WAVERLY POLICE
DEPARTMENT
March 7: At 12:45 p.m., police took a report of shoplifting from Walmart hat occurred from 3:30 p.m. Jan. 9 to Feb. 13. An investigation led to the arrest of Amanda Lynn O’Brien, 36, of Allison, for two counts of fifth-degree theft. She was booked and released with a court date.
March 9: At 12:09 a.m., police stopped a vehicle in the 1300 block of Fifth Avenue Northwest for a traffic violation. An investigation led to the arrest of Colton Michael Myers, 21, Ottumwa, for first-offense OWI, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Bremer County Jail.
• At 8:48 a.m., police were called to the Lied Education Center for a report of an out-of-control student that occurred at 8:35 a.m. An investigation led to a male juvenile being charged with disorderly conduct. The case will be forwarded to Juvenile Court Services.
• At 12:44 p.m., police were called to the Lied Education Center to take a report of an assault that occurred at 9:55 a.m. March 6. An investigation led to the referral of a juvenile female to Juvenile Court Services for simple assault.
• At 5:50 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle on Fifth Avenue Northwest. Shelby Pearl Doty, 26, of Waverly, was eastbound in a 2013 Ford Edge SEL on her way to work at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community when she reached over to her passenger seat to grab her badge for work entry. At that moment, she ran into a parked 2004 Dodge Ram Quad Cab, which was legally parked facing east. The truck was pushed into the entry of the owner’s driveway on impact. The Edge was considered a total loss in the collision, while the truck sustained moderate damage. Doty was issued a warning for failure to maintain control. There were no injuries.
March 11: At 11:11 a.m., police responded to a report of vandalism at the Rail Trail bridge that occurred between 5 p.m. March 6 and 11 a.m. March 11. The case remains open.
• At 2:13 p.m., police took a report of theft from Walmart that occurred at 6:01 p.m. March 2. The case remains under investigation.
• At 4:14 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 400 block of West Bremer Avenue near Fifth Street Northwest. Bryan Carl Voyek, 54, of Janesville, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet HHR LS westbound. Meanwhile, a 16-year-old male was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ southbound and was at a stop sign waiting to turn left. The teen driver told police he could not see the westbound traffic due to parked cars, and he drove forward into the intersection for a better view. When he pulled out, the Equinox struck the HHR in the passenger’s side, causing minor damage to the Equinox and disabling damage to the HHR. There were no injuries. The teen was cited for failure to yield upon making a left turn.
• At 10:51 p.m., police received a call of a burglary from the 100 block of 12th Street Northwest. The incident remains under investigation.
March 12: At 8:51 a.m., police took a report of marijuana odor from Clinton Hall on the Wartburg College campus. An investigation led to the arrest of Dennis Jie Davis, 20, of Davenport, for first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
March 13: At 12:31 a.m., police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 500 block of West Bremer Avenue. An investigation led to the arrest of Trevor Joseph Walton, 21, of North Waterboro, Maine, for first-offense OWI, a serious misdemeanor, and failure to obey a traffic control device, a simple misdemeanor.
• At 12:58 a.m., police arrested Alicia R. Thompson of Waverly on two arrest warrants and took her to the Bremer County Jail.
• At 11:26 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the Village Square Shopping Center parking lot. Isiah Samuel Rivera, 23, of Waverly, was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox LT and was eastbound and was attempting to turn left to go north toward McDonald’s but had to adjust his course due to another uninvolved vehicle. Rivera thought he had a clear path to turn left into the McDonald’s lot. Meanwhile, Max Allen Wilson, 21, of Maynard, was southbound in the main parking lot driving a 1994 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 when he said that Rivera turned into him. Police suspected Wilson may have been drinking, but an OWI test showed he was under the legal limit. The crash resulted in both vehicles sustaining moderate damages, and no one was injured. Rivera was determined to be at fault, but since the accident was on private property, no citations were issued.
