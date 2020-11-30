On a typical Thanksgiving holiday weekend, the streets and highways are packed with travelers going to and from their family gatherings.
However, with COVID-19 pandemic causing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to advise people to not have a traditional celebration of the holiday, it seems many have heeded the warning and stood home, according to one law enforcement officer.
Capt. Don Eggleston of the Waverly Police Department told Waverly Newspapers on Monday that Thanksgiving was pretty quiet.
“Just looking through the arrest reports and everything,” Eggleston said, “and we didn’t have much.
“I think COVID has really stifled a lot of the movement that we typically see with the Thanksgiving or any holiday weekend. We didn’t see nearly the traffic or the congestion that we see over a holiday weekend.”
Eggleston is in the middle of compiling the department’s Special Traffic Enforcement Program (sTEP) report for the Thanksgiving period, which ended Sunday. A full report will be released within the next week or two.
“It’s not near the contacts or stops that we generally see over a holiday weekend,” he said.
The next sTEP period will be for the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays. Eggleston is not certain what to expect for then.
“I think everyone is just kind of playing this by ear,” he said. “They’re hoping that those COVID cases are going to reduce with a little bit of time. I’m hoping that what we’re going to see.”