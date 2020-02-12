WAVERLY POLICE
DEPARTMENT
Jan. 12: At 6:54 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the Pizza Hut parking lot. Debra Lynn Nichols, 44, of Waverly, was backing out of a parking spot in a 2012 Ford F-150, while Krista Kaye Mulder, 48, of Shell Rock, was passing by in a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu LT. The truck then backed into the car, causing a dent in the Malibu with one of the truck’s tires, with damage deemed minor on the Chevy. The F-150 was not damaged. Mulder then contacted law enforcement to report the accident after both drivers exchanged information. There were no injuries, and no investigation was taken.
Jan. 27: At 8:19 p.m., police took a theft report from Walmart that occurred between 11:57 p.m. Dec. 14 and midnight Jan. 18. An investigation led to the arrest of John Patrick Sullivan, 27, of Waverly, for eight counts of fifth-degree theft.
Jan. 29: At 8:36 a.m., police took a report of a theft from Fareway that occurred sometime after 5:16 a.m. Dec. 18. A 17-year-old juvenile was charged for the offense.
• At 10:32 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle in the 300 block of Sunset Street. A 2012 Ford Fusion was legally parked and facing south when a 17-year-old female from Waverly drove a 2005 Volvo S80 2.5T FWD past the car but was too close to it. The Volvo sideswiped the Fusion, causing minor damage to the Ford. The teen driver did inform the owner of the parked car of the collision, but had to resume her travel to Waverly-Shell Rock High School for class. It was not known the extent of any damage to the Volvo. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 2:39 p.m., police were called to Bremwood for an assault report that had recently occurred. An investigation led to a male juvenile being referred to Juvenile Court Services for assault.
• At 3:40 p.m., police responded to a three-vehicle accident on Fourth Street Southwest south of Cedar River Parkway. Nina Jolynn Appleby, 36, of Janesville, driving a 2016 Chevrolet Traverse, Aaron Gene Davis, 27, of Waterloo, driving a 2014 Toyota Camry, and Beth Ann Hoffman, 45, of Waverly, driving a 2008 Ford Escape XLT, all were northbound in the left lane. Appleby and Davis were stopped waiting for traffic ahead of them while Hoffman was directly behind. Both Davis and Hoffman said that traffic had stopped suddenly ahead of them. Hoffman attempted to stop, but she was unable to do so in time. The Escape then rear-ended the Camry, which then pushed it into the rear of the Traverse, resulting in minor damage to the Ford and Chevy but disabled the Toyota. Dale’s Auto Service towed away the Camry. There were no injuries. Hoffman was cited for following too closely. The Traverse was a vehicle for Central Iowa Juvenile Detention Center, and its juvenile passenger was transported by a police officer to the Bremwood campus shelter.
Jan. 31: At 9:55 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 100 block of Fourth Street Southwest. After meeting the drivers in the nearby Embassy Vineyard Church parking lot, it was determined that Jody Ann Barker, 63, of Waverly, was trying to slow down her 2009 Dodge Magnum SXT during the wet conditions but was unable to avoid rear-ending a 2011 Kia Sorento EX, driven by Matthew John Smith, of Tripoli. Police observed other vehicles were able to traverse the intersection with West Bremer Avenue without much difficulty. Barker was cited for following too closely. There were no injuries.
• At 2:07 p.m., police took a report of a theft of an SD card for a trail camera on Horton Road that occurred sometime on Jan. 29. The incident remains under investigation.
• At 3:12 p.m., police took a report of a vehicle burlgary that occurred sometime between 8 p.m. Jan. 29 and 7 a.m. Jan. 30 in the 1200 block of Leitha Terrace. The incident remains under investigation.
Feb. 1: At 9:39 a.m., police took a report of a burglary to a garage and vehicle that took place between 10 p.m. Jan. 31 and 8 a.m. Feb. 1 in the 80-90 block of Fifth Avenue Northwest. The incident remains under investigation.
• At 1:56 p.m., police took a report of a burglary that occurred sometime between 10 p.m. Jan. 31 and 6 a.m. Feb. 1 in the 800 block of Fifth Street Northwest. The incident is under investigation.
Feb. 2: At 12:10 a.m., police stopped Joseph Michael Kreassig, 24, of Waverly, for a traffic violation in the 500 block of West Bremer Avenue. An investigation led to his arrest for first-offense OWI.
• At 5:23 p.m., police responded to the 1000 block of First Avenue Northwest to take a report of a hit-and-run accident involving a parked vehicle. Police met with Amanda Ferry, the owner of a 2012 Ford Focus SE, which was parked facing west, which she believed was on Third Avenue Northwest at the time of the collision. The car had minor damage to the front driver’s side door and fender, consistent with a sideswipe. The Focus was on Third Avenue between 2:30 and 3:45 p.m. It is unknown what vehicle struck the Ford and left the scene.
Feb. 3: At 8:48 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident that occurred around 7 a.m. in the Waverly-Shell Rock High School parking lot. When police arrived at the high school, secretaries had pulled video footage of the accident, and both drivers, a 17-year-old girl from Waverly, who was driving a 2007 Pontiac G6, and a 16-year-old girl from Waverly, who was driving a 2007 Ford Freestar. The G6 driver said she was backing out of a parking space but didn’t see the van going by in the wrong direction. The collision resulted in minor damage to both vehicles. No one was hurt. The school had sent an email with the footage to the drivers’ parents. There were no citations issued.
Feb. 4: At 7:19 p.m., police responded to the 1600 block of Third Street Southwest to assist with a probation home check. An investigation led to the arrest of Bryan Victor Streich, 44, of Waverly, for first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Jan. 31: At 6:23 a.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident in the 1700 block of Iowa Highway 3. Eric Stephen Fenton, 44, of Waverly, was driving a 2014 Jeep Cherokee when it struck a deer, causing approximately $2,500 in damage.
Feb. 1: Deputies arrested Benjamin Cole Ramgren, 34, of Dassel, Minnesota, for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, failure to affix drug tax stamp, possession of Ecstasy, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Feb. 2: At 4:54 a.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident on a ramp curve off of U.S. Highway 218. Brandon M. Wright, 25, of East Moline, Illinois, was driving northbound in a 2019 Ford E-350 van when he ran off the road and into a sign marking Exit 205, causing minor damage to the van and approximately $1,500 in damage to the sign. Wright was cited for failure to maintain control. There were no injuries.
• Deputies arrested Jerred Russell Clos, 33, of Waterloo, and Richard Wayne Lusher, 37, of Evansdale, for third-degree burglary.
Feb. 3: Deputies arrested Troy Axle Jensen, 35, of Hampton, on an active arrest warrant for failure to appear for a violation of a no-contact order. Bail was set at $500.
Feb. 4: Deputies took a report of a theft from the 2300 block of Dusty Avenue.
Feb. 5: Deputies took a report of vandalism in the 2000 block of Viking Avenue.
• Deputies received a report of a burglary in the 500 block of Center Street in Plainfield. The incident remains under investigation.
• Deputies took Jasmine Taylor Morris, 27, of Monticello, into custody for two outstanding warrants: violation of probation on the original charges of fourth-degree theft and third-degree criminal mischief.