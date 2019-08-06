WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
July 24: At 1 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Fourth Street Southwest near Burger King. Timothy Lynn Neil, 61, of Plainfield, was waiting in his 1996 Chevrolet S-10 for a vehicle in front of him to turn into the Burger King lot while Hannah Jo Green, 31, of Sumner, was southbound in a 2014 Jeep Cherokee Latitude and didn’t see Neil was stopped until it was too late. The Cherokee rear-ended the S-10, causing minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries. Green was cited for failure to stop in an assured clear distance.
July 25: At 4:31 p.m., police were called to a Wartburg College parking lot along First Avenue Northwest for a broken window on a vehicle. The case is currently open.
• At 5:47 p.m., police were called to Taco John’s to take a report of a scam that took place 37 minutes prior. The case is currently open and under investigation.
July 26: At 8 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle on Seventh Avenue Northwest. Kimberly Rae Bruns, 42, of Waverly, was backing her 2006 Volvo S60 2.5T from her driveway when she didn’t see a parked 2004 Chrysler Pacifica behind her on the opposite side of the street. The car struck the SUV, causing minor damage to both. There were no injuries or citations.
July 28: At 4:38 p.m., police took a report of a theft from Walmart that occurred at around 2:54 p.m. The incident remains under investigation.
• At 10:24 p.m., police took a report of a separate theft from Walmart that occurred sometime between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on July 5.
• At 10:24 p.m., police took a report of a theft from Walmart that occurred around 2:18 p.m.
July 29: At 11:25 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident that occurred at the intersection of Fourth Street and 10th Avenue Southwest. After meeting with the drivers at Burger King, it was determined that Jeanette Joyce Carper, 82, of Johnston, was driving eastbound in a 2013 Ford Focus in the right-turn lane on 10th Avenue but changed her mind to turn left instead. She attempted to back her vehicle up to move to the left-turn lane, but she did not see a 2012 Chevrolet Colorado behind her, driven by Clarence James Bumgarner, 57, of Waterloo. Bumgarner said he couldn’t put his truck into reverse in time to avoid Carper from hitting him. The Focus then struck the Colorado, causing minor damage to both. There were no injuries, Carper was cited for unsafe backing on a highway.
July 30: At 11:10 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 1800 block of Fourth Street Southwest. Both Violet P. Payne, 34, of Quartzsite, Arizona, driving a 2006 Toyota RAV4, and Kelly Olinda Moeller, 30, of Waverly, driving a 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe, were southbound when Moeller was slowing to make a right turn into a private driveway to a parking lot. Payne didn’t realize Moeller was slowing, so the Toyota rear-ended the Chevy, causing minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries. Payne was cited for following too closely.
BREMER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
July 27: Deputies arrested Jennifer Ann Bahl, 38, of Cedar Rapids, on an outstanding warrant for a probation violation on the original charge of second-degree forgery. She was taken to the Bremer County Jail, where she was processed and booked into the jail pending an initial appearance before a magistrate.
July 31: Deputies arrested Gary Jensen, 52, of Clarion, for violation of the sex offender registry. He was taken to the Bremer County Jail, where we was held on a $5,000 bond.
Aug. 1: Deputies arrested Austin Lee Hildebrand, 34, of Cedar Rapids, on an outstanding warrant for providing a false report and third-degree harassment. He was taken to the Bremer County Jail where he was booked and held pending an initial appearance before a magistrate.