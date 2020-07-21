WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
July 8: At 9:51 a.m., police responded to a report of an assault at Bremwood. An investigation led to the charging of a 16-year-old female with assault.
July 9: At 9:38 p.m., police were called to the Woodhaven Shelter at Bremwood in reference to a juvenile male assaulting staff and a peer. A 13-year-old male was referred to Juvenile Court Services for assault.
• At 10:51 p.m., police took an assault report from a Bremwood staff member. A 13-year-old female student reportedly had assaulted a staff member by pulling her hair out and punching her. The girl was referred to Juvenile Court Services for assault charges.
July 10: At 12:15 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Second Avenue and Seventh Street Southwest. According to the accident report, Katie Janie Roach, 24, of Waverly, was southbound on Seventh Street in a 2010 Toyota Prius and told officers that she did not see an eastbound 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser, driven by Steve Allan Jordan, 68, of Clarksville. Roach pulled out onto Second Avenue, which is when the collision occurred. The Prius sustained moderate damage, while the PT Cruiser took on disabling damage. Roach was cited for failure to obey stop sign. A witness on scene had requested an ambulance be dispatched to check on Jordan, as the witness informed police Jordan had a medical issue previously, but EMTs cleared him on scene.
July 11: At 4:45 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle on Oak Street. Marcus Deshawn Harrington, 41, of Waverly, was driving a 2019 Ram 1500 Limited northbound after turning off from Birch Avenue. The truck then crossed into the southbound lane and ran into a parked 2005 Mercury Sable GS. The truck apparently drove onto the left front tire and then the front driver’s side quarter panel of the Sable, which caused the Ram to roll onto its passenger’s side, resulting in disabling damage. The Mercury sustained moderate damage. There were no injuries. Harrington was cited for failure to maintain control and then after a sobriety test was arrested for first-offense OWI.
BREMER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
July 11: At 7:17 a.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident on Atlas Avenue. A 17-year-old driver from Clarksville was driving a 2004 Chrysler Sebring northbound when he lost control in the curve at the intersection with 235th Street. The car entered the ditch and struck a field fence and fence post, causing moderate damage to the vehicle and approximately $250 in damage to the fence. There were no injuries. The driver was cited for failure to maintain control.