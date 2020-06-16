Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WAVERLY POLICE

DEPARTMENT

May 30: At 9:33 p.m., police stopped Joshua Jeremiah Johnson, 26, of Readlyn, for a traffic violation in the 400 block of East Bremer Avenue. He was later arrested for first-offense OWI and open container.

May 31: At 10:36 a.m., police stopped Christina Gay Anderson, 48, of Waverly, for a traffic violation in the 700 block of 16th Street Southwest. She was later arrested for driving while license barred.

June 1: At 4:12 p.m., police responded to a trespassing call at the Red Fox Motel. An investigation led to the arrest of Mitchell Dale Smith, 23, of Waterloo, for carrying weapons.

June 8: At 12:24 a.m., police were called to the 1100 block of Second Avenue Southwest for a domestic assault complaint. An investigation led to the arrest of Michael Paris Hamilton, 29, of Waverly, for second-offense domestic abuse.

BREMER COUNTY

SHERIFF’S OFFICE

May 30: Deputies arrested Brian Michael Leland, 38, of Urbandale, on an active arrest warrant for a probation violation on the original charge of first-degree harassment. Leland was picked up at the Polk County Jail and transported to the Bremer County Jail, where he was held on a $5,000 bond.

June 2: Deputies arrested Michael Limkemann, 35, of Gladbrook, on warrants for felon in possession of a firearm and third-or-subsequent-offense possession of a controlled substance.

• Deputies responded to a report of vandalism to a bridge in the 2400 block of Atlas Avenue.

June 3: Deputies arrested Bladde Findling on a Bremer County warrant for driving while barred.

June 4: At 2:27 p.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 2900 block of 140th Street/Iowa Highway 93. Maureen Sarah Zobel, 69, of Sumner, was eastbound in a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox, when she crossed the center line due to fatigue and crossed into the path of Marilyn Joann Haverkamp, 68, of Sumner, who was westbound in a 2005 Dodge Caravan. Haverkamp attempted to avoid a collision, but the SUV sideswiped the van, causing losses that were deemed total but still drivable. No one was injured. Zobel was cited for failure to maintain control.

June 5: At 9:43 p.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident on U.S. Highway 218. Thomas Michael Hutchcroft, 67, off Robins, was driving a 2019 Subaru Outback when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $5,000.

• At 10:40 p.m., deputies responded to a truck-deer accident in the 1800 block of U.S. Highway 218. A 16-year-old driver was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $4,000.

• Deputies arrested Alex Bienemann, 19, of Plainfield, for first-offense OWI.

June 6: At 12:08 a.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident on County Road V-21/212th Street. Lee Robert Walsh, 25, of Waverly, was driving a 2019 Jeep Cherokee when it struck a deer, causing approximately $5,000 in damage.

The logs were provided by the Waverly Police Department and the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office and compiled by Eric VanSickle. Any charges listed are only accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.