WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Dec. 13: At 4:40 p.m., police responded to an SUV-deer accident on Bremer Road near the Waverly city limits. Katherine Carol Shields-Ruth, 64, of Waverly, was driving a 2011 Subaru Outback eastbound when a deer ran onto the roadway. Shields-Ruth was unable to avoid the animal, but had slowed down enough to minimize damage when the Outback struck the deer. Damage was very minor. There were no injuries.
Dec. 15: At 11:29 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the Walmart parking lot. Kevin Robert Cummer, 47, of Waverly, was backing out his 2011 Toyota RAV4 from one parking spot while Mannie Marrie Higgins, 29, of Clarksville, was backing her 2019 GMC Acadia SLT-1 from another space across the aisle at the same time. The rear bumpers hit, with the driver’s side of the Acadia contacting the RAV4’s passenger’s side, causing minor damage to both. There were no injuries or citations.
Dec. 16: At 7:38 a.m., police received 11 bad checks from Casey’s General Stores Waverly No. 2 location that spanned from May 24 to July 3. An investigation found that he checks were written by Carolyin Mallit, of Waverly. No arrests have been made at this time.
Dec. 18: At 9:58 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of SEcond Avenue and Eighth Street Southwest. Larry David Poppe, 75, of Plainfield, was driving a 2014 Ford F-150 SuperCrew westbound when Matina Renee Clark, 49, of Allison, pulled out from a stop sign northbound in a 2016 Jeep Cherokee Limited, causing a crash and disabling damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries. Clark was cited for failure to obey a stop/yield sign.
• At 2:40 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Elliason Avenue. A 17-year-old male from Waverly was driving eastbound in a 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix when another 17-year-old male from Waverly was backing out a 1993 Ford Taurus from his driveway and into the passenger’s side of the Grand Prix, causing moderate damage to both. The Taurus driver was cited for unsafe backing onto a roadway. There were no injuries.
• At 6:27 p.m., police responded to an SUV-deer accident in the 1600 block of East Bremer Avenue. Linsey Ann Schuldt, 40, of Tripoli, was driving eastbound in a 2014 Honda CR-V EX-L when a deer ran into the side of her vehicle, causing minor damage. There were no injuries to the vehicle’s occupants.
Dec. 19: At 5:13 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West Bremer Avenue and Sixth Street Southwest. Dennis Mark Mennenga, 47, of Plainfield, was driving westbound in a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze LT after exiting the Kwik Star West parking lot. Meanwhile, Rosejean Liberato Lanske, 72, of Waverly, was northbound on Sixth Street in a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox LT and did not see the Cruze approaching before she pulled onto Bremer Avenue, causing a collision with both vehicles becoming total losses. There were no injuries. Lanske was cited for failure to yield when entering a through highway.
Dec. 22: At 12:50 p.m., police took a report of a burglary that occurred sometime after 6 p.m. the previous day in the 800 block of 10th Avenue Northwest. The case remains under investigation.
Dec. 23: At 7:06 a.m., police responded to a car-deer accident in approximately the 2500 block of Fifth Avenue Northwest. Tammy Renee Letzring, 54, of Nashua, was eastbound in a 2008 Pontiac G6 SE when she said a deer had struck her car, she said it was “near Rada,” and the contact caused minor damage. After she arrived at her place of work, she reported the crash to police.
• At 11:58 a.m., police took a report of theft that occurred sometime between 9 a.m., Dec. 16 and 9 a.m. Dec. 22 in the 1900 block of Fifth Avenue Northwest.
• At 2:22 p.m., police took a report of a burglary to a vehicle that occurred sometime after noon on Dec. 22 in the 400 block of 16th Street Northwest. The investigation remains open.
Dec. 25: At 4:51 p.m., police responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of 21st Street Northwest. An investigation led to the arrest of Jordan Andrew Downs, 26, of Waterloo, for assault causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor.
BUTLER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Dec. 22: Deputies served an arrest warrant at the Black Hawk County Jail. Trent Duane Hackman, 37, of Parkersburg, was taken into custody for a warrant for failure to comply with the sex offender registry.
Dec. 24: At 3:47 p.m., deputies made a check of a suspicious person at the intersection of North First and East Traer streets in Greene. Michael Dennis Vieth, 63, of Greene, was arrested for public intoxication.
• At 6:01 p.m., deputies made a check of a suspicious person at the intersection of Iowa Highway 3 and Newell Avenue in Allison. John Matthew Calabrese, 47, of Michigan, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia. He was held pending a court appearance.