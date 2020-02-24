In today’s technologically dependent world, police utilize special laptop computers to access traffic and criminal records on a daily basis.
However, the five Panasonic Toughbook 31 computers used as Mobile Data Terminals (MDTs) are getting old, and they run on the now-obsolete Windows 7 operating system. Microsoft is not supporting the old system, and neither is the FBI’s Criminal Justice Information Services.
With that need in mind, the Waverly City Council authorized the purchase of five new Toughbook 55 computers along with four docking stations and mounting kits as well as project services from BerganKDV of Waterloo for a total of $20,231.
City Administrator James Bronner called the purchase the “final piece” of the city’s computer upgrade. He said all of the city’s systems had been running on Windows 7 — the current standard for Microsoft is Windows 10 — and Microsoft stopped supporting it on Jan. 14, which means no more patches or security updates for the former operating system.
“Going forward, it could leave you open to cyber threats, etc., if the patches fall that don’t exist anymore,” Bronner said. “We had misplaced the fact that (the Toughbooks) were still Windows 7.”
Bronner said making sure the MDTs are up to date will be part of the process whenever the city rotates in new squad cars. He said the city went too far trying to extend the computers’ lives in an effort to reduce costs.
Most of the cost, $16,231, will be paid via the Local Option Sales/Services Tax (LOSST), while the remaining $4,000 will be taken from the Capital Equipment Reserve Fund.
“We thought we could make it until next year, but they (the Toughbooks) simply cannot,” Bronner said.
According to a memo distributed to the council with the agenda, the MDTs link the squad cars to the dispatch at the Bremer-Waverly Law Enforcement Center. Officers can call up information such as vehicle license details, driver’s license information and incident logs as well as sensitive and personal information being able to be transmitted through the computers without having them broadcast over the radio.
The notebooks can also access the FBI’s National Crime Information Center and Uniform Crime Reporting program.
In addition, the council earlier approved the purchase of 12 Point Blank HiLite body armor vests from Galls, of Lexington, Kentucky, for $7,799.40. The new vests will replace the bullet-proof vests that are passing their warranty date.
The costs will be split between the forfeiture restricted fund account and a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Mayor Adam Hoffman thought the city and the Waverly Police Department are doing the right thing in making these purchases.
“I always believe that having the right tools and the appropriate pay keeps people happy,” Hoffman said.