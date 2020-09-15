WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Sept. 2: At 11:39 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of First Street and Sixth Avenue Northwest. According to the accident report, Deanna Lynn Heine, 50, of Waverly, was northbound in a 2011 Ford F-150 and was waiting for a semi to turn in front of her. She then told police that she looked at her rearview mirror and saw a 2009 Chevrolet Aveo LS, driven by Renee Christina Quentin, 49, of Waverly, approaching and believed that the car was not going to stop in time. Police asked Quentin her side of the story, and she said she remembered seeing the lights on the truck but then realized it was too late for her to stop, causing a rear-end collision with minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries. Quentin was cited for failure to stop in an assured clear distance.
Sept. 5: At 2:10 a.m., police stopped Brent Allen Barkhausen, 42, of Waverly, on a driving complaint in the 100 block of East Bremer Avenue. An investigation led to his arrest for first-offense OWI.
Sept. 6: At 11:02 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Fourth Street and 13th Avenue Southwest. According to the accident report, police observed Chase Montgomery Harker, 21, of Clarion, had shards of glass imbedded in his forehead from possibly hitting the inside of the windshield of his 2013 Ford Escape S. The driver of the second vehicle, a 2011 Dodge Caravan driven by Eric Jon Haaland, approached the SUV and spoke with the responding officer about what happened. Haaland told police they were both southbound and while the van was stopped at a red light, the Escape rear-ended the Caravan, causing moderate damage to the Dodge and disabling damage to the Ford. Both Haaland and his passenger were uninjured. Harker later admitted he was not wearing a seat belt prior to the collision. He then refused treatment from Waverly Ambulance on scene but said he would go to the emergency room with a friend to get his injuries treated. Harker was cited for failure to use a seat belt and following too closely.
Sept. 7: At 2:39 a.m., police stopped Taylor Briann Kobberdahl, 26, of Cedar Falls, for a traffic violation in the 200 block of First Street Southwest. An investigation led to her arrest for first-offense OWI.
Sept. 8: At 9:33 a.m., police took a report of vandalism to bathrooms at Memorial Park that occurred some time after 5 p.m. Sept. 4.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Sept. 8: At 9:25 a.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of U.S. Highway 218 and County Road C-33/190th Street. According to the accident report, Toby James Pencil, 42, of Denver, was westbound in a 2012 Mack 999 semi and failed to see a southbound 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by James Anthony Woods, 41, of Waverly. The semi was unable to completely cross the intersection before being struck by the Jeep on the passenger’s side. The Grand Cherokee sustained disabling damage, while the semi had minor damage. There were no injuries. Pencil was cited for failure to obey a stop sign.
• At 2:58 p.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 63 near mile marker 188. According to the accident report, Holliday Maria Miller, 43, of Frederika, was stopped in the outside lane of the southbound side of the highway in a 2008 Chevrolet Uplander waiting for a large semi carrying a windmill blade to clear the intersection of Iowa Highway 188. Meanwhile, Derek Michael Wilhelms, 19, of Waverly, was southbound in a 2007 Ford Focus and approached the area and then attempted to stop when he saw the Uplander was stationary. The brakes locked on the wet pavement, allowing the Focus to slide into the Uplander, causing the Ford to be a total loss, while the Chevy had minor damage. There were no injuries. Wilhelms was cited for failure to maintain control, while Miller was cited for operating a non-registered vehicle.
Sept. 9: At 3:33 p.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Carpenter and First streets in Sumner. According to the accident report, A 15-year-old female driver of a 2011 Hyundai Elantra was eastbound on First Street approaching Carpenter Street. Meanwhile, Tasha Helaine Steffen, 39, of Sumner, was southbound on Carpenter in a 2013 Chevrolet Traverse. Steffen told deputies that she did stop at the stop sign but then pulled into the intersection later. She said could not see the Elantra due to other vehicles parked along the street. The SUV then struck the car, causing disabling damage to the Hyundai with minor damage to the Chevy. There were no injuries. Steffen was cited for failure to obey a stop sign.