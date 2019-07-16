WAVERLY POLICE
DEPARTMENT
June 24: At 9:26 p.m., police took a report of shoplifting that occurred at 8:45 p.m. at Hy-Vee. An investigation led to the arrest of Curtis Wade Olmstead, 46, of Waverly, for fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor.
June 25: At 11:49 a.m., police took a report of a theft of prescription medication from Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community that occurred around 9 p.m. June 22. The case is currently under investigation.
July 2: At 2:19 p.m., police were dispatched to the Hy-Vee parking lot for someone trying to pass a counterfeit bill. The case is currently open.
July 3: At 6:54 p.m., police took a report of theft on Fairway Drive. A metal hose reel on wheels with a 50-foot garden hose was stolen from a residential yard sometime betweeen 2 and 6 p.m. The case is currently under investigation.
July 5: At 12:51 a.m., police stopped a vehicle in the 100 block of West Bremer Avenue for erratic driving. An investigation led to the arrest of Stephanie Kay Perry, 32, of Waverly, for first-offense OWI, a serious misdemeanor.
• At 2:41 a.m., police took a report of an assault in the 2500 block of Park Third Avenue Northwest. The incident is currently under investigation.
July 6: At 6:19 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the Walmart parking lot. Jocelyn Leann Back, 26, of Evansdale, was driving through the lot heading toward the north exit in a 2004 Ford F-150 SuperCrew while Jacqueline Sherrie Muscha, 58, of Waverly, was driving in a parallel lane between Walmart and Applebee’s in a 2016 Jeep Renegade Limited. Back said she was distracted by some fallen groceries and that she was unfamiliar with the lay of the parking lot and didn’t know she needed to yield where Muscha was driving. After looking up from picking up her food items, she realized she was unable to stop in time and crashed into the Jeep, causing minor damage to her truck and disabling damage to the Renegade. Muscha sustained a neck injury, and a passenger in the Jeep, Jeremy Lewis Wiebecke, 27, of Waverly, had complained of a knee injury after the crash. They later went to Waverly Health Center with help from Muscha’s brother. Muscha was cited for not having insurance in an accident.
• At 10:09 p.m., police took a report of a fire in a dumpster at Waverly-Shell Rock High School. The incident is under investigation.
July 9: At 12:21 a.m., police observed a juvenile with marijuana in the 400 block of West Bremer Avenue. The 16-year-old male was later arrested for possession of marijuana.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
July 4: Deputies arrested Kacie Kolbe, 30, of Arlington, Tennessee, for third-offense OWI, after stopping her vehicle in the 2100 block of Iowa Highway 3 for speeding. She was taken to the Bremer County Jail, where she was held on bond.
July 5: At 1:03 a.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident at northbound Exit 198 off U.S. Highway 218. James Edward Perry, 28, of Waverly, was driving a 2013 Nissan Pathfinder when it struck a deer, causing disabling damages estimated at $3,000.
• At 5:13 p.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident at northbound Exit 198 off U.S. Highway 218. Amanda Leigh Waggett, 28, of Waverly, was driving a 2018 Toyota Highlander when it struck a deer, causing approximately $3,000 in damage.
July 6: Deputies arrested Dawn Elizabeth Rhoads, 27, of Ottumwa, for public intoxication.