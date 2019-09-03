WAVERLY POLICE
DEPARTMENT
Aug. 21: At 10:30 p.m., police took a report of a hit-and-run accident involving a parked vehicle in the Green Lot of Waverly Health Center. The driver of a 2006 Buick LeSabre Limited noticed the car was damaged by an unknown red vehicle while parked in the lot. Some red transfer paint was left on the Buick. WHC security is checking its surveillance cameras to find out what hit the car. There was minor damage to the vehicle.
Aug. 22: At 2:04 a.m., police stopped a group of juvenile girls in the area of Fourth Street Southeast and Crestwood Avenue. They were found to be drinking alcohol and were intoxicated. All five were referred to Juvenile Court Services for underage alcohol violations.
• At 3:16 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of East Bremer Avenue and Cedar River Parkway. Nathan Allen Thurm, 21, of Sumner, was eastbound on Bremer Avenue in a 2006 Dodge Stratus SXT while Mary Adorine Kern, 88, of Waverly, was northbound on Cedar River Parkway in a 2016 Buick Lacrosse. Kern had come to a stop and was going to turn left onto Bremer but struck the Stratus, causing disabling damage to both vehicles. Kern thought she had stopped and waited long enough for traffic, but didn’t see Thurm approach. A witness driving behind Kern said she did slow at the stop sign but never stopped. Kern had complained of a possible injury and was taken to Waverly Health Center by Waverly Ambulance for treatment. Thurm was not injured. Kern was cited for failure to yield to/obey stop sign.
• At 4:20 p.m., police took a report of a burglary to a garage in the 100 block of Fifth Street Northwest that occurred between 7 a.m. Aug. 20 and 7 a.m. Aug. 22.
Aug. 22: At 6:45 p.m., police took a report of a theft that took place sometime since Aug. 18 in the 600 block of Third Street Northwest.
Aug. 23: At 8:42 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the Hy-Vee parking lot. Both Evan David Chesnut, 66, of Shell Rock, driving a 2016 Ford F-150, and Jessia Anne Muttart, 28, of Clarksville, driving a 2017 Ford Focus, were parked in the lot and were attempting to back out of their respective spaces. Chesnut was a bit further out of his stall than Muttart when the rear of the Focus struck the rear passenger’s side of the F-150’s bed, causing minor damage. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 11:22 a.m., police responded to a single-vehicle accident at Dollar Tree. Miriam Elaine Levick, 92, of Waverly, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Impala and attempted to park in front of the store. However, she forgot to set the car into park, and it rolled forward and into glass at the front of the store, causing approximately $10,000 in damage to the building and disabling damage to the Impala. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 4:33 p.m., police took a report of a theft at Walmart. After an investigation, Desiree Diane Weilder, 19, of Waverly, and two other juveniles were all charged with fifth-degree theft.
• At 9:43 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle in the 100 block of First Street Northeast. Caleb Daniel Pollard, 18, of Waverly, was driving a 1997 GMC Sierra 1500 and was backing up from a parallel parking space when he backed into a 2017 Toyota Camry that was parked directly behind him. The collision caused minor damage to the Toyota, but the truck was not damaged. There were no injuries or citations.
Aug. 24: At 10:39 a.m., police took a report of a theft from the 900 block of Third Street Northwest that occurred sometime after 10 p.m. Aug. 23. The case is currently open.
Aug. 26: At 12:18 p.m., police responded to a three-vehicle accident on Fourth Street Southwest near the intersection of Eighth Avenue Southwest. The officer met all three drivers in the Waverly Bowl Inn parking lot. Justin Thomas Meyer, 26, of St. Lucas, was driving a 2020 Western Star truck with flatbed trailer owned by Spahn & Rose Lumber Co and was in the right-turn-only lane that leads to Eighth Avenue. Meanwhile, Autumn Marie Soldwisch, 27, of Waverly, was northbound in a 2010 Nissan Murano and was in the lane that continued northward and noticed the truck was merging into her lane without yielding. She hit her brakes, but then Frederic Jerry Hendrickson, 76, of Waverly, driving a 2006 Mercury Mountaineer, rear-ended her, causing minor damage to both SUVs. The delivery truck did not hit either of the other two, but Meyer was deemed to be at fault, because he caused the crash. He was subsequently cited for improper use of lanes. There were no injuries.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Aug. 27: Deputies arrested Antoine Lamont Simpson, 38, of Charles City, on two active warrants for probation violation with bail set at $4,000.
• Deputies arrested Adam Lee Hulbert, 30, of Rock Island, Illinois, and John Michael Hulbert, 55, of Davenport, for possession of a controlled subtance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aug. 29: Deputies arrested Ashley Nicole Hodge, 23, of Aubry, Texas, for OWI and possession of a controlled substance.