WAVERLY POLICE
DEPARTMENT
June 18: At 2:35 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 90 block of East Bremer Avenue. Mara Elizabeth Weis, 20, of Afton, was slowing for a vehicle in front of her while driving a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 when Isaac John Britt, 16, of Waverly, rear-ended her truck with a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring. Britt said he saw the light turn green ahead, but didn’t see that Weis was slowing in front of him. The impact caused minor damage to the truck and disabling damage to the van. There were no injuries. Britt was cited for failure to stop in an assured clear distance.
June 19: At 11:02 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 1800 block of Fourth Street Southwest. Nichole Marie Bahr, 31, of Reinbeck, was southbound in a 2017 Dodge Durango R/T when she slowed down for a car that was turning into a stripmall driveway two vehicles ahead. That was when she claimed that Mitchell Lee Ellison, 63, of Plainfield, rear-ended her with a 1985 Oldsmobile Delta 88 Royal multiple times. A second officer spoke with Ellison, and he told the officer that his brakes had failed. Officers observed a puddle of brake fluid on the street. Bahr complained of some neck pain, but refused treatment on scene. Both vehicles sustained minor damage, though the Oldsmobile was abandoned at the scene due to the brake failure. Ellison was cited for having defective braking equipment.
• At 1:41 p.m., police stopped a male subject as he was walking in the 100 block of 16th Street Southwest. He was observed to be stumbling and later found sitting next to a tree along the 300 block. An investigation led to the arrest of Thomas Lawrence Gray, 46, of Sumner, for public intoxication. He was taken to the Bremer County Jail, where he was booked on the charge.
• At 2:57 p.m., police went to the Rolling Meadows Apartment Complex to take a report of a verbal assault that was taking place. The report was forwarded to the Bremer County Attorney for review.
• At 4:08 p.m., police arrested Catherine Jo Cannon, 61, of Sumner, for fifth-degree theft following a shoplifting complaint from Walmart.
• At 9:10 p.m., police responded to a report of an assault at Bremwood to a staff member. A 12-year-old female was charged with assault causing bodily injury.
• At 10:09 p.m., police were called to Bremwood for an assault that occurred at 8:33 p.m. A student involved in that incident was also charged with assault.
June 21: At 1:36 p.m., police responded to a three-vehicle accident at the intersection of Second Avenue and 10th Street Southwest. Roger Allen Heideman, 67, of Shell Rock, was facing south at the intersection in a 1998 GMC Sierra and was about to make a left turn. Meanwhile, Anuradha Renee Graeff, 20, of Ottumwa, was westbound on Second Avenue in a 2019 Ford Escape, and Jean Ann Haylock, 76, of Parkersburg, was driving a 2016 Nissan Rogue facing north from the Waverly Health Center parking lot, about to go straight ahead onto 10th Street. Haylock said she never saw Graeff coming, so she proceeded ahead in front of the Escape. The Ford then struck the Rogue in the passenger side, with the force of the impact making the Nissan hit the Sierra, resulting in disabling damage for both Haylock’s and Graeff’s vehicles and minor damage to the GMC. There were no injuries in the accident. Haylock was cited for failure to yield while entering a through highway.
• At 2:06 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle in the Waverly Health Center Red lot. Sharyl Mae Perry, 75, of Waverly, was attempting to park her 2002 Ford F-150 next to a 2014 Dodge Caravan but cut the parking stall too short and collided with the van, causing minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 3:43 p.m., police were dispatched to Walmart to take a report of a theft. An investigation led to the arrest of Robert Earl Brandhorst, 52, of Greene, for fifth-degree theft.
June 22: At 2:02 a.m., police were informed of a fight that occurred in front of the Wooden Foot 2 minutes earlier. An investigation led to the arrest of Daniel Nathan Gors, 28, of Waverly, for assault.
• At 9:44 a.m., police were called to Kwik Star South to take a report of a theft that occurred around 7:08 a.m. the previous day. An investigation led to the arrest of Corissa Jean Frazier, 43, of Waverly, on June 24 for fifth-degree theft. She was taken to the Bremer County Jail to be booked on the charge.
• At 10:29 a.m., police were sent to Walmart for two females who were caught shoplifting. An investigation led to the arrests of Sarah Nicole Minch, 37, of Shell Rock, for third-degree theft, and Tammy Ann Kreisel, 54, of Aplington, for fifth-degree theft. Both were taken to the Bremer County Jail, where they were booked on their respective charges.
