WAVERLY POLICE
DEPARTMENT
May 30: At 9:33 p.m., police stopped Joshua Jeremiah Johnson, 26, of Readlyn, for a traffic violation in the 400 block of East Bremer Avenue. He was later arrested for first-offense OWI and open container.
May 31: At 10:36 a.m., police stopped Christina Gay Anderson, 48, of Waverly, for a traffic violation in the 700 block of 16th Street Southwest. She was later arrested for driving while license barred.
June 1: At 4:12 p.m., police responded to a trespassing call at the Red Fox Motel. An investigation led to the arrest of Mitchell Dale Smith, 23, of Waterloo, for carrying weapons.
June 8: At 12:24 a.m., police were called to the 1100 block of Second Avenue Southwest for a domestic assault complaint. An investigation led to the arrest of Michael Paris Hamilton, 29, of Waverly, for second-offense domestic abuse.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
May 30: Deputies arrested Brian Michael Leland, 38, of Urbandale, on an active arrest warrant for a probation violation on the original charge of first-degree harassment. Leland was picked up at the Polk County Jail and transported to the Bremer County Jail, where he was held on a $5,000 bond.
June 2: Deputies arrested Michael Limkemann, 35, of Gladbrook, on warrants for felon in possession of a firearm and third-or-subsequent-offense possession of a controlled substance.
• Deputies responded to a report of vandalism to a bridge in the 2400 block of Atlas Avenue.
June 3: Deputies arrested Bladde Findling on a Bremer County warrant for driving while barred.
June 4: At 2:27 p.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 2900 block of 140th Street/Iowa Highway 93. Maureen Sarah Zobel, 69, of Sumner, was eastbound in a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox, when she crossed the center line due to fatigue and crossed into the path of Marilyn Joann Haverkamp, 68, of Sumner, who was westbound in a 2005 Dodge Caravan. Haverkamp attempted to avoid a collision, but the SUV sideswiped the van, causing losses that were deemed total but still drivable. No one was injured. Zobel was cited for failure to maintain control.
June 5: At 9:43 p.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident on U.S. Highway 218. Thomas Michael Hutchcroft, 67, off Robins, was driving a 2019 Subaru Outback when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $5,000.
• At 10:40 p.m., deputies responded to a truck-deer accident in the 1800 block of U.S. Highway 218. A 16-year-old driver was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $4,000.
• Deputies arrested Alex Bienemann, 19, of Plainfield, for first-offense OWI.
June 6: At 12:08 a.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident on County Road V-21/212th Street. Lee Robert Walsh, 25, of Waverly, was driving a 2019 Jeep Cherokee when it struck a deer, causing approximately $5,000 in damage.