March 14: At 1:27 a.m., police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 300 block of West Bremer Avenue. An investigation led to the arrest of Kayley Jo Shoen, 23, of Waverly, for first-offense OWI, a serious misdemeanor, and failure to obey a traffic control device, a simple misdemeanor.
• At 1:48 a.m., police stopped Nicole Marie Lutes, 22, of Conrad, for a traffic stop in the 300 block of Third Avenue Northwest. An investigation led to her arrest for OWI and transport to the Bremer County Jail.
• At 10:27 a.m., police took a report of stolen property from the 500 block of Fifth Street Southwest that occurred sometime between 11 p.m. March 13 and 1 a.m. March 14. The case is under investigation.
• At 12:10 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the Hy-Vee parking lot. David Carothers III, 26, of Waterloo, was stopping at a stop sign while driving southbound in a 2015 Chrysler 200 S, when Gail Ann Benschoter, 64, of Waverly, couldn’t stop her 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer EX in time while following too closely, causing an accident with minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 8:41 p.m., police took a report of a fraudulent use of a credit card from the 500 block of 16th Street Southwest that occurred around 3:58 p.m. March 14. The incident remains under investigation.
• At 9:52 p.m., police arrested Edward Thomas Koch, 44, of Brandon, for a violation of a no-contact order.
March 15: At 7:38 p.m., police took a report of a theft of jewelry from a locker room at the Wartburg-Waverly Sports and Wellness Center that occurred around 3:08 p.m. The case is under investigation.
March 16: At 8:32 p.m., police took a report of found prescription medications and drug paraphernalia in the 500 block of First Avenue Northeast. An investigation led to the referral of a 14-year-old male to Juvenile Court Services for unlawful possession of prescription medication, possession of stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.
March 17: At 11:16 p.m., police took a report of a theft at Walmart that occurred at 3:31 p.m. March 7. The incident remains under investigation.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
March 11: At 6:11 a.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident on U.S. Highway 63. Tina Marie Styron, 45, of Waverly, was driving a 2017 Buick Encore, when it collided with a deer, causing disabling damage of approximately $10,000.
March 13: At 6:29 p.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 1200 block of County Road T-77. Adam James Neal, 30, of Waverly, was driving a 2003 Harley-Davidson XL883 motorcycle eastbound when he lost control, ran off the road to the right and came to rest in the ditch. Neal sustained a broken left femur and was taken to Waverly Health Center by Waverly Ambulance, while the bike was a total loss. Neal was cited for failure to maintain control, operating a non-registered vehicle and not having insurance in an accident.
March 15: At 4:56 p.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 1800 block of U.S. Highway 218 northbound. Sherman Bernard Flowers, 67, of Waterloo, had parked his 2015 Mack semi in the shoulder, as Kandace Marie Allen, 38, of Raymond, approached northbound in a 2006 Pontiac Torrent in the right lane. Flowers started to pull back into the roadway, and he said he thought there was enough space between him and the Torrent. Meanwhile, Allen said she was distracted by her passengers and didn’t see the truck enter the roadway initially. When she noticed the truck was moving into her lane, she swerved left and applied the brakes, which caused the rear of the SUV to go loose. The Pontiac then swerved back to the right and skidded before striking the truck, causing minor damage to it and moderate damage to the SUV. There were no injuries or citations.
• Deputies assisted Waverly police in a traffic stop. An investigation led to the citation of Brandon Bloebaum, 18, of Ohio, for being in violation of the zero-tolerance law.
• Deputies arrested Brandon Lambert, 26, of New Hartford, for driving while license revoked following a stop for a speeding violation in the 2200 block of U.S. Highway 63.
March 16: Deputies stopped Crystal Dawn Orr, 36, of Maynard, for excessive speed on Iowa Highway 3 east of Readlyn. An investigation led to her arrest for second-offense OWI, an aggravated misdemeanor. She was taken to the Bremer County Jail, where she was processed and booked into jail. She was later released on a promise to appear in court.