June 23: At 11:12 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 200 block of East Bremer Avenue. Todd Allen Grimm, 54, of New Hampton, was westbound in a 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 S and following the slow rate of traffic. Joshua Ray Gulick, 22, of Cedar Falls, was following in a 1996 Toyota Corolla and didn’t realize how slow traffic was moving, so he rear-ended the Sierra, causing minor damage to the truck and disabling damage to the Corolla. There were no injuries. Gullick was cited for following too close as well as driving while license under suspension.
• At 6 p.m., police took a report of vandalism at Woodhaven Shelter on the Bremwood campus. A juvenile female from CUNA Cottage had punched a window. Her case was referred to Juvenile Court Services for criminal mischief.
June 24: At 8:36 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of First Avenue and Second Street Northeast. Kanessa Ann Pollard, 23, of Waverly, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Impala westbound when Jamison John Steege, 24, of Fredericksburg, driving northbound in a 2006 Peterbilt Conventional 3 dump truck, had apparently ran a stop sign and collided with the Impala, causing minor damage to it and no damage to the truck. Steege said he didn’t see Pollard approach. There were no injuries. Steege was cited for failure to obey a stop sign.
• At 4:07 p.m., police took a report of criminal mischief involving a truck that was keyed while parked in the 1100 block of Leitha Terrace at around 3 p.m. The incident is currently under investigation.
• At 4:39 p.m., police responded to a three-vehicle accident near the intersection of West Bremer Avenue and Fourth Street Southwest. Lynette Marie Petersen, 44, of Dike, was stopped in traffic facing east in a 2006 Toyota Sienna, while Melanie Jo Hinders, 39, of Plainfield, was slowing in a 2008 Chevrolet Impala Super Sport. Meanwhile, Elizabeth Marie Rand, 18, of Clarksville, also approached the intersection in a 2000 Oldsmobile Intrigue GLS but didn’t realize that traffic was stopping in front of her. She rear-ended the Impala, which pushed it into the Sienna, causing moderate damage to the Oldsmobile and minor damage to the other two vehicles. Petersen complained of some neck pain, but refused treatment on scene. Rand was cited for following too closely.
June 25: At 12:16 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the McDonald’s drive-thru lane. Evelyn Jean Daley, 68, of Greene, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Impala when Margaret Rose Buenger, 80, of Tripoli, rear-ended her with a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox, causing very minor damage to the car but no damage to the SUV. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 4:32 p.m., police took a report of shoplifting from Hy-Vee. An investigation led to the arrests of Evan Calhoun, 60, and Louis Young, 63, both of Waterloo, each for third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor.
June 26: At 2 p.m., police took a report of identity theft from a resident of an apartment in the 100 block of West Bremer Avenue that took place sometime on June 4.
• At 9:28 p.m., police investigated a burglary in the 300 block of Third Street Northwest. It led to the arrest of Ryan Paul Cosby, 30, of Waverly, for second-degree burglary, a Class C felony.
June 28: At 1:58 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle in the McDonald’s parking lot. The owner of a parked 2012 Honda Odyssey witnessed Shane William Lawton, 25, of Marshalltown, sideswipe it with his 2016 Toyota Camry while backing out of his parking space, causing minor damage to the van. Lawton said he couldn’t remain on scene to give a report to police, but did give his information to the Honda owner. Damage to the Toyota was unknown. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 11:42 p.m., police stopped Kevin Lee Knight, 39, of Denver, for a traffic violation in the 1500 block of 10th Avenue Southwest. An investigation led to his arrest for first-offense OWI, a serious misdemeanor, and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Class B felony.
June 29: At 11:35 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Third Avenue Northeast and Bremer Road. Dean Miner Soash, 82, of Waverly, was driving a 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty northbound and was about to turn left after southbound traffic cleared. Soash noticed a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban 1500, driven by Kaden Joshua Dewey, 17, of Shell Rock, come up from behind a high rate of speed and did not stop, causing a rear-end collision. Dewey said he was looking down at something at the time and didn’t see Soash’s truck stopped ahead of him. The Suburban sustained disabling damage and was towed by Dale’s Auto. The Ford took on moderate damage, and Soash was able to drive it the remaining distance home. Dewey reported a minor cut on his leg, probably from the airbag, while Soash said he was fine initially, but later complained of a sore neck. Neither were treated on scene. Dewey was cited for following too close.
