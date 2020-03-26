On March 18, the Waverly Police Department completed the statewide specialized traffic enforcement project that began on March 13. The following is a report on the activity Waverly Officers conducted.
Waverly Officers made four OWI arrests, and investigated three other OWI cases with no arrests; issued one warning for a Zero Tolerance violation and issued one citation for an Open Container of Alcohol.
They issued two speed citations and seven warnings; four stop sign/light citations and one warning; one driving without a license warning; two driving while suspended or revoked citations; one registration violation citation and two warnings; one dark window warning; one citation and four warnings for other traffic violations; three faulty equipment warnings; and three no proof of insurance warnings. Police also assisted one motorist.
They also made one felony arrest.
Eight Waverly Police Officers participated in the saturated patrol efforts during this sTEP wave and we would like to extend our appreciation to the Waverly residents and those visiting our community for their safe driving efforts.