 Pontiac Grand Am, and Cory Ray Nobis, 51, of Paris, Missouri, driving a 2019 Freightliner Cascadia semi, owned by Venture Logistics LLC, of Indianapolis, were both northbound on Highway 218 in the wintry mix as Garbes was attempting to pass the semi. As the Grand Am got to the front left tire of the semi, Garbes lost control of her car and hit the truck on the driver’s side. The collision caused the Pontiac to spin around and hit the underside of the trailer before coming to rest in the median, causing a total loss. The impact caused the semi to be disabled, so Nobis pulled onto the shoulder. Garbes and passengers Mariana Reina Carrillo, 21, of Waverly, and Jaylie Rayne Reints, 20, of Shell Rock, were all taken to Waverly Health Center by private vehicles for possible injuries. Nobis was not injured. Garbes was cited for failure to maintain control.