• At 7:12 p.m., police took a report of a Bremwood student assaulting another at around 7 p.m. The 16-year-old male from Mason City was charged with serious assault causing bodily injury.
• At 8:25 p.m., police charged Catherine Hauser and Kolton Vannatta for depositing filth and rubbish after being reported littering near Gade’s Appliance at about 3:45 p.m.
July 1: At 8:57 a.m., police were dispatched to a return phone call regarding a stolen travel trailer that was taken between 8 a.m. June 26 and noon June 30. The case is currently open and under investigation.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
June 12: Deputies charged Joni Green, 54, of Sumner, with second-offense OWI and driving while license suspended.
June 14: Deputies stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. An investigation led to two juveniles being charged for underage alcohol possession.
June 16: Deputies arrested Jon Monica Shryock, of Ottumwa, on a driving while barred warrant.
• Deputies stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. An investigation led to a juvenile being charged with OWI, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and underage alcohol possession.
June 18: At 5:48 a.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident on Iowa Highway 3. Anthony Robert Zack, 42, of New Hampton, was driving a 2012 Cadillac CTS when it struck a deer, causing approximately $5,000 in damage.
• At 5:23 p.m., deputies responded to a truck-deer accident at mile-marker 211 of U.S. Highway 218 southbound. Jason Lynn Freeseman, 32, of Grundy Center, was driving a 2011 GMC Sierra when it struck a deer, causing approximately $2,000 in damage.
June 21: At 10:46 p.m., deputies responded to a truck-deer accident on U.S. Highway 218. Nicholas Wesley Bright, 26, of Janesville, was driving a 2010 Ford F-150 when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage of approximately $7,000 in value.
June 22: At 11:58 a.m., deputies responded to a van-deer accident at the intersection of Iowa Highway 3 and Hilton Avenue. Roger Leo Donaldson, 84, of Denver, was driving a 2007 Honda Odyssey, when it struck a deer, causing approximately $2,000 in damage.
June 23: Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle that had entered the ditch on U.S. Highway 63 near 170th Street. An investigation led to the arrest of Sebastian Trimble, 27, of Denver, for first-offense OWI and received a citation for failure to maintain control.
June 24: Deputies arrested Christopher M. Flowers, 31, of Gary, Indiana, on an active warrant from Bremer County for a probation violation. He was transported back to Bremer County from the Lake County, Indiana, Jail.
June 25: Deputies arrested Patrick Bernard Jackson, 46, of Waterloo, on an active warrant for driving while license barred. Bail was set at $750.
June 27: Deputies arrested Benjamin James Raney, 39, of Elk Run Heights, on an active warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of driving while barred. He was taken into custody at the Linn County Jail and taken to the Bremer County Jail, where he was held on a $1,500 bond.
June 29: Deputies took a report of a vehicle driving all over the roadway and almost going into the ditch on U.S. Highway 218. A deputy located and stopped the vehicle north of Plainfield. An investigation led to the arrest of Todd James Finholdt, 41, of Owatonna, Minnesota, for first-offense OWI. He was taken to the Bremer County Jail, where he was booked and held prior to an appearance before a magistrate.
• Deputies charged Timothy Ragsdale, 52, of Sumner, for first-offense OWI.
July 2: At 9:39 p.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident on County Road C-33/190th Street. Nichole Lynn Leech, 25, of Westgate, was eastbound when a deer crossed the path of her 2015 Ford Explorer. She was unable to avoid a collision, which caused heavy front-end damage estimated at $2,500.
• Deputies arrested David Armstead Jr., 51, of Charles City, on an active arrest warrant for driving while barred. His bail was set at $750.
• Deputies arrested Thomas Lavelle Preyear, 53, of Iowa City, on a 20-day jail-service warrant in the Bremer County Jail. He was brought back from the Johnson County Jail.
July 3: At 4:50 a.m., deputies responded to a car-deer accident on U.S. Highway 218. Kati Jo Buchholz, 40, of Cedar Falls, was driving a 2018 Nissan Altima when it struck a deer, causing a total loss.
• At 9:28 p.m., deputies responded to a motorcycle-deer accident on Easton Avenue. Alex William Kingery, 32, of Waverly, was driving westbound on a 1975 Harley-Davidson XLH motorcycle when a deer entered the roadway. He was unable to avoid the deer before the bike made contact, causing him to be thrown off and sustaining minor injuries. He was taken to Waverly Health Center by Waverly Ambulance, and the Harley sustained disabling damage estimated at $1,000.